ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Football: New Providence blocks game-winning field goal to defeat Roselle

New Providence captured a 21-20 win over Roselle thanks to Matt Botvinis blocking a game-winning field goal with seven seconds remaining. The two teams went into the fourth quarter tied at 14 before Ben Gullo’s 13-yard run put New Providence (2-1) up by seven. However, Nazir Baker answered back with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Maribeau Romeus to cut the deficit to one.
ROSELLE, NJ
ESPN

Huskers go for 2 wins in row when Helton, Ga Southern visit

Georgia Southern (1-0) at Nebraska (1-1), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (FS1) Series record: First meeting. Nebraska ended a seven-game losing streak last week against North Dakota and goes for a second win in a row for the first time since early September 2021. The Cornhuskers also are looking to build momentum for their home game against old rival and seventh-ranked Oklahoma next week. Georgia Southern, picked fifth in its seven-team division in the Sun Belt Conference, got the Clay Helton era off to a solid start against overmatched Morgan State and now looks to knock off a Power Five opponent for the first time since upsetting Florida in 2013.
STATESBORO, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Surace
NJ.com

Football: No. 6 Irvington survives scare, tops East Orange in 2OT

Famah Toure scored on a 5-yard touchdown run in double-overtime to lift Irvington, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20 to a 27-21 win over East Orange in Irvington. Toure scored both of Irvington’s touchdowns in extra time, as he scored on a 3-yard run in the first overtime to give Irvington a 21-13 lead after the 2-point conversion was successful. East Orange went on to tie the game with a touchdown, followed by a 2-point conversion on a reverse-pass trick play to send it into the second overtime period.
IRVINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Seneca stages comeback against Triton for second win

Despite Michael Lewis’ six-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter giving Triton a five-point lead, Seneca came away with the 27-26 victory. Triton (0-2) trailed 14-7 following a 98-yard run from Seneca (2-0) but answered back with a 54-yard touchdown run from Justin Brown and a 35-yard pass from Lewis to Josiah Grant to take a 20-14 lead.
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alumni Stadium#Radio Broadcast#American Football#College Football
NJ.com

Football: No. 4 Red Bank Catholic defeats Wall

Frankie Williams had two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown to lead Red Bank Catholic, No. 4 in NJ.com’s Top 20, past Wall 25-3 in Wall Township. Williams got the game started off with a 10-yard rushing touchdown with 8:49 left in the first quarter to give the Caseys (3-0) a 7-0 lead. He would then throw a 32-yard touchdown strike with 1:04 left in the first half to make the score 14-3. Williams would throw his final touchdown pass with 5:21 left in the third quarter which was followed by a safety for Wall (0-1).
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Linden shuts out Woodbridge- Football recap

Tequan Thomas threw for two touchdowns, and also rushed for 140 yards and one score on 17 carries to lead Linden to a 31-0 win over Woodbridge in Linden. Thomas completed 4-of-8 passes for 92 yards, as he found Kerdel Moses and Jawon Lee for scores of 30 and 26 yards, respectively. Alex Doncic also rushed for a 3-yard TD for Linden (1-1).
LINDEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Lantern

Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State football team takes the field ahead of the Ohio State-Notre Dame game Saturday. Ohio State won 21-10. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Plenty of hype surrounded Ohio State entering the season after making sweeping changes to the Buckeye coaching staff.
COLUMBUS, OH
NJ.com

Football: Vineland sparks in second half to down Clearview

Daniel Russo scored rushing and passing touchdowns to help Vineland take a 34-14 win over Clearview in Mullica Hill. Rushing touchdowns by Russo and DJ Clark helped Vineland (2-1) turn a 14-13 deficit into a 27-14 lead by the third quarter. Russo also connected with James Hitchens Jr on a...
MULLICA HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Orange defeats Newark Collegiate - Boys soccer recap

Corey Yorke’s had two goals and one assist to lead Orange past Newark Collegiate 5-0 in Newark. Orange took a 2-0 lead into halftime before pulling away in the second with three more goals. Emmanuel Clement recorded one goal and an assist while Woodson Orisca and Christopher Chevalier netted...
NEWARK, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rutgers football recruiting: Zion Tracy has Scarlet Knights in his top four

Three-star defensive back Zion Tracy has a top four programs. Two Big Ten programs made the cut for the three-star standout from Connecticut. Tracy has Buffalo, Penn State, Rutgers and Syracuse in his final four. He is slated to be at Penn State this weekend for a visit (Tracy also visited the Nittany Lions in July). He has a visit to Syracuse scheduled in late October. He visited Rutgers three times since last November. He earned his offer from Penn State in early September with his performance at one of their camps over the summer prompted the offer. According to 247Sports, Tracy is a three-star and the sixth-best player in New York. He tweeted his final four on Tuesday afternoon:   🌟💎 @Coach_Ander5on @STMCT_Football @adamgorney @BrianDohn247 @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/fnwNeWjffb — 11. (@ZionTracy11) September 7, 2022 RelatedAround the Big Ten: Lou Holtz is against Notre Dame joining a conference but thinks it might be inevitable A 6-foot-1 cornerback from St. Thomas More (Oakdale, CT), Tracy is strong in coverage. He has good footwork and uses his hands well. He is instinctual in his play as well as his ability to read the game.  
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Moorestown Friends defeats Pemberton - Field hockey recap

Isabella Didie had a goal and an assist as Moorestown Friends shutout Pemberton 3-0 in Moorestown. Alicia Leung and Maya DeAndrea also had goals with Abby Fog and Olivia Neri tallying an assist each. Moorestown Friends (1-1) held a 2-0 lead over Pemberton (0-1) at the half and scored the...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated look at Oklahoma's chances to make the College Football Playoff after week 1

Win and you’re in. Keeping it simple, that’s all Oklahoma has to do to make the College Football Playoff. However, the road ahead is anything but simple. The schedule plays out in their favor, but they still have tough matchups against Baylor, Texas, Oklahoma State, and road trips to face Iowa State and West Virginia that could prove difficult. A road trip against Nebraska is proving less and less daunting by the week.
NORMAN, OK
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
208K+
Followers
120K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy