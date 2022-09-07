ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Stereogum

The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
MUSIC
NPR

New Music Friday: The best releases out Sept. 9

Ari Lennox experienced a huge breakthrough with 2019's much-loved Shea Butter Baby, but her new album age/sex/location promises to be even bigger. She's been teasing singles like "Hoodie" and "Pressure" for many months now, and even dropped a five-song EP called Away Message last Friday, but the album is finally here. It somehow sounds sleekly modern even as it evokes the most indelible R&B sounds of the '90s and early '00s.
MUSIC
Taste of Country

Willie Nelson Reveals Life-Threatening COVID Battle

Willie Nelson postponed several shows earlier this year because a band member had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. That band member, it turns out, was him. For a week, the country legend fought the virus. He says, "I had a pretty rough time with it," but his wife Annie tells the New York Times Magazine, "There were a couple of times when I wasn't sure he was going to make it."
PUBLIC HEALTH
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of the Patsy Cline Classic “Crazy”

Despite her relatively short time in the spotlight, Patsy Cline helped change the tide in country music in the late ’50s and early ’60s. Her music not only helped usher in what we’ve come to know as the classic “Nashville sound” but clinched cross-over appeal from country audiences and the crooner-obsessed big-city crowd alike.
MUSIC
Variety

Brandi Carlile to Hit Imax Theaters This Month With Concert Livestreamed From L.A.

Brandi Carlile livestreamed some intimate performances to fans’ computer screens during the heart of the pandemic, but now that everyone is out and about again, she’s taking the livestream experience very big, with plans to simulcast a live concert, “Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze — Live from Laurel Canyon,” to more than 100 Imax screens on Sept. 28. The Imax presentation will include a full performance of her “In the Canyon Daze” album, set to come out that same day. The forthcoming release is a full-on remake of her “In These Silent Days” album, which came out last October, this...
MUSIC
Noisecreep

The Top 25 Best Selling Rock + Metal Artists of All Time

Ever wonder who are the best selling rock and metal artists of all time?. In the digital age, it's more complicated to measure who has "sold" the most music. When music simply existed on vinyl, cassettes, or CD, the powers that be would just count up how many of those things were bought and that'd be a wrap. Nowaways, because we don't traditionally "pay" for music anymore, one has to assign a sales value to "occasions of listening" in the streaming world to be fair and accurate.
MUSIC
thesource.com

John Legend Releases New Double Album ‘LEGEND’

LEGEND, John Legend’s eagerly awaited eighth studio album, has been released via Republic Records. The dynamic double album, which was executive produced by Legend and well-known producer-writer Ryan Tedder (Beyoncé, Adele, etc.), is drenched in an unabashed atmosphere of sexuality and joy, inspired by the complete vulnerability of suffering, praise, and healing.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Jon Pardi Shares His Thoughts on the ’90s Country Revival’

In recent years, we’ve seen a resurgence in traditional country music. We’ve seen 90s hitmakers like Brooks & Dunn, Craig Morgan, and Clint Black coming back into the limelight. Additionally, many newer artists like Jon Pardi, Joshua Hedley, and Luke Combs are turning to 90s country for inspiration. His recent album Mr. Saturday Night sounds like it could have dropped in 1996. The fact that the lead single from that album, “Last Night Lonely” hit the top of the charts says something about the resurgence of traditional-leaning country music.
MUSIC

