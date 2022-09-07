Read full article on original website
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Plans on Attending ‘Every Single’ One of Her Vegas Residency Shows
At the ACM Honors, Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin revealed he plans on attending 'every single night' of her upcoming Las Vegas residency.
3 Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written by Miranda Lambert
While country star Miranda Lambert is primarily known for her work as a singer, she has also helped write multiple country songs for other artists.
2022 CMA Awards Nominations: The Most Blatant Snubs and the Most Refreshing Surprises
The nominations for the 2022 CMA Awards show voter bias toward a certain kind of country music. This annual list of snubs and surprises shines a bright light on a favored sound. Women in country music might still be struggling to get airplay, but they're leading all nominees for the...
A Drunk Charlie Rich Lit John Denver’s Entertainer of the Year Award on Fire in Protest at the 1975 CMA Awards
At the 1975 CMA Awards, Charlie Rich opened the envelope, pulled a lighter out of his pocket, and set fire to the piece of paper with John Denver's name on it.
The Truth About Trisha Yearwood And Robert Reynolds' Relationship
Food Network host of "Trisha's Southern Kitchen" Trisha Yearwood and husband Garth Brooks are bonafide Nashville royalty, and their love story is one of the country music scenes' most iconic. The couple officially became a pair in 2001 after they split from their respective partners (via Us Weekly). Before starting their romantic relationship, the stars were friends for years. Brooks helped Yearwood make a name for herself in music by introducing her to his producer and having her record background vocals for his "No Fences" album. Since then, they've enjoyed nearly two decades of marriage and lots of casseroles — the recipe Brooks always asks Yearwood to make.
Chris Stapleton & Miranda Lambert Wrote A Song Called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant,” And We Need To Hear It
All I know is that I need to hear it. Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert have a new song registered to BMI (a massive company that handles licensing and royalties for songwriters) called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant”… and I don’t think I’ve been so intrigued with a song title or pair of writers in a long time:
Miranda Lambert Fans Think She’s ‘Glowing’ With Husband Brendan McLoughlin in This Video: ‘He’s Crazy About You’
Miranda Lambert recently posted a new video with her husband Brendan McLoughlin on social media, and country music fans are sharing their love for the couple.
Brandi Carlile Reacts to Maren Morris-Brittany Aldean Feud, Fans Weigh In
The drama continues to unfold after country music singers Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope respond on social media to “tomboy” comments made by Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany earlier this week. Now, another famous face in the industry Brandi Carlile is responding to the drama with fans praising the singer for her support of Morris’s stance.
WATCH: Little Big Town Delivers Powerful Performance of Miranda Lambert’s ‘The House That Built Me’
Miranda Lambert received the Triple Crown Award from ACM Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Wednesday. The award was given because the “Actin’ Up” singer earned New Artist of the Year, Best New Female Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year throughout her career. It’s something that’s only been done seven times. Merle Haggard, Micky Gilly, Barbara Mandrell, Brooks & Dunn, Kenny Chesney, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean are pretty good company.
Noah Cyrus Releases Song Inspired by Parents Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus' Relationship
Noah Cyrus dropped a new single inspired by her parents' near 30-year marriage that ended in divorce. Hence, "Every Beginning Ends." The 22-year-old GRAMMY-nominated singer released the single from her forthcoming debut album, The Hardest Part. In "Every Beginning Ends," she collaborates with Death Cab for Cutie's Benjamin Gibbard. According...
The Gospel Music Association Announced Nominees for the 53rd Annual GMA Dove Awards
Photo Courtesy of Gospel Music Association/Dove AwardsGospel Music Association. The Gospel Music Association announced its nominees for the 53rd Annual GMA Dove Awards. Top nominations include songwriter and producer Jeff Pardo with nine (9) nominations, Matthew West and Maverick City Music with seven (7) nominations each, six (6) nominations for Anne Wilson, Ben Glover, For King + Country, Jeff Sojka, Jonathan Smith, and Phil Wickham and five (5) for Brandon Lake, CeCe Winans, Chandler Moore, Chris Brown, Jonathan Jay, and Steven Furtick. Voted on by the GMA Professional Membership, this year’s nominees were chosen from over 2,087 submitted entries.
Breland Reacts to His First-Ever CMA Awards Nomination: ‘Let’s Go!’
The nominations for the 2022 CMA Awards were announced Wednesday (Sept. 7), and new artist Breland snagged his first-ever nod ahead of the ceremony. The singer-songwriter is up for Musical Event of the Year for "Beers on Me," his collaboration with Dierks Bentley and Hardy. In an interview with Taste of Country Nights following the announcement, Breland revealed how he learned the news, and he shared his initial reaction to the honor.
Brandi Carlile Applauds Maren Morris for Firing Back at Brittany Aldean’s Transphobic Comments
Brandi Carlile had kind words to share for her Highwomen band mate and friend Maren Morris on social media on Sunday (Aug. 28), after Morris objected to some transphobic comments made by Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany. Specifically, Morris -- and fellow country singer Cassadee Pope, who first flagged Aldean's comments...
Kelsea Ballerini Breaks Down in Tears in Bathtub Amid Morgan Evans Divorce
Kelsea Ballerini filed for divorce from her husband Morgan Evans last week. In a new TikTok video, she’s experiencing a lot of emotions over the split. Check out the clip that she shared below. a complex time. “A complex time,” she captioned the post. It was soundtracked by “Complex”...
Brad Paisley Delivers Unique ‘Whiskey Lullaby’ Duet With Caylee Hammack at ACM Party for a Cause: VIDEO
Brad Paisley topped the bill at ACM Party for a Cause at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on Tuesday. The fundraising concert benefits ACM Lifting Lives. That’s the “charitable arm of the Academy which works to lift lives through the power of music.” And they raised a bunch. There were live auctions held on stage for audience members to get a chance to sit on stage with each artist on the bill. A group paid $7,500 to sit beside Brad Paisley for his three song set.
Every Bob Seger Album ranked from worst to best
One of the great American heartland rock'n'rollers, Detroit's favourite son Bob Seger mixed high octane rockers with the most magical of ballads for 50 years
Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus Are Filming a Christmas Movie Musical Together
We may just be rounding out the summer, but in Dollywood, the holidays are basically here. In preparation, NBC recently announced the newest guest stars in Dolly Parton's upcoming holiday movie, "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas," including the country legend's own goddaughter, Miley Cyrus. The network also cast Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Jimmie Allen, and Zach Williams as additional guests, with Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer, and Angel Parker set to star alongside Parton.
Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus join 'Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas' film
Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and Miley Cyrus will guest star in the NBC movie musical "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas."
Dolly Parton Casts Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon in Upcoming Christmas Special
Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon have now joined the cast of Dolly Parton’s upcoming Mountain Magic Christmas special, also starring Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen and Zach Williams. Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas features Parton in the lead role along with Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer, and...
Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson Drop New Version of Classic Hit ‘9 to 5’
Dolly Parton and this week’s Variety cover star Kelly Clarkson have collaborated on a new version of Dolly’s hit “9 to 5,” ahead of the “Still Working 9 to 5” documentary that premieres on Sept. 16. The pair teamed up with the film’s executive producer Shane McAnally, Sasha Sloan & King Henry to, as the announcement states, “reimagine the classic song into a melancholic yet inspirational anthem over 40 years after the original’s release as the fight for workplace equality persists.” Written and recorded by Dolly Parton and produced by Gregg Berry, the original “9 to 5” debuted in 1980 in tandem with the film of the same name starring Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. The song went on to receive an...
