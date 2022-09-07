ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

6 things to do in Milwaukee this weekend, including TosaFest, Taco Fest, Silver City festival and the International Kite Festival

By Chris Foran, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago
1. TosaFest

Wauwatosa's TosaFest is getting back to where it once belonged — moving from Hart Park, where it had been held since 2018, back to the streets of the Village, on State Street between Harmonee and Wauwatosa avenues, and along Underwood and Harwood avenues. The fest runs from 5 to 11 p.m. Sept. 9 and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 10, with three live-music stages, three beer gardens, a food court, "FoodieFest Experiences" and more. Admission is free. Info: wauwatosavillage.org/tosafest.

2. Silver City International Festival

Via CDC hosts the 11th annual Silver City International Festival, a celebration of the cultural diversity of the neighborhood south of the Menomonee Valley, from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 10 on West National Avenue from South 33rd to 35th streets with live music, more than 10 food vendors, kids' activities, martial arts demonstrations and more. Admission is free. Info: viacdc.org/event/silvercityfest/#.

3. Frank Mots International Kite Festival

Veterans Park on Lake Michigan just north of downtown Milwaukee, is home to the Wilde Subaru Frank Mots International Kite Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 10 and 11. Among the highlights: free kite-flying lessons for kids, and the Grand Launch of more than 600 kites at noon. Admission is free. Info: giftofwingslanding.com/events.html.

4. Milwaukee Taco Fest

More than a dozen taco purveyors will serve them up Sept. 10 at Milwaukee Taco Fest at Maier Festival Park. Tickets are $25 for either session, from noon to 3 p.m. or 5 to 8 p.m., and include four taco tickets; VIP tickets, including 10 taco tickets and a drink, get you in an hour earlier for $50. There are non-taco activities, too, from Mondo Lucha! Live to a chihuahua beauty pageant. Info: milwaukeetacofest.com.

5. Last weekend for Mitchell Park Domes' summer floral show

"Faerie Gardens," the summer floral show at the Mitchell Park Domes, ends its stay Sept. 11. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 7 through 9, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10-11. Admission is $8; $6 for students and kids ages 6-17; free for children 5 and younger. (Milwaukee County residents get in cheaper; see website for details.) Info: mitchellparkdomes.com.

6. Wisconsin Rummage O Rama

Wisconsin Rummage O Rama, the long-running flea market, starts its fall season this weekend at the Waukesha County Expo Center, 1000 Northview Road. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 10 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 11. Admission is $4, $2 for seniors and military members, and free for kids 10 and younger. Info: wirummageorama.com.

Contact Chris Foran at chris.foran@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @cforan12.

Comments / 14

stuck in Milwaukee
2d ago

got to be out of your mind to go to these things with all the shootings in Milwaukee. yeah take your family out for some target practice. they can be the targets lol not this guy

Reply(4)
4
Rick
2d ago

I'll stay in my area around Eagle. In addition to not wanting to get shot in the back, I drive a Toyota Prius and don't want my catalytic converter stolen. No more outings in Kilwaukee!

Reply
2
 

