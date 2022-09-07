Anna Stevenson was there but she was only a spectator, having graduated and moved up to the professional ranks. She was sorely missed in the middle. Such wonderful, unforgettable memories of the 2021-22 University of Louisville volleyball team, which finished the regular season with a 30-0 record. A team that some described as one of the best UofL teams ever in any sport. Making it all the way to the Final Four before getting edged by Wisconsin, the eventual national champion.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO