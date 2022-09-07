I am upset! The reason? Our Iowa legislature is trying to hinder people who want to vote. How? By not being able to get a mail-in ballot earlier than 20 days before the November election. I went to the Greene County Courthouse to sign up to receive a ballot in Florida, and, much to my dismay, the Auditor’s office cannot send ballots out until October 19. That means my ballot probably would not arrive in time for me to return it unless I overnighted it, So NOW I have to pay to vote.

