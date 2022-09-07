ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avoca, IA

2-0 start has AHSTW clicking on all cylinders

By Bennett Blake
 2 days ago
(Avoca) AHSTW is proving they can win in multiple ways. The Vikings pitched a shutout to top IKM-Manning in Week 1 and rode a 43-point first half to defeat Earlham in Week 2.

Week 3 brings perhaps the team’s toughest test to date with an unbeaten SW Valley squad. AHSTW coach GG Harris says the Timberwolves can throw a lot of different things at you. “They are super well coached. Coach Donahoo does such an excellent job down there. They may have lost a lot the last couple of years, but they reload right away. They are going to be really physical and fundamental.”

Sophomore Luke Sternberg is in the midst of a breakout campaign and posted a career night last Friday. He has 291 rushing yards and five TD’s plus two catches for 21 yards and a score. “Luke is a special talent. He’s a young man that has invested in his body and the weight room and his overall ability. He’s hungry. He wants to get better. He knows he’s a good athlete, but he wants to improve. For him his space is key. If we can get in space that’s his great attribute there. He’s really dangerous in space, but what’s making him even more dangerous is he’s willing to put his head down and make the cut north and south and play between the tackles. That helps him, but it also helps out ream. If we can get the ball to him and he continues to be effective that really opens up a lot of stuff for us.”

Neither coach in this matchup will look past the game directly ahead of them, but there’s no denying these are two teams with playoff aspirations and both could factor into the race for the District 7 championship. “One game at a time. Our big thing this year is give your 100%, 100% of the time. We know we’ve got a four quarter game with SW Valley.”

AHSTW last week reversed fortunes from a 40-7 loss against Earlham to a 50-28 win against the Cardinals. They posted 468 yards of offense. Kyle Sternberg was 12/19 passing for 203 yards and three TD’s. Luke Sternberg ran for 151 yards and four scores. Brayden Lund contributed four catches for 110 yards and a TD. Nick Denning and Henry Lund each had 8 tackles.

