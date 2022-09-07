ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Washington, OH

Hazmat spill led to temporary evacuation, road closure

By Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
 2 days ago
Multiple fire departments responded to a hazmat spill on Tuesday at the Go Mart on Ohio 285 south of Old Washington, after the acid mix cargo was leaking from a tanker truck.

The Guernsey County Emergency Management Agency said the spill, which was a mixture of nitric and hydrochloric acids, led to the evacuation of the area and the temporary closure of Ohio 285. Multiple agencies were on the scene.

Residents along Wintergreen and Range roads were advised to keep their families, livestock and pets away from Hawkins Run Creek.

The exposure of the nitric acid to other nitrogen oxides chemicals creates a yellowish color. The acid dissolves metals, irons, copper and silver. It is commonly used in fertilizer production for plants and grass.

Nitric acid can cause severe burns to the skin and irritation to the eyes. People can be exposed to the chemical as it can be passed through the skin and by inhalation.

WTOV 9

Multiple people injured in crash along U.S. 22 Weirton

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Multiple people were injured in a crash along U.S. 22 westbound in Weirton on Friday. Officials say traffic congestion led to the accident. One person was taken from the scene by medical helicopter to an area hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
WEIRTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Tractor-trailer rolls over in Ohio County

A tractor-trailer rolled over this morning in Ohio County. Officials say a tractor-trailer was coming down I-470 and turned onto U.S. 250 N in Wheeling and rolled over. The driver only experienced minor injuries. Officials say the Northbound lane of the I-470 250 connector is shut down. Stick with 7News for updates.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
wtuz.com

Dumpster Fire in Dennison, About $12,000 in Damage

Spontaneous combustion is the likely cause of a fire that started in a dumpster. The Village of Dennison Fire Department was called out Thursday, at 4:44pm, to 30 S. 4th Street, which is a warehouse owned by Kimble but four smaller companies work out of the building. No employees were there at the time.
DENNISON, OH
wtuz.com

New Phila Fire Handles Small Fire at Lee’s Famous Recipe

Mary Alice Reporting – The lobby and dining area of a fast food establishment will be closed briefly after a small fire. According to Lee’s Famous Recipe in New Philadelphia, the Thursday blaze ignited after someone put a cigarette in a planter, causing the mulch to ignite. New...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
WTRF- 7News

One dead in New Philadelphia crash

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WTRF) Officials are investigating a fatal car crash in New Philadelphia that happened Thursday The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the vehicle, operated by 68-year-old Rhonda Horner, was traveling northbound on State Route 800 when the crash happened. She was transported from the scene to Autumn Hospital where she was pronounced dead. […]
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
wtuz.com

Fatal Crash Reported in Northern Tuscarawas County

Nick McWilliams reporting – The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a one-vehicle fatal accident Thursday. The incident occurred on State Route 800 in Sandy Township just after 4 p.m. According to the New Philadelphia Post of OSP, it was determined that 68-year-old Rhonda Horner of Waynesburg was traveling southbound...
#Hazardous Material#Chemicals#Fertilizer#Acids#Emergency Management#Accident#The Go Mart
WTOV 9

What is the future of the Centre Market Parking Garage?

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Centre Market Garage has been closed for the past few years, but with the fire headquarters still operating underneath for a while longer -- plus its close proximity to the new police department headquarters, what are the plans for the aging structure's future?. At...
WHEELING, WV
whbc.com

OSP: Waynesburg Woman Dead in Sandy Accident

SANDY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A fatal accident in Tuscarawas County just south of the Stark County line on Thursday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol says 68-year-old Rhonda Horner who has a Waynesburg address was killed when she went off Route 800 in Sandy Township and hit an embankment and a culvert.
WAYNESBURG, OH
Mount Vernon News

1 dead in single vehicle crash on State Route 13

A 44-year-old Crestline man died in a single-vehicle accident on Tuesday night on State Route 13 near milepost 16 in Morris Township, Knox County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHSP) reported that Timothy D. Moyer was operating a 2009 Honda Civic northbound on State Route 13 at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 when he drove off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Troopers blame aggressive driving for fiery, fatal crash on Tippecanoe Road

Authorities say speed and aggressive driving were factors in a fiery three-vehicle crash that shut down Tippecanoe Road between Canfield Road and Sheilds Road early Wednesday. The crash involving three vehicles happened just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday between McCarty and Sunnybrook Drives. Troopers believe the head-on crash occurred as one...
TIPPECANOE, OH
WTRF- 7News

When will it snow in West Virginia and Ohio?

Wheeling, W VA. (WTRF) – Just in a moment’s notice, the Fall feeling weather can turn bitter cold and white across the Ohio Valley. So that got us thinking…. when can we expect the first snowfall across the Ohio Valley? Well, the exact answer may come as a slight sticker shock. On average, the region […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
wbrc.com

Child drowns in pool after wandering off from father, authorities say

WASHINGTON, W. Va. (WTAP/Gray News) - A 6-year-old boy in West Virginia has died after falling into a pool. WTAP reports the boy drowned in a neighborhood pool on Wednesday. According to authorities, the boy’s father noticed his son had wandered off around 4 p.m. before deputies and firefighters found the child in a pool at a home nearby.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WHIZ

Two-vehicle fatal crash in Fairfield County

Walnut Township – The Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash . It happened Wednesday, September 7, at approximately 12:22 PM on State Route 204 at the intersection of Lake Road in Walnut Township, Fairfield County. Authorities said 61-year-old John D. Reedy...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
