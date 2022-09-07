Read full article on original website
Stereogum
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
NPR
New Music Friday: The best releases out Sept. 9
Ari Lennox experienced a huge breakthrough with 2019's much-loved Shea Butter Baby, but her new album age/sex/location promises to be even bigger. She's been teasing singles like "Hoodie" and "Pressure" for many months now, and even dropped a five-song EP called Away Message last Friday, but the album is finally here. It somehow sounds sleekly modern even as it evokes the most indelible R&B sounds of the '90s and early '00s.
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Courtney Marie Andrews, Lee Fields and The Afghan Whigs
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
NME
Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett shares latest single ‘Born & Raised’
Chris Shiflett has shared his latest solo single ‘Born & Raised’ – you can listen to the track below. The Foo Fighters guitarist recorded the song at the same time as ‘Long, Long Year’, which arrived back in July. While both of the songs were...
Priscilla Presley Says Elvis Couldn’t Stand One Certain Type Of Music
Elvis Presley was one of the best. As one of the most famous musicians in the world, he liked to look out for new talents in the music industry. However, there was apparently one type of music that Elvis couldn’t stand. His ex-wife Priscilla Presley opened up about Elvis’ music tastes in her memoir.
Willie Nelson Reveals Life-Threatening COVID Battle
Willie Nelson postponed several shows earlier this year because a band member had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. That band member, it turns out, was him. For a week, the country legend fought the virus. He says, "I had a pretty rough time with it," but his wife Annie tells the New York Times Magazine, "There were a couple of times when I wasn't sure he was going to make it."
Little Big Town Sang Miranda Lambert’s ‘The House That Built Me’ at 2022 ACM Honors
ACM Honors took place Wednesday night (Aug. 24) at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and multiple artists and music industry executives were honored with special awards. Miranda Lambert took home the prestigious ACM Triple Crown Award, awarded to those who have won ACM Awards in the categories of New Artist, New Female/Male and Entertainer of the Year.
Eric Church, Shooter Jennings + More Appear in First Trailer for ‘They Called Us Outlaws’ [Watch]
Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Guy Clark are just a few of the country music stalwarts who will take the spotlight in the Jack Ingram-narrated They Called Us Outlaws: Cosmic Cowboys, Honky Tonk Heroes and the Rise of Renegade Troubadours, a six-part documentary on the outlaw country movement that's due out in 2023.
Behind the Meaning of the Patsy Cline Classic “Crazy”
Despite her relatively short time in the spotlight, Patsy Cline helped change the tide in country music in the late ’50s and early ’60s. Her music not only helped usher in what we’ve come to know as the classic “Nashville sound” but clinched cross-over appeal from country audiences and the crooner-obsessed big-city crowd alike.
Brandi Carlile to Hit Imax Theaters This Month With Concert Livestreamed From L.A.
Brandi Carlile livestreamed some intimate performances to fans’ computer screens during the heart of the pandemic, but now that everyone is out and about again, she’s taking the livestream experience very big, with plans to simulcast a live concert, “Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze — Live from Laurel Canyon,” to more than 100 Imax screens on Sept. 28. The Imax presentation will include a full performance of her “In the Canyon Daze” album, set to come out that same day. The forthcoming release is a full-on remake of her “In These Silent Days” album, which came out last October, this...
From David Bowie to Taylor Swift: The 7 Best Songs Recorded at Electric Lady Studios
By the 1960s, Greenwich Village had become the heart of the bohemian counterculture. Although Jimi Hendrix had been living and creating in Jazz-steeped Harlem, he knew that “The Village” was quickly becoming the place to be: enter Electric Lady Studios. Hendrix commissioned the studio in 1970 on a...
The Top 25 Best Selling Rock + Metal Artists of All Time
Ever wonder who are the best selling rock and metal artists of all time?. In the digital age, it's more complicated to measure who has "sold" the most music. When music simply existed on vinyl, cassettes, or CD, the powers that be would just count up how many of those things were bought and that'd be a wrap. Nowaways, because we don't traditionally "pay" for music anymore, one has to assign a sales value to "occasions of listening" in the streaming world to be fair and accurate.
Kelsea Ballerini Counts Her Blessings With Her New Single ‘What I Have’
There’s brand new music and a brand new tour coming from Kelsea Ballerini. “HEARTFIRST” has been burning up country radio this summer, and now the 28-year-old Knoxville, Tenn. native is giving us another peek at what to expect from the new album. The new single is titled “WHAT I HAVE.” Check it out below.
Danielle Bradbery’s ‘A Special Place’ Is a Spunky Breakup Song [Listen]
Danielle Bradbery puts a new spin on a spunky breakup song in her tune, "A Special Place." Written by Maren Morris, Shane McAnally, Jimmy Robbins and Sasha Alex Sloan, the song finds Bradbery sending an ex to a place no one wants to be. Bolstered by strong electric guitars, she...
CMT
Kip Moore Talks Friendship With Ashley McBryde And Fire On Wheels Tour
Kip Moore is officially kicking off his highly anticipated Fire On Wheels Tour. The “More Girls Like You” singer stepped under the spotlight tonight (Sept. 8) In Salt Lake City, Utah, with labelmates Boy Named Banjo. The hitmaker previously sat down with CMT to discuss the nationwide trek...
thesource.com
John Legend Releases New Double Album ‘LEGEND’
LEGEND, John Legend’s eagerly awaited eighth studio album, has been released via Republic Records. The dynamic double album, which was executive produced by Legend and well-known producer-writer Ryan Tedder (Beyoncé, Adele, etc.), is drenched in an unabashed atmosphere of sexuality and joy, inspired by the complete vulnerability of suffering, praise, and healing.
CMT
Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, And More Will Be Featured On Rita Wilson’s Upcoming Cover Album
Legendary singer and actress Rita Wilson is taking a trip down memory lane, and she’s bringing several of her industry friends along for the ride. The platinum-selling artist is gearing up to release a cover album titled “Now & Forever: Duets” on Sept. 27. The collection will be filled to the brim with timeless tunes from the 1970s.
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson, WILLOW and Mádé Kuti
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
PJ Harvey announces career-spanning boxset, B-Sides, Demos & Rarities
PJ Harvey shares details of the final release in her reissue series, the 59-track box set, B-Sides, Demos & Rarities
Jon Pardi Shares His Thoughts on the ’90s Country Revival’
In recent years, we’ve seen a resurgence in traditional country music. We’ve seen 90s hitmakers like Brooks & Dunn, Craig Morgan, and Clint Black coming back into the limelight. Additionally, many newer artists like Jon Pardi, Joshua Hedley, and Luke Combs are turning to 90s country for inspiration. His recent album Mr. Saturday Night sounds like it could have dropped in 1996. The fact that the lead single from that album, “Last Night Lonely” hit the top of the charts says something about the resurgence of traditional-leaning country music.
