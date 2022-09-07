ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Holland teen in critical condition after crash in Park Township

By WOOD TV-8
The Holland Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YcIaf_0hlMcrek00

The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. on Riley Street near 160th Avenue. The 16-year-old, from Holland, was driving westbound and lost control, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. His car left the road and hit multiple trees.

He was brought to the hospital, where he remained in critical condition Tuesday night.

The crash remains under investigation. OCSO was assisted on-scene by the Park Township Fire Department and AMR Ambulance.

