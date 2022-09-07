Read full article on original website
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted ExpeditionsLouisville, KY
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
In their words: Napier, Florida players preview Kentucky
Florida experienced a meteoric rise in the national rankings after taking down then-No. 7 Utah to kick off head coach Billy Napier’s tenure in Gainesville, ascending from unranked to No. 12 in the AP Poll, the single largest jump in program history. The rapid rise made Florida a favorite...
Breaking down DJ Wagner's game
The recruiting battle between Kentucky and Louisville rages on for DJ Wagner, No. 2 overall in the national class of 2023. While a commitment to Kentucky seemed all but a foregone conclusion, that all changed when Louisville hired former John Calipari lieutenant Kenny Payne this spring. Two allies now turned...
Louisville defensive lineman Jermayne Lole out for the season
ORLANDO, Fla. - The University of Louisville football team will be minus a key transfer player tonight against UCF and for the rest of the season. Defensive lineman Jermayne Lole was injured late in the opening game against Syracuse last week and is not dressed for the game tonight. A U of L spokesman said Lole injured his elbow and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
Louisville AD Comments on Football's Disappointing Loss at Syracuse
The Cardinals fell flat on their face at the Orange after an offseason full of buzz and excitement towards the program.
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 4
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 4. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for...
foxlexington.com
No. 5 Kentucky men beat No. 10 Louisville on the pitch
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Battle of the Bluegrass produces some thrilling battles across all sports, and Tuesday night brought a thriller on the pitch between the Kentucky and Louisville’s men’s soccer teams. No. 5 Kentucky found an offensive surge and grabbed a 3-1 lead to...
nationofblue.com
The Backstreet Boys have a message for Louisville
The Backstreet Boys and Kentucky native Kevin Richardson had a message for the Louisville Cardinals tonight. The band, which performed in Rupp Arena this week, appeared on social media giving the Ls down to the Cards:. * Photo by @MrsSLW29 on Twitter. Richardson actually visited Kentucky football practice this week...
247Sports
UCF vs. Louisville football: Gus Malzahn defends QB John Rhys Plumlee after Knights' 20-14 loss to Cardinals
UCF lost a sloppy 20-14 contest at home to Louisville in what was a rough night for Ole Miss transfer quarterback John Rhys Plumlee. After seeing little action at quarterback the last two years with the Rebels, Plumlee was 16-of-34 passing for 131 yards and an interception. He also ran 17 times for 83 yards (4.9 average).
uoflcardgame.com
Winning streak ends for Louisville Volleyball
Anna Stevenson was there but she was only a spectator, having graduated and moved up to the professional ranks. She was sorely missed in the middle. Such wonderful, unforgettable memories of the 2021-22 University of Louisville volleyball team, which finished the regular season with a 30-0 record. A team that some described as one of the best UofL teams ever in any sport. Making it all the way to the Final Four before getting edged by Wisconsin, the eventual national champion.
7-foot big man Isaiah Miranda ready for Louisville visit this weekend
University of Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne and his staff will kick off what should be a busy couple of months of prospect visits this weekend. The Cardinals will host four-star big man Isaiah Miranda. The 7-foot Miranda will arrive in Louisville on Friday night and his official visit will...
CBS Sports
How to watch UCF vs. Louisville: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Louisville Cardinals are staying on the road on Friday to face off against the UCF Knights at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 9 at FBC Mortgage Stadium. U of L earned a 42-35 in their most recent contest in September of last year. A win for the Cardinals just wasn't...
wdrb.com
Chicago-based company purchases Fuzzy Zoeller-designed courses in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two golf clubs in southern Indiana were purchased by a Chicago-based sports company. Covered Bridge in Sellersburg and Champions Pointe in Henryville, both designed by golfer Fuzzy Zoeller, were acquired by KemperSports. "As a proud native and resident of Southern Indiana, it’s important to me that...
One of the Scariest Haunted Houses in the Country is Right Here in Kentucky
A few years ago, we loaded up a United Coach and rolled out of town on our first-ever Hell on Wheels Tour. We took 56 listeners to the Louisville area to visit three haunted houses in one night. We visited the Louisville's famed Haunted Hotel, Brandenburg's Nightmare Forest and an absolutely epic and theatrical haunt called The Devil's Attic.
leoweekly.com
3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (9/9)
Tickets start at $28.50 | 7:30 p.m. The legendary psych-rock band’s long-awaited Louisville show after a cancellation and a reschedule — all at a pretty affordable starting price point. Headliners Music Hall. $22 | 8 p.m. A truly unique singer-songwriter with a golden voice, Haley Heynderickx can veer...
Wave 3
Louisville salon owner dies after 49 years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A family is mourning after a longtime Louisville salon owner lost his battle with cancer. Lee Williams, better known as Mr. Lee died over the Labor Day weekend. Williams was the owner of Mr. Lee’s Salon, which first opened in 1973. His daughter, LeNita Milliner, held...
franchising.com
Twin Peaks Signs Multi-Unit Deal to Increase Louisville-Area Presence
Area development agreement will put four ultimate sports lodges near Ohio River Valley. September 08, 2022 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - Sports fans in and around Louisville will soon learn why Twin Peaks Restaurant, with the coldest beer in the business and best scenic views around, is the ultimate sports lodge experience!
wdrb.com
Liege and Dairy closing 4 years after opening in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville ice cream shop is closing its doors after four years. The owner of Liege and Dairy posted on Facebook on Tuesday saying "It's time to say goodbye." "But I think goodbyes are sad and I’d much rather say hello. Hello to a new adventure!"...
Wave 3
Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday was Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE. During Connie’s 27 years she wore many hats. She was a reporter, anchor, sports reporter and even anchored sports on the weekends for some time. Her career took her on some exciting adventures! She reported on...
WKYT 27
Long-time MSU professor drowns at Herrington Lake, coroner says
MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Morehead State University professor drowned at Herrington Lake. It happened Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina on the lake. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office says the victim, Gary Lafleur, of Frankfort, fell off the back of his boat at the boat ramp. Lafleur’s wife tried to get him out of the water, but could not.
wdrb.com
German American Club kicks off Oktoberfest in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The German American Club kicked off its Oktoberfest on Friday. It goes on until 11 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue and also runs from 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday. There will be dinner, pretzels, beers, vendors and more. The River City Polkatz will also perform live. Entry...
