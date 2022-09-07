OU and Cleveland State University partner to deliver new public manager program

CLEVELAND – Ohio University’s (OU) George V. Voinovich Academy for Excellence in Public Service and Cleveland State University’s (CSU) Center for Public and Nonprofit Management have signed a partnership agreement to better deliver the Ohio Certified Public Manager® (OCPM) Program to public sector leaders statewide.

The Ohio Certified Public Manager® Program is a comprehensive and nationally certified development program for state and local public service leaders. To receive this credential, participants must enroll in and successfully complete CSU’s Public Management Academy and Leadership Academy. Cleveland State University has administered the program since 2019.

The newly formed partnership leverages the strengths of each institution, serving both rural and urban counties. Under the configuration, Cleveland State University will administer the Public Management Academy track statewide and the Leadership Academy track in Northeast Ohio. Ohio University will administer the Leadership Academy in Central and Appalachian Ohio.

“This partnership will not only expand the reach of the OCPM Program,” explained Rob Ziol, Director of the Ohio Certified Public Manager® Program, “but also allows CSU and OU the opportunity to share best practices in leadership development.”

Jay Johnson, Director of Ohio University’s Voinovich Academy for Excellence in Public Service, is excited to “bring two programs together which build leadership and professional development capacity for public service in Ohio.”

“This collaboration will build on the strengths, expertise, and connections between two premier institutions,” said Roland V. Anglin, Dean of the Cleveland State University College of Education and Public Affairs, which houses the OCPM.

Additionally, the strategic partnership honors the memory of Senator George V. Voinovich who held ties with both Universities.

“It would be difficult to identify an Ohio leader more committed to collaboration than Senator Voinovich,” Anglin explained. “We are thrilled to be a part of carrying on the Senator’s legacy and expanding leadership development opportunities across the state he served for many years.”

Johnson added the “OCPM partnership can inspire others to realize Senator Voinovich’s words on public service: ‘I believe the government’s highest calling is to empower people and galvanize their energy and resources to help solve our problems, meet our challenges, and seize our opportunities’.”

The inaugural Central and Appalachia Ohio Leadership Academy cohort will launch in Spring 2023. For more information about current or future cohorts, visit https://cepa.csuohio.edu/prof-dev/ohio-certified-public-manager-ocpm-program.

Questions regarding the Ohio Certified Public Manager® Program can be directed to Rob Ziol (Director, Ohio CPM) r.ziol@csuohio.edu.