Read full article on original website
Related
Birmingham PD charge man in shooting where 4-year-old child was injured
Birmingham Police are expected to deliver an update in the case Friday morning at 9:30 a.m.
wbrc.com
Man arrested in connection to 4-year-old child shot in Avondale
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a man was arrested on Sept. 8 in connection to the 4-year-old child shot in Avondale. Police say the suspect is identified as Ronald Porter Jr. Porter Jr. is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm...
wvtm13.com
Etowah County attorney arrested on theft of property, tax evasion charges
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. — An Etowah County attorney has been arrested on several charges including theft of property and tax evasion, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Friday. John Davis McCord, 63, of Gadsden, surrendered to the sheriff's office Thursday after being indicted on four counts of first-degree theft...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Friday, September 9th
Debbie Crowe, age 49 of Leesburg – UPOCS (x2), UPOM 2nd and UPODP;. Judson Phillips, age 27 of Cedar Bluff – FTA/Receiving Stolen Property 2nd Degree;. Jason Puckett, age 38 of Ft Payne – Possession with Intent to Distribute, UPOM 2nd and UPODP;. Jeffrey Kennon, age 44...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama man arrested for breaking into home, raping teen at knifepoint after nearly 6 month search
A Hartselle man was arrested Wednesday morning after a search began for him almost six months ago. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said Trenton Turner Reed, 27, of Hartselle, was arrested on a property off Barkley Bridge Road near Hartselle. U.S. Marshals, Decatur police and deputies participated in the arrest.
wbrc.com
Permanent drug take-back box in Gadsden
St. Clair Co. Sheriff updates carjacking, officer-involved shooting. Pleasant Grove burglary suspect arrested after standoff. Pleasant Grove burglary suspect arrested after standoff. Constitutional carry hitting Walker Co. Sheriff's funding. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Constitutional carry hitting Walker Co. Sheriff's funding.
weisradio.com
Fort Payne Man Arrested and Charged with Intent to Distribute by Centre Police
According to Centre Police Chief Kirk Blankenship a traffic stop was conducted on Bay Springs Road by Officer Mike Kilgore at around midnight (Wednesday/Thursday). During the course of the stop Officer Kilgore discovered a clear baggie that contained 26.4 grams of methamphetamine, 4 grams of marijuana, and various drug equipment items.
WAFF
‘Do not point a weapon at law enforcement, and if you do you will be shot’: Suspect killed after armed carjacking, chase in St. Clair Co.
ST. CLAIR CO, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was shot and killed by police late Wednesday night after an armed carjacking and a pursuit through several cities according to the St. Clair Co. Sheriff. It started around 11:45 p.m. when the Steele Police Department responded to a man armed with...
RELATED PEOPLE
Alabama triple murder suspect seeks to prohibit the death penalty due to intellectual disability
Attorneys for a man charged in connection with a triple murder in Guntersville filed a motion asking the state to prohibit the death penalty because the defendant is intellectually disabled.
Alabama prison warden opts to retire after DUI arrest
An Alabama prison warden is retiring after being arrested for driving under the influence. Jeffery Baldwin, a warden at Elmore Correctional Facility, was arrested in Cullman on Aug. 30 for suspicion of driving under the influence, news outlets reported Thursday. A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections, told news...
Carjacking suspect dead following police pursuit in St. Clair County
A chase ensued by numerous agencies traveling I-59 into St. Clair County, where deputies attempted to stop the suspect with a spike strip.
Carjacking suspect shot to death 14 seconds after chase ends in crash, St. Clair County sheriff says
A north Alabama 28-year-old has been identified as the man shot to death by law enforcement officers overnight in St. Clair County. Sheriff Billy Murray identified the slain carjacking suspect as John “Cal” Stutts. He lived in Sheffield. Authorities say Stutts carried out an armed carjacking at a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrc.com
JSU, JSU Police: Weapon allegedly fired during off-campus incident
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A weapon was allegedly fired during an off-campus incident near Jacksonville State University, according JSU Chief of Police Michael Barton. This is the statement released from Michael Barton, JSU Chief of Police: Last night there was a disturbance of a group of individuals that occurred off-campus at Gamecock Village in Jacksonville Police Department’s jurisdiction. There was a fight that broke out and a weapon was allegedly fired. It was quickly determined that it was an isolated incident. No weapons were located and no injuries were reported. One Individual was arrested on the scene on unrelated charges.
WAFF
1 person transported to hospital after Huntsville shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting happened on Sept. 8. The shooting took place at Alaska Avenue and Fairbanks Street around 2:40 p.m., according to a Huntsville Police Department spokesperson. According to the HPD spokesperson, the victim is expected...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville landlord says police stopped eviction of tenant charged with arson
Although his tenant is in jail, he still must follow eviction laws. North Alabama landlord must wait to evict tenant, even after tenant's alleged arson attempt. The tenant is accused of pouring gasoline all over himself, his wife and the rental property. If he bonds out of jail, police say the landlord can't yet prevent him from going back to the home.
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man at St. Clair Correctional Facility dies in hospice care
An incarcerated man at St. Clair Correctional Facility died in hospice care on Sunday, according to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections. Charles Eugene Fortenberry, 74, who was serving a life sentence at the St. Clair County facility for a murder committed in Calhoun County and who was under hospice care at the facility, was “observed in respiratory distress” by the health care staff at the prison on Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrc.com
Cousin of Birmingham nightclub shooting victim pleads for the community to get help
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of a man shot multiple times at a Birmingham nightclub early Monday morning is speaking out against the wave of violence happening in the city. The 20-year-old man was four times during an argument with another person at Quest nightclub over Labor day weekend....
wbrc.com
BPD launches Operation Silent Night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department said with the recent increase in homicides and violent crime, they have launched Operation Silent Night. During a recent traffic stop under the operation, officers made arrests and confiscated firearms and other illegal items. The Birmingham Police Department Tweet said: “This is...
Man dies as vehicle strikes Birmingham’s Palisades shopping center
A 78-year-old Birmingham man died Thursday following an incident where his vehicle struck a portion of the Palisades Shopping Center. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the incident happened at about 7:07 p.m. Tuesday. Henry Sykes was the driver and only occupant of a Ford Ranger that struck a...
wvtm13.com
4-year-old girl shot in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: On Friday, Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond announced the arrest of a Fultondale man in connection with a Wednesday night shooting of a 4-year-old girl. Watch the video above. Ronald Porter Jr., 21, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of...
Comments / 2