The Post and Courier
New location for Myrtle Beach-based restaurant group; Calabash restaurant clears rumors
MYRTLE BEACH — A Myrtle Beach restaurant group, in business for decades along the Grand Strand, recently opened a new venture not far from the shopping and entertainment complex Broadway at the Beach. Bubba’s Fish Camp and Smokehouse Grill, located at 1565 21st Ave. North in Myrtle Beach, is...
Top Three Pizzerias in the Grand Strand
Let's take a look at the top three pizzerias in the Grand StrandEater NY website. One of the biggest questions that "foodies" along the Grand Strand have is, "where can I find the best pizza in the Grand Strand?". Although there are a plethora of pizzerias in the area, there are only a select few that people keep raving about. In this article, we will take a look at the top three pizzerias in the area. The pizzerias were picked based on polls conducted on social media, Google reviews, as well as word of mouth - which is still the best form of advertisement there is! If your favorite pizzeria did not make the list, give them a shout-out in the comment section!
myrtlebeachsc.com
Mustang Week returns in 2023, but closer to North Myrtle Beach area
Mustang Week will return to the North Myrtle Beach area in 2023 despite statements made by Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune and the future cancellation of the event by the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in 2022. “Since we announced that this would be our last year doing Mustang Week, we’ve...
visitmyrtlebeach.com
Visit African American Historical Sites and Museums Throughout the Grand Strand
Check out these exceptional African American historic sites and museums in and near Myrtle Beach. Charlie’s Place was a supper club that hosted the biggest names in 20th century music from 1937 through 1965, as it was on the Chitlin’ Circuit, a series of venues where Black musicians could play when segregation didn’t allow them to do so in other traditional venues. While the club no longer remains where a historical marker now stands, Charlie Fitzgerald and his wife, Sarah’s, home is still there along with a replica of the Fitzgerald Motel that was listed in the Green Book, a travel guide for African Americans during segregation to allow them to know where there were safe places to stay, eat, receive services and be entertained.
WMBF
Catch The Full Monty at The Theatre of the Republic in Downtown Conway
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Theatre of the Republic has been in operation for over 50 years. It’s the longest running live show theatre in Horry County. We loved learning about their upcoming production, The Full Monty. Come along with us to meet some of the cast, learn...
WMBF
Kawanis Club looks to open chapter for readers in Carolina Forest
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A service organization with chapters across the Grand Strand wants to improve kids’ reading skills. The Kiwanis Club is hoping to do just that by starting a new chapter in Carolina Forest. “We’ve heard it our whole lives that reading is fundamental, but the...
This FREE Concert Series Is Returning to Downtown Myrtle Beach
Taking a look at this FREE concert series that is returning to downtown Myrtle Beach.Myrtle Beach on the Cheap. PSA to all of the music lovers in Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas. If you love live music, dancing, and good food - a free concert series is making a return this month in downtown Myrtle Beach! The concert series, which is named "Nights at Nance", will be back on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Nace Plaza in Myrtle Beach's Arts and Innovation District, according to Myrtle Beach City Government.
wpde.com
South Carolina's largest garage sale is happening Saturday in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — If you like thrifting, you're in luck!. South Carolina's largest garage sale is happening tomorrow. People from across the day spent the day setting up their tables with their goods. You can find everything from clothes, to toys to crafts. The event will take...
WMBF
‘You name it, it’s here’: Get ready for South Carolina’s largest garage sale
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 250 vendors from across the state and country are gearing up for South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale. The event draws in three to five thousand plus people every year to experience the hundreds of rows of tables filled with a variety of unique things.
WMBF
Dining With Dockery: Kicking off football season with Dagwood’s
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Football season is here and we had to head to one of Andrew’s favorite places for the tailgating scene! Dagwood’s has been on the show multiple times and we wanted to showcase some of the menu items you may have not seen as we get ready to stuff our faces every Saturday & Sunday for football.
paradiseresortmb.com
Your Complete Guide to Myrtle Beach Fishing Piers
It’s a safe bet that if you’re an angler and a lover of Myrtle Beach, you’ve cast a line from the pier. Any pier. The Grand Strand is rich with options. They all provide excellent fishing and gorgeous views. Some are rustic and historical; others, are modern and loaded with amenities.
For the 39th Year, the Myrtle Beach 'World Am' Put on a Show Unlike Anything Else in Golf
In golf-mad Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, what was once a sleepy week before Labor Day has turned into golf's biggest amateur tournament.
columbiabusinessreport.com
SC women making mark in wine industry
When Vicki Weigle set out to develop a vineyard and winery on the grounds of a former tobacco farm in Horry County nearly 30 years ago, many local farmers thought she was making a big mistake. Recently, one of those nay-sayers stopped by her thriving business, La Belle Amie Winery...
wfxb.com
How Do You Catch a 45-Pound Lobster?
TGIF! It’s Fish Fact Friday with Ripley’s Aquarium on Carolina A.M. Greg Rowles quizzes Audra Grant with a fish fact. The answer prompts another question. Who’s up for lobstering? Plus, the penguins at Ripley’s put on quite a show today. Click here Ripley’s Penguin Playhouse Cam.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Visiting Myrtle Beach? Don’t Forget To Do These Things While You’re There
We all love beaches. The sun, sand, and water are the perfect places to relax and unwind. And Myrtle Beach is no different. Myrtle Beach is a coastal city in South Carolina known for its beautiful beaches, golf courses, and tourist attractions. The city is also home to many restaurants, shops, and entertainment venues.
Parking advisory issued for Myrtle Beach International Airport, travelers urged to arrive early
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A parking advisory has been issued for Myrtle Beach International Airport. Parking lots at the airport are full and signs have been put up to direct travelers to overflow parking throughout the airport roadway loop. Travelers are urged to arrive two to three hours early because the alternate parking options […]
wfxb.com
MB Harley-Davidson 9/11 Memorial Ride Expected to Draw Thousands to Community Events
Myrtle Beach Harley Davidson is gearing up for the 911 Memorial ride this weekend. Jenn Deluca shares how the 9/11 ride on Sunday is a community-wide event.
The State Port Pilot
Fishing report: Flounder, flounder and even more flounder
After many long months of anxious waiting, the 2022 flounder season opened last Wednesday night/Thursday morning (September 1) at 12:01 a.m. There were already hook and line fishermen and giggers in place and waiting from Knotts Island to Calabash, and I think it’s fairly safe to say the first recreational caught Tar Heel flounder of 2022 was in the boat in the next minute or two. There were pictures on Facebook within the first hour.
Waccatee Zoo closed for renovations
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Waccatee Zoo is temporarily closed for renovations, according to owner Jeff Futrell. The main Waccatee Zoo sign by the road has been taken down. Futrell said it’s so people don’t think they’re open during renovations. One sign says “Closed for renovations.” When News13 asked Futrell if the animals’ habitats were […]
House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach announces Carolina Nights, a regional showcase series
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new showcase series coming to the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach will highlight the region’s top artists and connect fans with up-and-coming bands. Urban Soil, a North Carolina-based rock band, will headline the first Carolina Nights event on Friday, Oct. 14. “Urban Soil has the unique ability […]
