Rainbow City, AL

wbrc.com

Man arrested in connection to 4-year-old child shot in Avondale

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a man was arrested on Sept. 8 in connection to the 4-year-old child shot in Avondale. Police say the suspect is identified as Ronald Porter Jr. Porter Jr. is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Etowah County attorney arrested on theft of property, tax evasion charges

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. — An Etowah County attorney has been arrested on several charges including theft of property and tax evasion, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Friday. John Davis McCord, 63, of Gadsden, surrendered to the sheriff's office Thursday after being indicted on four counts of first-degree theft...
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Friday, September 9th

Debbie Crowe, age 49 of Leesburg – UPOCS (x2), UPOM 2nd and UPODP;. Judson Phillips, age 27 of Cedar Bluff – FTA/Receiving Stolen Property 2nd Degree;. Jason Puckett, age 38 of Ft Payne – Possession with Intent to Distribute, UPOM 2nd and UPODP;. Jeffrey Kennon, age 44...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Permanent drug take-back box in Gadsden

St. Clair Co. Sheriff updates carjacking, officer-involved shooting. Pleasant Grove burglary suspect arrested after standoff. Pleasant Grove burglary suspect arrested after standoff. Constitutional carry hitting Walker Co. Sheriff's funding. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Constitutional carry hitting Walker Co. Sheriff's funding.
GADSDEN, AL
weisradio.com

Fort Payne Man Arrested and Charged with Intent to Distribute by Centre Police

According to Centre Police Chief Kirk Blankenship a traffic stop was conducted on Bay Springs Road by Officer Mike Kilgore at around midnight (Wednesday/Thursday). During the course of the stop Officer Kilgore discovered a clear baggie that contained 26.4 grams of methamphetamine, 4 grams of marijuana, and various drug equipment items.
CENTRE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama prison warden opts to retire after DUI arrest

An Alabama prison warden is retiring after being arrested for driving under the influence. Jeffery Baldwin, a warden at Elmore Correctional Facility, was arrested in Cullman on Aug. 30 for suspicion of driving under the influence, news outlets reported Thursday. A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections, told news...
CULLMAN, AL
wbrc.com

JSU, JSU Police: Weapon allegedly fired during off-campus incident

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A weapon was allegedly fired during an off-campus incident near Jacksonville State University, according JSU Chief of Police Michael Barton. This is the statement released from Michael Barton, JSU Chief of Police: Last night there was a disturbance of a group of individuals that occurred off-campus at Gamecock Village in Jacksonville Police Department’s jurisdiction. There was a fight that broke out and a weapon was allegedly fired. It was quickly determined that it was an isolated incident. No weapons were located and no injuries were reported. One Individual was arrested on the scene on unrelated charges.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
WAFF

1 person transported to hospital after Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting happened on Sept. 8. The shooting took place at Alaska Avenue and Fairbanks Street around 2:40 p.m., according to a Huntsville Police Department spokesperson. According to the HPD spokesperson, the victim is expected...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville landlord says police stopped eviction of tenant charged with arson

Although his tenant is in jail, he still must follow eviction laws. North Alabama landlord must wait to evict tenant, even after tenant's alleged arson attempt. The tenant is accused of pouring gasoline all over himself, his wife and the rental property. If he bonds out of jail, police say the landlord can't yet prevent him from going back to the home.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man at St. Clair Correctional Facility dies in hospice care

An incarcerated man at St. Clair Correctional Facility died in hospice care on Sunday, according to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections. Charles Eugene Fortenberry, 74, who was serving a life sentence at the St. Clair County facility for a murder committed in Calhoun County and who was under hospice care at the facility, was “observed in respiratory distress” by the health care staff at the prison on Sunday.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

BPD launches Operation Silent Night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department said with the recent increase in homicides and violent crime, they have launched Operation Silent Night. During a recent traffic stop under the operation, officers made arrests and confiscated firearms and other illegal items. The Birmingham Police Department Tweet said: “This is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

4-year-old girl shot in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: On Friday, Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond announced the arrest of a Fultondale man in connection with a Wednesday night shooting of a 4-year-old girl. Watch the video above. Ronald Porter Jr., 21, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

