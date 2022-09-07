The WWE Universe was surprised to see the return of Braun Strowman during this week's Monday Night Raw, and afterward WWE revealed that he would be making his return to SmackDown this week as well. Tonight Strowman did just that, and it was in response to the Alpha Academy also making an appearance on the Blue Brand. Chad Gable thanked the crowd sarcastically and then started shooshing the crowd and revealed that they were here specifically to ruin Strowman's return to SmackDown. Gable said they had the match won before Strowman jumped them, and Gable said if Otis had seen Strowman coming he wouldn't have fallen.

WWE ・ 9 HOURS AGO