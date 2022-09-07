Mosquito Fire over 5,000 acres, fire officials expect large growth

The Latest — Wednesday, Sept. 7:

10:13 p.m.

The fire has burned 5,705 acres and remains at 0% containment.

8 p.m.

The fire grew to 4,223 acres and is at 0% containment.

Original story below:

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Mosquito Fire marks the second wildfire in Placer County to force evacuations in less than 24 hours.

CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU) reported at 3:25 a.m. on Wednesday that the fire is burning near Oxbow Reservoir in the Tahoe National Forest.

The current total acreage is at 1,203 acres and is burning in both Placer County and El Dorado County.

Michigan Bluff

Foresthill

Crystal View

Bath

Baker Ranch MHP

Gorman Ranch

Chicken Hawk

Finning Mill to Sugar Pine to Elliot Ranch to Foresthill Road

Evacuation Centers

Bell Road Baptist Church: 707 Bell Road, Auburn

The sheriff’s office is reporting that no structures are threatened at this time.

On Tuesday the Hill Fire was first reported at around 6:09 a.m. near Sugar Pine Reservoir at around 10 acres.

CAL FIRE shared on social media at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday that the Hill Fire was 20% contained and campgrounds in the area were still closed by the US Forest Service.

