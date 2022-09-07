ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kennardo G. James

Top Three Pizzerias in the Grand Strand

Let's take a look at the top three pizzerias in the Grand StrandEater NY website. One of the biggest questions that "foodies" along the Grand Strand have is, "where can I find the best pizza in the Grand Strand?". Although there are a plethora of pizzerias in the area, there are only a select few that people keep raving about. In this article, we will take a look at the top three pizzerias in the area. The pizzerias were picked based on polls conducted on social media, Google reviews, as well as word of mouth - which is still the best form of advertisement there is! If your favorite pizzeria did not make the list, give them a shout-out in the comment section!
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
visitmyrtlebeach.com

Visit African American Historical Sites and Museums Throughout the Grand Strand

Check out these exceptional African American historic sites and museums in and near Myrtle Beach. Charlie’s Place was a supper club that hosted the biggest names in 20th century music from 1937 through 1965, as it was on the Chitlin’ Circuit, a series of venues where Black musicians could play when segregation didn’t allow them to do so in other traditional venues. While the club no longer remains where a historical marker now stands, Charlie Fitzgerald and his wife, Sarah’s, home is still there along with a replica of the Fitzgerald Motel that was listed in the Green Book, a travel guide for African Americans during segregation to allow them to know where there were safe places to stay, eat, receive services and be entertained.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Myrtle Beach, SC
Food & Drinks
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Lifestyle
WMBF

Kawanis Club looks to open chapter for readers in Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A service organization with chapters across the Grand Strand wants to improve kids’ reading skills. The Kiwanis Club is hoping to do just that by starting a new chapter in Carolina Forest. “We’ve heard it our whole lives that reading is fundamental, but the...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Kennardo G. James

This FREE Concert Series Is Returning to Downtown Myrtle Beach

Taking a look at this FREE concert series that is returning to downtown Myrtle Beach.Myrtle Beach on the Cheap. PSA to all of the music lovers in Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas. If you love live music, dancing, and good food - a free concert series is making a return this month in downtown Myrtle Beach! The concert series, which is named "Nights at Nance", will be back on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Nace Plaza in Myrtle Beach's Arts and Innovation District, according to Myrtle Beach City Government.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Travel Guide#Food Drink
WMBF

Dining With Dockery: Kicking off football season with Dagwood’s

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Football season is here and we had to head to one of Andrew’s favorite places for the tailgating scene! Dagwood’s has been on the show multiple times and we wanted to showcase some of the menu items you may have not seen as we get ready to stuff our faces every Saturday & Sunday for football.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
paradiseresortmb.com

Your Complete Guide to Myrtle Beach Fishing Piers

It’s a safe bet that if you’re an angler and a lover of Myrtle Beach, you’ve cast a line from the pier. Any pier. The Grand Strand is rich with options. They all provide excellent fishing and gorgeous views. Some are rustic and historical; others, are modern and loaded with amenities.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
columbiabusinessreport.com

SC women making mark in wine industry

When Vicki Weigle set out to develop a vineyard and winery on the grounds of a former tobacco farm in Horry County nearly 30 years ago, many local farmers thought she was making a big mistake. Recently, one of those nay-sayers stopped by her thriving business, La Belle Amie Winery...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

How Do You Catch a 45-Pound Lobster?

TGIF! It’s Fish Fact Friday with Ripley’s Aquarium on Carolina A.M. Greg Rowles quizzes Audra Grant with a fish fact. The answer prompts another question. Who’s up for lobstering? Plus, the penguins at Ripley’s put on quite a show today. Click here Ripley’s Penguin Playhouse Cam.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The State Port Pilot

Fishing report: Flounder, flounder and even more flounder

After many long months of anxious waiting, the 2022 flounder season opened last Wednesday night/Thursday morning (September 1) at 12:01 a.m. There were already hook and line fishermen and giggers in place and waiting from Knotts Island to Calabash, and I think it’s fairly safe to say the first recreational caught Tar Heel flounder of 2022 was in the boat in the next minute or two. There were pictures on Facebook within the first hour.
CALABASH, NC
WBTW News13

Waccatee Zoo closed for renovations

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Waccatee Zoo is temporarily closed for renovations, according to owner Jeff Futrell. The main Waccatee Zoo sign by the road has been taken down. Futrell said it’s so people don’t think they’re open during renovations. One sign says “Closed for renovations.” When News13 asked Futrell if the animals’ habitats were […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy