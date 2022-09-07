Read full article on original website
Related
Three recruits who were impressed with Ohio State football last weekend
The Ohio State football team started their season about the best as they possibly could have hoped. They beat a top-five team in the preseason polls and showed how good their defense has the potential to be. It was a really good night for Buckeye nation. It was also a...
Football: New Providence blocks game-winning field goal to defeat Roselle
New Providence captured a 21-20 win over Roselle thanks to Matt Botvinis blocking a game-winning field goal with seven seconds remaining. The two teams went into the fourth quarter tied at 14 before Ben Gullo’s 13-yard run put New Providence (2-1) up by seven. However, Nazir Baker answered back with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Maribeau Romeus to cut the deficit to one.
247Sports
'Upgraded' West Virginia, Kansas football teams set to face off in Morgantown
When Kansas football takes the field at Milan Pusker Stadium in Morgantown, W.Va. on Saturday, it will be the second time in three games that the Jayhawks are taking on the Mountaineers. From the opposing perspective, it will be the second time in four games that West Virginia has prepared for KU.
ESPN
Huskers go for 2 wins in row when Helton, Ga Southern visit
Georgia Southern (1-0) at Nebraska (1-1), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (FS1) Series record: First meeting. Nebraska ended a seven-game losing streak last week against North Dakota and goes for a second win in a row for the first time since early September 2021. The Cornhuskers also are looking to build momentum for their home game against old rival and seventh-ranked Oklahoma next week. Georgia Southern, picked fifth in its seven-team division in the Sun Belt Conference, got the Clay Helton era off to a solid start against overmatched Morgan State and now looks to knock off a Power Five opponent for the first time since upsetting Florida in 2013.
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State wideout seen leaving practice field with WR coach Brian Hartline
Ohio State not only missed the presence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the majority of the game against Notre Dame, but also Julian Fleming. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted a video of Fleming leaving practice with his pads in his hand with Buckeye WR coach Brian Hartline. Ryan Day confirmed...
Football: No. 6 Irvington survives scare, tops East Orange in 2OT
Famah Toure scored on a 5-yard touchdown run in double-overtime to lift Irvington, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20 to a 27-21 win over East Orange in Irvington. Toure scored both of Irvington’s touchdowns in extra time, as he scored on a 3-yard run in the first overtime to give Irvington a 21-13 lead after the 2-point conversion was successful. East Orange went on to tie the game with a touchdown, followed by a 2-point conversion on a reverse-pass trick play to send it into the second overtime period.
Football: Seneca stages comeback against Triton for second win
Despite Michael Lewis’ six-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter giving Triton a five-point lead, Seneca came away with the 27-26 victory. Triton (0-2) trailed 14-7 following a 98-yard run from Seneca (2-0) but answered back with a 54-yard touchdown run from Justin Brown and a 35-yard pass from Lewis to Josiah Grant to take a 20-14 lead.
Football: Derek Vaddis leads North Hunterdon over Watchung Hills in a thriller
It was a thriller in Annandale as Derek Vaddis’ 76-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter put North Hunterdon up 25-24 before Michael Schroeck’s late interception sealed the game. North Hunterdon (3-0) trailed 21-12 at halftime before Kente Edwards started the third quarter with a four-yard touchdown run...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Football: No. 4 Red Bank Catholic defeats Wall
Frankie Williams had two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown to lead Red Bank Catholic, No. 4 in NJ.com’s Top 20, past Wall 25-3 in Wall Township. Williams got the game started off with a 10-yard rushing touchdown with 8:49 left in the first quarter to give the Caseys (3-0) a 7-0 lead. He would then throw a 32-yard touchdown strike with 1:04 left in the first half to make the score 14-3. Williams would throw his final touchdown pass with 5:21 left in the third quarter which was followed by a safety for Wall (0-1).
Linden shuts out Woodbridge- Football recap
Tequan Thomas threw for two touchdowns, and also rushed for 140 yards and one score on 17 carries to lead Linden to a 31-0 win over Woodbridge in Linden. Thomas completed 4-of-8 passes for 92 yards, as he found Kerdel Moses and Jawon Lee for scores of 30 and 26 yards, respectively. Alex Doncic also rushed for a 3-yard TD for Linden (1-1).
No. 2 Don Bosco Prep bounces back, wins war of attrition over No. 3 St. Joseph (Mont.)
Don Bosco Prep coach Dan Sabella stood near one of the end zones and pumped his first. He was talking about the play that sealed the game when senior quarterback Nick Minicucci took off running late in the fourth quarter.
Football: Asbury Park’s 18-man squad shows heart, but Keyport rallies late to take the win
Just a few days ago, it wasn’t clear that Asbury Park would be able to field enough players to have a season. Tonight, despite only having 18 players on its roster, the Bishops found themselves just one quarter away from earning an unlikely season-opening win in a home tilt against Keyport. The Red Raiders weren’t ready to go down easy though.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Football: Moorman runs in 4 TDs to help Hoboken edge Newark Collegiate
Dorien Moorman scored four rushing touchdowns to lead lead Hoboken in a 42-36 win over Newark Collegiate, in Hoboken. The Red Wings (2-0) led 22-12 at the half. Moorman’s longest scoring run was a 63-yarder in the fourth quarter. Isaiah Blanks threw a touchdown pass to Joey Lopez to...
Jim Knowles explains how his Ohio State defense displayed toughness vs Notre Dame
Jim Knowles’ impact was felt immediately on the Ohio State defense in their opener against Notre Dame. The Buckeyes held the Fighting Irish to just 10 points in Knowles’ debut in Columbus. With that Top-5 matchup in their rearview, Knowles wants that to be a foundational performance for the team on that side of the football.
Ohio State Buckeyes
The Ohio State football team takes the field ahead of the Ohio State-Notre Dame game Saturday. Ohio State won 21-10. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Plenty of hype surrounded Ohio State entering the season after making sweeping changes to the Buckeye coaching staff.
Football: Vineland sparks in second half to down Clearview
Daniel Russo scored rushing and passing touchdowns to help Vineland take a 34-14 win over Clearview in Mullica Hill. Rushing touchdowns by Russo and DJ Clark helped Vineland (2-1) turn a 14-13 deficit into a 27-14 lead by the third quarter. Russo also connected with James Hitchens Jr on a...
Orange defeats Newark Collegiate - Boys soccer recap
Corey Yorke’s had two goals and one assist to lead Orange past Newark Collegiate 5-0 in Newark. Orange took a 2-0 lead into halftime before pulling away in the second with three more goals. Emmanuel Clement recorded one goal and an assist while Woodson Orisca and Christopher Chevalier netted...
Rutgers football recruiting: Zion Tracy has Scarlet Knights in his top four
Three-star defensive back Zion Tracy has a top four programs. Two Big Ten programs made the cut for the three-star standout from Connecticut. Tracy has Buffalo, Penn State, Rutgers and Syracuse in his final four. He is slated to be at Penn State this weekend for a visit (Tracy also visited the Nittany Lions in July). He has a visit to Syracuse scheduled in late October. He visited Rutgers three times since last November. He earned his offer from Penn State in early September with his performance at one of their camps over the summer prompted the offer. According to 247Sports, Tracy is a three-star and the sixth-best player in New York. He tweeted his final four on Tuesday afternoon: 🌟💎 @Coach_Ander5on @STMCT_Football @adamgorney @BrianDohn247 @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/fnwNeWjffb — 11. (@ZionTracy11) September 7, 2022 RelatedAround the Big Ten: Lou Holtz is against Notre Dame joining a conference but thinks it might be inevitable A 6-foot-1 cornerback from St. Thomas More (Oakdale, CT), Tracy is strong in coverage. He has good footwork and uses his hands well. He is instinctual in his play as well as his ability to read the game.
Moorestown Friends defeats Pemberton - Field hockey recap
Isabella Didie had a goal and an assist as Moorestown Friends shutout Pemberton 3-0 in Moorestown. Alicia Leung and Maya DeAndrea also had goals with Abby Fog and Olivia Neri tallying an assist each. Moorestown Friends (1-1) held a 2-0 lead over Pemberton (0-1) at the half and scored the...
Updated look at Oklahoma's chances to make the College Football Playoff after week 1
Win and you’re in. Keeping it simple, that’s all Oklahoma has to do to make the College Football Playoff. However, the road ahead is anything but simple. The schedule plays out in their favor, but they still have tough matchups against Baylor, Texas, Oklahoma State, and road trips to face Iowa State and West Virginia that could prove difficult. A road trip against Nebraska is proving less and less daunting by the week.
NJ.com
NJ
208K+
Followers
120K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0