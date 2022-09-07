Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Names The Former WWE Star She Hopes Returns
Liv Morgan is aware of the major shift in WWE following Vince McMahon's retirement. We've seen big returns from the likes of Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Dexter Lumis. We've also seen some key NXT call-ups such as IYO SKY. More recently, Braun Strowman made his return during the September 5 episode of "Raw."
Yardbarker
Reason why Roman Reigns defeated Drew Mcintyre at WWE Clash at the Castle
Many fans were surprised to see Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over Drew McIntyre in the main event of the Clash at the Castle event, the first major PPV event in the UK since 1992. The show has been widely praised but it did end on a...
PWMania
Photos: Sasha Banks and Naomi Spotted With Two WWE Stars
Sasha Banks and Naomi were spotted at a New York Yankees game on Wednesday night with WWE’s Bayley and Titus O’Neil. On his Instagram story, O’Neil shared photos with Banks and Naomi. They also went to see a play together, as seen below. Following Vince McMahon’s retirement,...
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE’s Plans for Paul Heyman’s Return
While WWE officials continue to keep Paul Heyman away from television for the time being, he is still attending WWE SmackDown tapings and major events such as WWE Clash at The Castle. The Wrestling Observer reports that there is widespread speculation that WWE has no intention of bringing Heyman back...
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On Lacey Evans' Return To WWE TV
There have been a lot of questions recently surrounding the WWE status of Lacey Evans, but speculation on a timetable for her return can now be put to rest. WWE has announced that Evans will be featured on the September 9 episode of "WWE SmackDown," where she will compete in a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match to determine the next challenger for Liv Morgan's "SmackDown" Women's Championship. The other wrestlers set for the match are Ronda Rousey, Natalya, Sonya Deville, and Xia Li.
PWMania
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE SmackDown
Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. As of roughly 7 p.m. ET, the lineup was as follows:. – Promos with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre. – WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez...
411mania.com
Tommy Dreamer Says MJF Shouldn’t Have Referenced WWE & Triple H In AEW Dynamite Promo
On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer discussed this week’s AEW Dynamite and in particular, MJF’s decision to make references to WWE, Triple H, and Cody in his promo. Dreamer noted that Triple H and WWE are currently riding an upswing and so using them for heel heat at a time when AEW is in turmoil doesn’t make sense. Highlights from his comments are below.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE’s Likely Replacement For Pat McAfee On SmackDown
That’s the logical way to go. Commentary is one of the most important parts of any wrestling show. Fans need a way to know what they are seeing and what they should be focusing on with any given show. Finding the right combination is a difficult effort but now it seems that we know where WWE is going to go to find a replacement for a departed commentary member.
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Shares Photo With WWE Personality
Like Terrence Malik riding back in with "The Thin Red Line" after a 20-year film-making hiatus, MJF is back in AEW and better than ever. The AEW star was upto his old tricks last night on "AEW Dynamite", suckering the fans in and then turning on them as soon as Jon Moxley arrived on the scene. And he wasn't done now after the show, as he again hinted about the potential bidding war for his services in 2024 with a brand spanking new photo.
PWMania
Spoiler for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Main Event
Tonight’s post-Clash at The Castle edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature a big No Disqualification match. According to PWInsider, the main event of tonight’s SmackDown will consist of Drew McIntyre competing against Solo Sikoa in a No Disqualification match. As of this writing, WWE has not revealed the match will take place on tonight’s show; however, they have been teasing a major reunion with Sikoa and the rest of The Bloodline.
Yardbarker
There are no plans for Roman Reigns to lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this year
Back in 2020, WrestlingNews.co first reported about long-term plans for Roman Reigns to turn babyface. Back in April of this year, we reported that there were no plans for Reigns to drop the WWE Universal Championship anytime soon because the idea is to elevate him to the level of someone like Hulk Hogan and Bruno Sammartino.
PWMania
WWE Classic: Looking Back at John Cena vs. Edge TLC Match at Unforgiven 2006
The blowoff to the feud between Edge and John Cena in a TLC match for the WWE Championship. This feud really helped Edge get himself into the main event picture. It also helped Cena develop his first real rivalry with someone that raised his stock in the company. The Feud.
Yardbarker
WWE's John Cena shows off his new goatee/beard
John Cena is sporting a bit of a different look these days. The future WWE Hall of Famer tweeted some photos of himself at the reopening of The Lounge at a Total Wine location. Cena is growing out his facial hair because, as seen in the photos below, he is sporting a goatee. The new look could be related to his movie/TV projects.
wrestlinginc.com
New NXT Call-Ups Make WWE SmackDown Debuts
Giovanni Vinci and Solo Sikoa are now officially members of the "WWE SmackDown" roster. Both Superstars made their main roster debuts at last Saturday's Clash at the Castle premium live event. While Vinci accompanied Intercontinental Champion Gunther to the ring for his match against Sheamus, Sikoa helped Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over Drew McIntyre in the main event.
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan's Title Challenger At Extreme Rules Decided On WWE SmackDown
Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey is now official for the Extreme Rules premium live event on October 8. Rousey became the No. 1 contender to Morgan's "SmackDown" Women's Title by winning a Fatal Five-Way Elimination Match this week, defeating the likes of Xia Li, Sonya Deville, Natalya and Lacey Evans. While Natalya was the first woman to be eliminated after Rousey locked in her Armbar, Evans and Li were eliminated simultaneously thereafter, as Rousey and Deville locked in their submission holds – Armbar and Head Lock Choke – on Evans and Li respectively.
ComicBook
Braun Strowman Makes WWE SmackDown Return and Powerbombs Otis
The WWE Universe was surprised to see the return of Braun Strowman during this week's Monday Night Raw, and afterward WWE revealed that he would be making his return to SmackDown this week as well. Tonight Strowman did just that, and it was in response to the Alpha Academy also making an appearance on the Blue Brand. Chad Gable thanked the crowd sarcastically and then started shooshing the crowd and revealed that they were here specifically to ruin Strowman's return to SmackDown. Gable said they had the match won before Strowman jumped them, and Gable said if Otis had seen Strowman coming he wouldn't have fallen.
wrestlinginc.com
Steve Austin On What He Loves About Japanese Wrestling
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin is known by most fans as a WWE Superstar, a man who has headlined four WrestleManias, and a WWE Hall of Famer who has won six World Championships in WWE. However, prior to finding such massive success in WWE, Austin wrestled in Japan for New Japan Pro Wrestling, the same promotion in which Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks wrestled and found success prior to creating AEW. In an interview with "Sportskeeda Wrestling," Austin revealed what he loves about Japanese Wrestling.
wrestlinginc.com
Host City For WWE Royal Rumble Revealed
The Royal Rumble, one of WWE's most-anticipated premium live events of the year, will take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on January 28, 2023. The news was announced via press release. This will be the fourth Rumble hosted by San Antonio and the third time the event...
PWMania
Two Matches Revealed for Tonight’s SmackDown, WWE Star Returning
Two new matches have been revealed for tonight’s post-Clash at The Castle episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. On tonight’s episode of SmackDown, there will be a five-on-five elimination match to determine who will challenge Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8. In the match, Ronda Rousey, Xia Li, Sonya Deville, Natalya, and Lacey Evans will compete against one another.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage AEW News Regarding Scrapped Jon Moxley Plans
It's been one hell of a week for AEW's Jon Moxley. He began it by losing the AEW World Championship at All Out to CM Punk, only to find himself part of the AEW World Title tournament on "AEW Dynamite" after Punk was forced to vacate the title due to injury and a reported backstage brawl following All Out. Much like Dante from "Clerks," this all occurred when Mox wasn't even supposed to be there.
