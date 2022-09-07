Grandview boosters beefing up Ox Roast festival

The Grandview Heights Bobcat Boosters are beefing up a major component of its signature event.

"We're be preparing and selling 1,700 pounds of beef on the final day of the Ox Roast," said Brandon Lynaugh, who as the Boosters' first vice president is serving as "head ox" this year.

The Ox Roast is set for Sept. 8-10 at Pierce Field, 1080 W. First Ave. in Grandview.

The festival serves as one of the major fundraisers for the boosters and the beef sale on the final day usually sells out, Lynaugh said.

"We're actually increasing the amount of beef we'll be preparing this year by about 250 pounds," he said. "Sometimes there's an issue that by the time people stop by Saturday night to buy a sandwich, we're already sold out.

"If there's any left over Saturday night we'll come back on Sunday and sell it as carry out."

Booster members plan to start lighting the fire in their pit at Pierce Field earlier than in past years, he said.

The pit will be ignited the afternoon of Sept. 9 to allow a more gradual process before the beef is placed for cooking the next day, Lynaugh said.

"The lighting of the pit ceremony (which takes place about a half hour after the conclusion of the home football game against Whitehall) is more of a ceremonial event," he said.

The Grandview Heights High School Marching Band lead a procession of players and fans from the high school stadium to Pierce Field and football team captains participate in the lighting ceremony.

Booster members stay all night tending the fire and socializing, Lynaugh said.

In addition to the beef sale, other festival food favorites are sold throughout the three-day festival.

The boosters also operate a beer garden on Friday and Saturday nights.

Tickets can be purchased for a selection of carnival rides and a bingo tent also is active throughout the weekend.

"The bingo games can get pretty raucous," Lynaugh said, with a chuckle.

Another tent features games operated by various high school classes and athletic teams, he said. The games serve as fundraisers for the groups.

A lineup of entertainment is planned for each day, including a number of bands comprised of current Grandview residents and GHHS alumni, Lynaugh said.

Shucking Bubba Deluxe serves as headliner for Sept. 9 and 50 Steps Up, a Columbus-band that performed at last year's Ox Roast, heads the Sept. 10 lineup. The headliners are scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. each night.

After being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ox Roast returned last year.

"It turned out to be perhaps our most successful Ox Roast ever," Lynaugh said. "I think part of it was people had some pent-up desire for the Ox Roast to come back. It's such a big part of the community.

"We also had perfect weather last year − sunny and in the 70s. If there's one thing I worry most about as 'head ox,' it's worrying about rain."

It also helps if the Ox Roast does not have to compete against a major Ohio State football game, Lynaugh said.

"They're playing Arkansas State at noon (Sept. 10), so that shouldn't have too much of an impact," he said.

The boosters' mission is "to help the children and youth in Grandview and Marble Cliff through athletics and education," Booster President Bob Rutter said. "We raise a lot of money to support a wide variety of programs and activities. It's not just athletics. We're also supporting the high school FIRST Robotics team, Science Olympiad, the performing arts program and provide scholarships."

In a typical year, the Boosters will raise between $60,000 and $75,000 through its fundraising efforts, which include a mulch sale and golf cart raffle along with the Ox Roast, he said.

"Probably a third to one-half of the money we raise comes from the Ox Roast," Rutter said. "It's definitely our biggest fundraiser."

It's also a fun-raiser, he said.

"It's just a great end-of-the-summer celebration," Rutter said.

The Ox Roast opens 5 p.m. Sept. 8 and Sept. 9 and noon Sept. 10.

More information is available at bobcatboosters.org.

