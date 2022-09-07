ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Score Prediction: #1 Alabama Crimson Tide vs Texas Longhorns

Arguably the most intriguing game of the weekend is taking place in Austin when the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) take on the upstart Texas Longhorns (1-0). Alabama is a huge favorite, which means there isn't a lot of pressure on Texas, who is looking to rack up a huge program changing victory. The Tide, on the other hand, are looking to keep rolling as the nation's best team.
