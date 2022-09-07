ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Mosquito Fire over 5,000 acres, fire officials expect large growth

By Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eh196_0hlMbpr500

The Latest — Wednesday, Sept. 7:

10:13 p.m.

The fire has burned 5,705 acres and remains at 0% containment.

8 p.m.

The fire grew to 4,223 acres and is at 0% containment.

Original story below:

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Mosquito Fire marks the second wildfire in Placer County to force evacuations in less than 24 hours.

CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU) reported at 3:25 a.m. on Wednesday that the fire is burning near Oxbow Reservoir in the Tahoe National Forest.

Courtesy of CAL FIRE NEU

The current total acreage is at 1,203 acres and is burning in both Placer County and El Dorado County.

Fire fuel loads near record high at the onset of extreme heat wave

Evacuation Orders

  • Michigan Bluff
  • Foresthill
  • Crystal View
  • Bath
  • Baker Ranch MHP
  • Gorman Ranch
  • Chicken Hawk
  • Finning Mill to Sugar Pine to Elliot Ranch to Foresthill Road

Evacuation Centers

Bell Road Baptist Church: 707 Bell Road, Auburn

Courtesy of CAL FIRE NEU

The sheriff’s office is reporting that no structures are threatened at this time.

On Tuesday the Hill Fire was first reported at around 6:09 a.m. near Sugar Pine Reservoir at around 10 acres.

CAL FIRE shared on social media at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday that the Hill Fire was 20% contained and campgrounds in the area were still closed by the US Forest Service.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 1

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Dangerous Mosquito Fire threatens towns in Sierra range

Mosquito Fire explodes, one of 17 wildfires burning in California. This week alone, California has seen 10 new wildfires that began burning, including the Mosquito Fire in El Dorado and Placer counties. Firefighters are facing some tough conditions as the blaze is out of control and zero-percent contained. The Mosquito...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Evacuation warnings hit Foothills as many structures remain threatened

FORESTHILL, Calif. — A giant plume of smoke is visible from multiple cities as the Mosquito Fire continues to grow in size. Cal Fire says the fire is burning both west toward Foresthill and in a northeast direction. It has also begun to burn into El Dorado county since it has jumped the American River, heading toward Volcanoville.
FORESTHILL, CA
CBS LA

Mosquito Fire explodes to 30,000 acres; inferno threatens thousands of structures

VOLCANOVILLE, El Dorado County -- Winds from a massive pyrocumulus cloud, soaring thousands of feet and visible in some parts of the Bay Area, whipped the Mosquito Fire into a raging inferno, driving a wall of flames across the American River and into the small mountain community of Volcanoviile.Overnight the blaze grew to at least 29,585 acres, had zero containment and was threatening 3,666 structures. The fire is burning in the Tahoe National Forest and now extends into both Placer and El Dorado counties. Evacuations have been ordered in both counties.On Tuesday, the blaze roared through the mountain...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
County
Placer County, CA
County
El Dorado County, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado Counties estimated to be over 29K acres in size

PLACER COUNTY - The fast-spreading Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties has grown quickly overnight. SIZE AND PROGRESSThe Mosquito Fire started Tuesday (9/6) next to the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County and has quickly spread in dense brush and steep terrain. The fire is now estimated to be 29,585 acres in size and is 0% contained.According to Cal Fire, there have been multiple data sources for the fire's perimeter. Due to smoky conditions, accurate measurement has been difficult. Firefighters are challenged by steep terrain, dense brush, and high temperatures.Smoke from the fire is also spreading into the valley, causing...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Government Technology

State of Emergency Declared in Calif. Due to Wildfires

(TNS) - The fire burning in Placer County jumped into El Dorado County on Thursday, where it burned homes but officials could not estimate how many. The homes are in Volcanoville, an unincorporated community that was founded as a trading post in 1851 and had been rebuilt following two fires that destroyed the town in 1879 and 1907.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Mosquito Fire causes worst air quality in North America

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Mosquito Fire has caused air quality issues across the Sacramento Region, but some areas around the fire are recording some of the worst air quality in North America. As of 11:40 a.m. on Friday several areas in Auburn, Granite Bay, Newcastle, Cameron Park and Folsom are recording an air quality […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cal Fire#Us Forest Service#Sugar#The Mosquito Fire#Cal#Neu#The Tahoe National Forest#Michigan Bluff#The Us Forest Service#Nexstar Media Inc
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Mosquito Fire in Foresthill continues to grow, evacuations ordered

The Mosquito Fire which started Tuesday afternoon grew from 1000 acres to almost 6000 acres by Thursday morning. Some structures have been damaged in the fire. The fire started near Oxbow Reservoir around 6 pm today. Dry conditions with strong winds have fueled the fire. Overnight winds pushed the fire and smoke down the mountains. Residents of Placer County and northern Sacramento County will see and smell smoke this morning. Winds are expected to shift this afternoon and push the smoke and fire to the north and east.
FORESTHILL, CA
FOX40

Placer County declares local emergency due to Mosquito Fire

FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County declared a local emergency in reaction to the Mosquito Fire Thursday afternoon. CAL FIRE reported on Thursday that the Mosquito Fire has seen more significant growth as it is remapped to 6,870 acres, an increase of 1,165 from Wednesday night. Immediate evacuation orders have been issued Thursday by the […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
mymotherlode.com

Latest Major Wildfire Burns Along Northern Sierra Nevada

Placer County, CA — A wildfire burning out of control in the northern Sierra Nevada has destroyed both structures and cars. Evacuation orders and warnings were put in place in Placer and El Dorado counties yesterday afternoon due to the Mosquito Fire. It was located on Tuesday evening and quadrupled in size on Wednesday. It has burned over 6,800 acres and there is no containment.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Reno-Gazette Journal

Wildfire sending smoke into Nevada continues to grow; cooler temps, possible rain on the way

The California wildfire sending smoke into Northern Nevada quadrupled in size overnight Thursday and is still uncontained Friday. The Mosquito Fire burning near Oxbow Reservoir in El Dorado and Placer counties was estimated around 6,870 acres as of 10:30 Thursday morning. By 10 a.m. Friday, Cal Fire estimated it at more than 23,000 acres. ...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Mosquito Fire doubles in size overnight

Correction 9:22 a.m. Sept. 9, 2022: A previous version of this article noted the acreage incorrectly. The article has been updated to reflect the proper acreage measurement. FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — The Mosquito Fire has now burned over 23,000 acres, and it remains at 0% containment. It blew up overnight, which is something firefighters are […]
FORESTHILL, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Wildfire smoke impacting air quality at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Smoke from wildfires burning south and west of the basin is impacting air quality at Lake Tahoe. South Lake Tahoe had unhealthy air quality Thursday morning according to https://fire.airnow.gov while the north and western shores are rated moderate and Truckee is in the green with good air quality.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

@the Grounds becomes a CAL FIRE Base Camp for nearby Mosquito Fire

@the Grounds in Roseville is serving as a CAL FIRE (California Department of Forestry and Fire) Base Camp for fire crews battling a fast-moving wildfire near the Auburn State Recreation Area about 30 miles away. The Mosquito Fire started Tuesday afternoon and has burned more than 1,200 acres as of...
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Caltrans to hold ‘Dump Day’ event in Placerville

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A “Dump Day,” will be held in Placerville on Sept. 24, giving residents a chance to dispose of large amounts of waste for free.  The event is part of a Caltrans Clean California Initiative which is an effort to keep the state’s highways litter free. The Sept. 24 event will be […]
PLACERVILLE, CA
FOX40

FOX40

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy