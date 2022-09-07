ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

In their words: Napier, Florida players preview Kentucky

Florida experienced a meteoric rise in the national rankings after taking down then-No. 7 Utah to kick off head coach Billy Napier’s tenure in Gainesville, ascending from unranked to No. 12 in the AP Poll, the single largest jump in program history. The rapid rise made Florida a favorite...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Breaking down DJ Wagner's game

The recruiting battle between Kentucky and Louisville rages on for DJ Wagner, No. 2 overall in the national class of 2023. While a commitment to Kentucky seemed all but a foregone conclusion, that all changed when Louisville hired former John Calipari lieutenant Kenny Payne this spring. Two allies now turned...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville defensive lineman Jermayne Lole out for the season

ORLANDO, Fla. - The University of Louisville football team will be minus a key transfer player tonight against UCF and for the rest of the season. Defensive lineman Jermayne Lole was injured late in the opening game against Syracuse last week and is not dressed for the game tonight. A U of L spokesman said Lole injured his elbow and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Sports
City
Louisville, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
wdrb.com

First Down Friday Scores -- Week 4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 4. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
foxlexington.com

No. 5 Kentucky men beat No. 10 Louisville on the pitch

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Battle of the Bluegrass produces some thrilling battles across all sports, and Tuesday night brought a thriller on the pitch between the Kentucky and Louisville’s men’s soccer teams. No. 5 Kentucky found an offensive surge and grabbed a 3-1 lead to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
nationofblue.com

The Backstreet Boys have a message for Louisville

The Backstreet Boys and Kentucky native Kevin Richardson had a message for the Louisville Cardinals tonight. The band, which performed in Rupp Arena this week, appeared on social media giving the Ls down to the Cards:. * Photo by @MrsSLW29 on Twitter. Richardson actually visited Kentucky football practice this week...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Men S Soccer#Free#Big Blue Nation#Wildcats#Cardinals
uoflcardgame.com

Winning streak ends for Louisville Volleyball

Anna Stevenson was there but she was only a spectator, having graduated and moved up to the professional ranks. She was sorely missed in the middle. Such wonderful, unforgettable memories of the 2021-22 University of Louisville volleyball team, which finished the regular season with a 30-0 record. A team that some described as one of the best UofL teams ever in any sport. Making it all the way to the Final Four before getting edged by Wisconsin, the eventual national champion.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
leoweekly.com

3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (9/9)

Tickets start at $28.50 | 7:30 p.m. The legendary psych-rock band’s long-awaited Louisville show after a cancellation and a reschedule — all at a pretty affordable starting price point. Headliners Music Hall. $22 | 8 p.m. A truly unique singer-songwriter with a golden voice, Haley Heynderickx can veer...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville salon owner dies after 49 years in business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A family is mourning after a longtime Louisville salon owner lost his battle with cancer. Lee Williams, better known as Mr. Lee died over the Labor Day weekend. Williams was the owner of Mr. Lee’s Salon, which first opened in 1973. His daughter, LeNita Milliner, held...
LOUISVILLE, KY
franchising.com

Twin Peaks Signs Multi-Unit Deal to Increase Louisville-Area Presence

Area development agreement will put four ultimate sports lodges near Ohio River Valley. September 08, 2022 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - Sports fans in and around Louisville will soon learn why Twin Peaks Restaurant, with the coldest beer in the business and best scenic views around, is the ultimate sports lodge experience!
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Liege and Dairy closing 4 years after opening in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville ice cream shop is closing its doors after four years. The owner of Liege and Dairy posted on Facebook on Tuesday saying "It's time to say goodbye." "But I think goodbyes are sad and I’d much rather say hello. Hello to a new adventure!"...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday was Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE. During Connie’s 27 years she wore many hats. She was a reporter, anchor, sports reporter and even anchored sports on the weekends for some time. Her career took her on some exciting adventures! She reported on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Long-time MSU professor drowns at Herrington Lake, coroner says

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Morehead State University professor drowned at Herrington Lake. It happened Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina on the lake. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office says the victim, Gary Lafleur, of Frankfort, fell off the back of his boat at the boat ramp. Lafleur’s wife tried to get him out of the water, but could not.
FRANKFORT, KY
wdrb.com

German American Club kicks off Oktoberfest in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The German American Club kicked off its Oktoberfest on Friday. It goes on until 11 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue and also runs from 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday. There will be dinner, pretzels, beers, vendors and more. The River City Polkatz will also perform live. Entry...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

247Sports

48K+
Followers
369K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy