Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tommy: Best places to get a poboy
If you’re looking to dine out this weekend, our friend Ian McNulty, who covers food and dining culture for The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, has some suggestions on where to dine out next.
NOLA.com
Old Metairie shotgun makeover moves the entrance, adds a camelback and creates a cathedral-ceiled den
Eleanor and Lucas Hohnstein wanted to design their own home so they could incorporate the wish list of features they had agreed on. They had the combined skills to make that possible, but their opportunity came along during the pandemic. The couple, both working from home, and their two young...
myneworleans.com
Vue Orleans Offers “Buy One Get One Free” for Louisiana Residents
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Vue Orleans, the newest and most intriguing New Orleans cultural experience, offers Louisiana residents another reason to take a view from the top. During September, residents can get a free ticket of equal or lesser value for each ticket purchased. “It’s the perfect time to view New Orleans from an entirely different perspective,” said David Rand, Vue Orleans general manager. “We invite Louisianans to take a ride to the top and view the city like never before.”
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish property transfers for Aug. 22-26 , 2022; see list and other sales
Baronne St. 749: $715,000, Hugh A. Hayden and Renee A. Romain to Travis L. Briggs. Julia St. 448: $279,900, Avery Duncan Moseley and Brittany Jo Adams Moseley to Rebecca Ann Uhle. Rocheblave St. 637: $190,000, 2235 Poydras LLC to Lion Development Group LLC. S. Cortez St. 201: $829,000, C3nola Investment...
NOLA.com
Belle Chasse Mass for peace, NOPD recruitment, and other metro area community news
Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. BELLE CHASSE MASS FOR PEACE: The Rev. Kyle Dave, pastor of Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Church, 8968 La. 23, Belle Chasse, will celebrate a special Mass for peace, justice and healing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. Friends of all faiths are welcome.
NOLA.com
An 1884 New Orleans roller rink leaves its mark on upscale shopping in today's Garden District
It was early November 1869, and New Orleans was feeling a need for speed. The fuddy-duddies in The Daily Picayune’s editorial offices, however, were having none of it. The newest recreational craze gaining traction in America — roller skating — had just wheeled its way into New Orleans, with the city’s first recorded roller rink opening in Mechanics Hall on present-day Roosevelt Way.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
From house dances to the Grammys, this music has its roots in Louisiana
Lena Charles grew up in Opelousas hearing the rhythmic tunes of zydeco, a genre of music that became a big part of her life from a very young age. The unique mixture of rhythm and blues, soul, Cajun, and Creole music, born in the living rooms and back roads of St. Landry Parish has been around for more than half a century.
NOLA.com
30,000 ducks ready for Second Harvest Food Bank fundraiser at City Park's Big Lake Saturday
Close to 30,000 rubber ducks will take the plunge at City Park's Big Lake Saturday at noon, with one of the sponsored yellow fowl being worth $5,000. The Second Harvest Food Bank Duck Derby fundraiser will see the yellow quackers launched at 2 p.m. Each of the ducks has a...
NOLA.com
There's no 'rough' in this $2.7M Diamond Street home in the Warehouse District
Fine finishes, expansive personal spaces and a rooftop view of the city are all included in this downtown home with a glittering address – 340 S. Diamond Street. The unique structure, in the district populated with condominium conversions from former cotton and merchandise warehouses, sits on the two-block street that runs from the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center to Tchoupitoulas Street.
NOLA.com
Fire erupts over Lake Lery after loose barge hits pipeline in St. Bernard Parish
Fire erupted over Lake Lery in St. Bernard Parish on Thursday after a barge broke loose and struck a natural gas pipeline, said Patrick Courreges, spokesperson for the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources. Courreges said the underwater pipeline in question is a federal interstate line under the jurisdiction of the...
Carjacking problem now crossing parish lines
NEW ORLEANS — Crime across the city continues to worsen, as multiple agencies work together on a string of carjackings across the region. While New Orleans tries to reduce armed robberies. Friday, an 18-year-old woman was put under arrest, and two young people are being considered as suspects after...
NOLA.com
The Top 5: Catch up on the holiday weekend's top stories
New Orleans calls in NYPD, Southern Decadence parades through the French Quarter and the state considers opening its power market to competition. Here's a look at Labor Day Weekend's top stories in New Orleans. Can Big Apple cops bail out the Big Easy? New Orleans will give it another try.
wwno.org
Where Y’Eat: As New Orleans summer drags, these waterfront restaurants could offer some relief
New Orleans is surrounded by water, sluiced by water, defined by water. So why isn’t it easier to find spot for a nice meal and maybe a drink with a waterfront view?. The answer of course is the landscape of levees, flood walls and wharves that also define our area, and that leaves scarce space for waterfront restaurants and bars. Ours is a hard-working waterfront and one that is occasionally menacing.
Eater
New Orleans’s 5 Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022
So far in 2022, New Orleans has gained a number of exciting restaurants, from a Trinbagonian restaurant specializing in doubles (Queen Trini Lisa) to an elegant spot for modern Indian street food (Tava) to an oyster destination that brings New Orleans bivalves from all over the country (Le Chat Noir).
NOLA.com
IV Waste's lowball recycling price triples, alarming New Orleans officials, competitor
When New Orleans officials considered IV Waste’s proposal for a sanitation contract three months ago, they noted the company’s eye-popping quotation for the curbside recycling portion: The figure was one third of the average of all bids. Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño wondered aloud whether IV Waste might be “under-bidding for the [sake] of getting a contract.”
NOLA.com
Convenience store graffiti masterpiece pops up in Bridge City: Jay and Silent Bob are back
Who knew a boarded-up convenience store in Bridge City could be the Louvre?. A graffiti artist recently stenciled portraits of two iconic characters from the cult movie “Clerks” on the plywood protecting the windows of a derelict filling station convenience store at 1020 Bridge City Ave. "Clerks" centered...
NOLA.com
Susan Hutson took 10 officials to a conference in Florida. It cost taxpayers $23,000.
From almost the day she took office, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson has been hit by one crisis after another, from an inmate’s death in a fight to a suicide to a standoff with inmates who took over an entire tier for three days. Despite these emergencies, Hutson took...
Carjackers used carjacked vehicle to commit another carjacking, Slidell Police say
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police see a commonality in a series of carjackings this past week that struck victims in Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes. According to the Slidell Police office, New Orleans in particular has seen a recent string of carjackings, including seven carjackings or armed robberies of cars in about a 12-hour span earlier this week.
NOLA.com
As overtime patrol shifts go unfilled, French Quarter board asks to use tax money for more cameras
The number of crime cameras in the French Quarter could more than triple under a proposal before the New Orleans City Council, as officials look to technology to fill in for a lack of uniformed officers in the historic district. The French Quarter Management District, a state board made up...
Newly married mother of 8 fatally shot in Louisiana
"Always has a smile on her face, her nickname is Goosey you know that's just who she was goofy, fun, vibrant," said Geni Navarro, Taylor-Fluker's cousin.
