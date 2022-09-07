JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A weapon was allegedly fired during an off-campus incident near Jacksonville State University, according JSU Chief of Police Michael Barton. This is the statement released from Michael Barton, JSU Chief of Police: Last night there was a disturbance of a group of individuals that occurred off-campus at Gamecock Village in Jacksonville Police Department’s jurisdiction. There was a fight that broke out and a weapon was allegedly fired. It was quickly determined that it was an isolated incident. No weapons were located and no injuries were reported. One Individual was arrested on the scene on unrelated charges.

JACKSONVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO