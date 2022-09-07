ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WWL-AMFM

Tommy: Best places to get a poboy

If you’re looking to dine out this weekend, our friend Ian McNulty, who covers food and dining culture for The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, has some suggestions on where to dine out next.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Vue Orleans Offers “Buy One Get One Free” for Louisiana Residents

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Vue Orleans, the newest and most intriguing New Orleans cultural experience, offers Louisiana residents another reason to take a view from the top. During September, residents can get a free ticket of equal or lesser value for each ticket purchased. “It’s the perfect time to view New Orleans from an entirely different perspective,” said David Rand, Vue Orleans general manager. “We invite Louisianans to take a ride to the top and view the city like never before.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Belle Chasse Mass for peace, NOPD recruitment, and other metro area community news

Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. BELLE CHASSE MASS FOR PEACE: The Rev. Kyle Dave, pastor of Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Church, 8968 La. 23, Belle Chasse, will celebrate a special Mass for peace, justice and healing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. Friends of all faiths are welcome.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

An 1884 New Orleans roller rink leaves its mark on upscale shopping in today's Garden District

It was early November 1869, and New Orleans was feeling a need for speed. The fuddy-duddies in The Daily Picayune’s editorial offices, however, were having none of it. The newest recreational craze gaining traction in America — roller skating — had just wheeled its way into New Orleans, with the city’s first recorded roller rink opening in Mechanics Hall on present-day Roosevelt Way.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

From house dances to the Grammys, this music has its roots in Louisiana

Lena Charles grew up in Opelousas hearing the rhythmic tunes of zydeco, a genre of music that became a big part of her life from a very young age. The unique mixture of rhythm and blues, soul, Cajun, and Creole music, born in the living rooms and back roads of St. Landry Parish has been around for more than half a century.
OPELOUSAS, LA
NOLA.com

There's no 'rough' in this $2.7M Diamond Street home in the Warehouse District

Fine finishes, expansive personal spaces and a rooftop view of the city are all included in this downtown home with a glittering address – 340 S. Diamond Street. The unique structure, in the district populated with condominium conversions from former cotton and merchandise warehouses, sits on the two-block street that runs from the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center to Tchoupitoulas Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Carjacking problem now crossing parish lines

NEW ORLEANS — Crime across the city continues to worsen, as multiple agencies work together on a string of carjackings across the region. While New Orleans tries to reduce armed robberies. Friday, an 18-year-old woman was put under arrest, and two young people are being considered as suspects after...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

The Top 5: Catch up on the holiday weekend's top stories

New Orleans calls in NYPD, Southern Decadence parades through the French Quarter and the state considers opening its power market to competition. Here's a look at Labor Day Weekend's top stories in New Orleans. Can Big Apple cops bail out the Big Easy? New Orleans will give it another try.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwno.org

Where Y’Eat: As New Orleans summer drags, these waterfront restaurants could offer some relief

New Orleans is surrounded by water, sluiced by water, defined by water. So why isn’t it easier to find spot for a nice meal and maybe a drink with a waterfront view?. The answer of course is the landscape of levees, flood walls and wharves that also define our area, and that leaves scarce space for waterfront restaurants and bars. Ours is a hard-working waterfront and one that is occasionally menacing.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

New Orleans’s 5 Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022

So far in 2022, New Orleans has gained a number of exciting restaurants, from a Trinbagonian restaurant specializing in doubles (Queen Trini Lisa) to an elegant spot for modern Indian street food (Tava) to an oyster destination that brings New Orleans bivalves from all over the country (Le Chat Noir).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

IV Waste's lowball recycling price triples, alarming New Orleans officials, competitor

When New Orleans officials considered IV Waste’s proposal for a sanitation contract three months ago, they noted the company’s eye-popping quotation for the curbside recycling portion: The figure was one third of the average of all bids. Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño wondered aloud whether IV Waste might be “under-bidding for the [sake] of getting a contract.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Carjackers used carjacked vehicle to commit another carjacking, Slidell Police say

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police see a commonality in a series of carjackings this past week that struck victims in Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes. According to the Slidell Police office, New Orleans in particular has seen a recent string of carjackings, including seven carjackings or armed robberies of cars in about a 12-hour span earlier this week.
SLIDELL, LA

