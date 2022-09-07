ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Hillary Clinton says she will not run for president again

By Jack Birle
 2 days ago

H illary Clinton dismissed speculation on a future presidential run when asked by Norah O'Donnell on CBS Evening News on Tuesday, saying she does not have plans for another bid in the future.

“No, no, but I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that we have a president who respects our democracy and the rule of law and upholds our institutions,” Clinton said.

When asked if she would run for president if former President Donald Trump made a bid for 2024, she again pushed back, calling on the GOP to "grow a backbone."

“He should be soundly defeated," Clinton said. "It should start in the Republican Party. Grow a backbone. Stand up to this guy."

The former secretary of state has run for president twice before, losing the 2008 Democratic nomination for president to future President Barack Obama and then winning her party's nomination for president in 2016 before losing the election to Trump.

In the same interview, the former senator and first lady also said Trump led a "seditious conspiracy" against the United States during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

George Forward
2d ago

Best news I have heard in a long time. You think Biden screwed America just think what Killary would have done

