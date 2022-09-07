Water main break slows traffic at Route 22 in Monroeville

Crews responded to a water main break at an intersection in Monroeville on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The break happened around 1:51 a.m. along Old William Penn Highway at William Penn Highway/Route 22.

Crews are working to repair a large water main break that has delayed traffic along Old William Penn Highway at William Penn Highway/Route 22 in Monroeville.

Traffic flows into that intersection from the Pa. Turnpike, Route 22, Route 48 and the Parkway East/I-376.

The water main break happened at about 1:51 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Dispatchers told Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV that water has been restored to everyone including Forbes Regional Hospital.