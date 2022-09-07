ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroeville, PA

Water main break slows traffic at Route 22 in Monroeville

By Paul Guggenheimer
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kxGPs_0hlMaMf900
Crews responded to a water main break at an intersection in Monroeville on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The break happened around 1:51 a.m. along Old William Penn Highway at William Penn Highway/Route 22.

Crews are working to repair a large water main break that has delayed traffic along Old William Penn Highway at William Penn Highway/Route 22 in Monroeville.

Traffic flows into that intersection from the Pa. Turnpike, Route 22, Route 48 and the Parkway East/I-376.

The water main break happened at about 1:51 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Dispatchers told Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV that water has been restored to everyone including Forbes Regional Hospital.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Restrictions on inbound Route 28 following crash

MILLVALE, Pa. — There were restrictions in the inbound lanes of Route 28 near Butler Street on Friday morning following a crash. The crash happened a little before 6:15 a.m. There was no initial word on how many people were hurt in the crash. Emergency crews responded to the...
MILLVALE, PA
wbut.com

Route 8 North Motorcycle Crash Results In Death

At least one person died and another was seriously injured as a result of a crash involving a motorcycle Friday afternoon in Slippery Rock Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4 p.m. Friday for the collision between a car and motorcycle on Route 8 North near the intersection with Branchton Road.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
Monroeville, PA
Monroeville, PA
Government
Monroeville, PA
Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Government
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Expect closures through November for road work on Verona Road in Penn Hills

Road work will begin on Verona Road in Penn Hills beginning Sept. 12. PennDOT announced the construction, happening between Saltsburg Road and Second Avenue, on Tuesday. The work will be done by A. Folino Construction Inc. of Oakmont as part the $7.3 million 2022 Capital Roads contract. Work includes milling and paving, base repairs, reconstruction of an intersection, drainage improvements, shoulder work and guardrail replacement.
PENN HILLS, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Penn
butlerradio.com

Crews Battle Large Fire Just Over Butler County Line

Crews were on the scene of a heavily involved fire at a home earlier this morning in Lawrence County. The fire broke out around 9 a.m. just over the Butler County line in the 600 block of Houk Road—which is about two miles from Hell’s Hollow. When crews...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Route 22#Wpxi#Construction Maintenance#Wpxi Tv#Forbes Regional Hospital
WPXI Pittsburgh

Semitruck overturned on Neville Island Bridge

PITTSBURGH — A semitruck overturned on Interstate 79 South at the Neville Island Bridge. Allegheny County 911 reported that Pennsylvania state police, fire and EMS units were called to the scene of the accident around 5:20 p.m. Traffic cameras showed a semitruck on its side lying off the road.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
beavercountyradio.com

Center Township Supervisors Discuss Beaver Valley Mall Boulevard Project

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Center Township Supervisors held a work session Tuesday afternoon. During the work session the supervisors were updated on the Beaver Valley Mall Boulevard ‘s resurfacing project. Engineer Ned Mitrovich said the project is nearly complete. In other business the Supervisors Chairman Bill DiCioccio,...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Police Investigating Catalytic Converter Thefts At Butler Twp. Apartments

Butler Township Police are investigating the theft of a number of catalytic converters from vehicles at an apartment complex. The thefts happened overnight Wednesday at the Highland Apartments. Police say the suspect was driving in a dark colored car—although no other details were provided. Anyone with information should contact...
BUTLER, PA
Tribune-Review

Report: 2 stabbed in Bethel Park

A man and a woman were stabbed during an argument in the parking lot of a Bethel Park motel Thursday afternoon, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV. The two people were fighting in the parking lot of Crowne Plaza Hotel & Suites along Fort Couch Road when the stabbing occurred during a domestic dispute.
BETHEL PARK, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
12K+
Followers
521
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy