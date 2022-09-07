Three-star defensive back Zion Tracy has a top four programs. Two Big Ten programs made the cut for the three-star standout from Connecticut. Tracy has Buffalo, Penn State, Rutgers and Syracuse in his final four. He is slated to be at Penn State this weekend for a visit (Tracy also visited the Nittany Lions in July). He has a visit to Syracuse scheduled in late October. He visited Rutgers three times since last November. He earned his offer from Penn State in early September with his performance at one of their camps over the summer prompted the offer. According to 247Sports, Tracy is a three-star and the sixth-best player in New York. He tweeted his final four on Tuesday afternoon: 🌟💎 @Coach_Ander5on @STMCT_Football @adamgorney @BrianDohn247 @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/fnwNeWjffb — 11. (@ZionTracy11) September 7, 2022 RelatedAround the Big Ten: Lou Holtz is against Notre Dame joining a conference but thinks it might be inevitable A 6-foot-1 cornerback from St. Thomas More (Oakdale, CT), Tracy is strong in coverage. He has good footwork and uses his hands well. He is instinctual in his play as well as his ability to read the game.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO