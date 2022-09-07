Oil is what changed everything. When oil was discovered that is what made technology to take leaps and bounds since oil is needed for everything and countries moved from farming to industrial and mass production began.
so let me get this straight - the author of this book is an avowed and admitted Marxist, right? he then goes on to say that the years between 1870 and 2010 have been the most crucial for the human race because it was between those years that technological advancement grew by leaps and bounds thanks to the industrial revolution which was largely spurred on by capitalism, yet the author still claims to be an avowed Marxist? talk about being a bootlicking ideologue.
I see where the author is coming from. but to be totally honest, the lack of talk about the end of slavery is pretty surprising. with the end of slavery comes a need for technological innovation and labor saving devices. the fact that until the 1800s, slavery was the norm of human civ. would seem to indicate at least to me that it's end played a huge part in the tech boom that followrd
