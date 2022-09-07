Read full article on original website
I am upset! The reason? Our Iowa legislature is trying to hinder people who want to vote. How? By not being able to get a mail-in ballot earlier than 20 days before the November election. I went to the Greene County Courthouse to sign up to receive a ballot in Florida, and, much to my dismay, the Auditor’s office cannot send ballots out until October 19. That means my ballot probably would not arrive in time for me to return it unless I overnighted it, So NOW I have to pay to vote.
Corn, bean condition rated at 66 percent good to excellent
Continuing mostly dry conditions across most of the State resulted in 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sept. 4, 2022, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting corn for silage, cutting hay, seeding cover crops, and preparing equipment for harvest. Topsoil moisture condition...
September 7, 2022
Plan to Vote in Iowa? Yes, we do too. However, it was recently brought home to me that we cannot receive an absentee ballot before October 19th. Our usual routine was to go to the courthouse sometime in early October and make out our absentee ballot and be on our merry way to South Texas. But this year is different.…
