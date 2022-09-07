ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

University subject profile: nursing

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VU9FH_0hlMaZtM00
It’s hard to imagine a more rewarding career than one in nursing.

What you’ll learn

It’s hard to imagine a more rewarding career than nursing. During your studies you’ll learn how to deliver care and support for patients with a range of healthcare needs. Registered nurses must choose from one of four specialisms as part of their degree: adult nursing, children’s nursing, mental health nursing or learning disability nursing.

Although many of these courses were once funded by the NHS, this is no longer the case – so you’ll need to fund your study through the usual channels.

How you’ll learn

The Nursing and Midwifery Council has certain standards that apply to all courses. It will be 50% theory and 50% practice. In addition to lectures and seminars, most courses will require you to complete six to eight placements, depending on your specialism. This will allow you to put new skills into practice and learn how to cope in highly stressful environments. You’ll be given a mentor to supervise you and provide guidance.

Entry requirements

These vary, but the most important A-level is normally biology. You may need at least one of the following subjects at A-level (or equivalent): biology, chemistry, psychology, health and social care, applied science. Some institutions require you to attend an interview. Remember there are apprenticeships available for all fields of nursing.

What job can you get?

If you want it, you will have a job for life. Nursing graduates will be qualified to work in hospitals, community health centres, GP practices or mental health units.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

NHS doctor urges people to ‘beg, borrow or steal’ to go privately as health service at breaking point

A senior NHS consultant is urging people to “beg, borrow or steal” to pay for private treatment because the health service is “on the brink of disaster”.“From a safety point of view, my department is stretched beyond capacity. The same is true for almost every A&E in the UK at almost any given time,” Dr Emma Jones warned.Every day she saw evidence in her hospital and beyond that the whole NHS, not just accident and emergency, is at breaking point, she said.Analysis of the latest government figures suggests up to 500 people are dying every week in England because...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Care#Health And Social Care#Health Centres#College#Nhs
The Independent

Hundreds of doctors angry over new pay deal likely to leave NHS, survey reveals

Hundreds of doctors in Wales are now more likely to leave the Welsh NHS as a result of a “disappointing” pay deal announced last month, the British Medical Association has warned.More than a third of the 1,397 doctors who responded to the BMA Cymru survey said they are angry over the Welsh Government’s offer of a 4.5% wage increase.Some 79% of them said the below inflation pay rise, which will apply to consultants, junior doctors and GPs, had further decreased morale.Three times as many members responded to their survey compared with last year, which the BMA said shows the strength...
HEALTH
The Guardian

Six ways to make money from your home

Soaring household bills are making it tougher than ever to make ends meet. However, your home could provide some extra income, and you might not even have to pay tax on this cash. The UK government’s rent-a-room scheme enables you to earn up to £7,500 a year completely tax free...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
The Guardian

Jimmy Kimmel on Mar-a-Lago search: ‘Trump really is the worst ex ever’

Jimmy Kimmel recapped a dire update from federal investigators on highly classified documents seized at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort last month, which contained information about foreign nuclear defenses. Such material is considered top secret, as in “the only people who are allowed to see them are the president of the United States and a few highly cleared members of his council … and anyone who goes into Trump’s closet looking for a broom, I guess,” Kimmel explained.
POTUS
The Guardian

1.8m-year-old tooth of early human found on dig in Georgia

Archaeologists in Georgia have found a 1.8m-year-old tooth belonging to an early species of human that they say cements the region as the home of one of the earliest prehistoric human settlements in Europe, and possibly anywhere outside Africa. The tooth was discovered near the village of Orozmani, which lies...
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

436K+
Followers
99K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy