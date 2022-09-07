Read full article on original website
Related
2 Arrested in Covina Felony Traffic Stop
Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: Two people were arrested after a felony traffic stop in the city of Covina on Thursday night. A sheriff’s deputy from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Diamond Bar Station got behind an SUV that was reported stolen getting onto the northbound 57 Freeway from Temple Avenue.
Man with Machete Allegedly Assaults Woman on Bus
Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, CA: A man was in custody Wednesday night after allegedly attacking a woman on a transit bus with a machete. The incident occurred… Read more "Man with Machete Allegedly Assaults Woman on Bus"
NBC Los Angeles
Driver in Windsor Hills Fatal Crash Denied Bail Reduction and Release
Prosecutors in Los Angeles have asked a judge to keep the woman charged with killing six people in a car crash in Windsor Hills locked up until trial. Nicole Linton has asked the court for release on bail and on Friday the LA County District Attorney’s office responded with several startling new revelations about the case.
Boyle Heights Community Warns of Drivers Stalking Women
A social media post is spreading awareness about the driver of a white van in Boyle Heights who may be stalking women. The vehicle, which appears to be a white Chevy Passenger or Cargo van, supposedly bears no back plates or back windows, as well as heavy tinting. According to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Los Angeles
Public's Help Sought Regarding Three Patients at LAC+USC Medical Center
Authorities at LAC+USC Medical Center Thursday sought the public's help to identify two patients and to identify the family of a third. An unidentified man was brought to the medical facility by ambulance on Saturday from the 400 block of South Wall Street in downtown Los Angeles, according to the hospital. He is in his 50s, 6 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 260 pounds, is bald and has blue/gray eyes. He has tattoos with the letters “WS,” the number 23 and a cross.
Help needed to identify man in fatal assault for a cell phone at Compton's Blue Line station
Investigators asked for the public's help Friday to identify the suspect who fatally assaulted a man at a Blue Line station in Compton.Oscar Ayala, 27, was assaulted at the station, 275 Willowbrook Avenue, and died from his injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Authorities say both Ayala and the suspect were passengers on the southbound Blue Line train. The two men did not appear to know each other prior to the train ride, but appeared to chat as they walked toward the station exit.Just beyond the turnstile, Los Angeles County Lt. Hugo Reynaga said the suspect punched Ayala...
Anaheim man gets 15 years to life after fatally striking 6-year-old with car while driving drunk
A 56-year-old Anaheim man will serve 15 years to life in prison for murder after he hit a 6-year-old girl with his vehicle while driving drunk in Fullerton. Maximino Delgado Lagunas, a painter, struck the girl as he was leaving a job site, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release. At […]
Monrovia woman shows kindness to delivery workers, provides cold refreshments during heat wave
Elaine Neri leaves an ice box filled with cool drinks on her front porch - just a simple way to say thank you to the delivery workers out braving the sweltering heat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 charged with killing Monterey Park police officer plead not guilty
Two men pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón called a botched robbery attempt in Downey. Carlos Delcid — who is accused of gunning down off-duty Officer Gardiel...
foxla.com
Officials seeking help identifying woman brought to LA hospital
LOS ANGELES - Do you recognize this woman?. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Services is asking for your help identifying this patient who has been hospitalized since Sept. 4. Officials said the woman is around 30-years-old, 5'9" tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with an average build and...
glendaleca.gov
Glendale Police Department, California
At approximately 10:30 p.m. on September 2, 2022, a Glendale PD patrol officer was near the intersection of Brand Blvd. and Colorado St. when they noticed a male place an open bottle of liquor on the ground. The officer contacted the male, identified as 37-year-old Elvis Kazaryan (transient), regarding the violation and informed him that it is illegal to have an open container out in public. During the contact, the officer located a methamphetamine pipe, 16 individually wrapped balloons of heroin, and a credit card belonging to another individual. Utilizing departmental resources, the officer learned that Kazaryan had a felony warrant out for his arrest. Kazaryan was subsequently arrested and booked for possessing narcotics for sale, possessing unlawful paraphernalia, identity theft, and his outstanding warrant.
Police find 7,000+ fentanyl pills, $1,000 cash during traffic stop in San Bernardino
A man with more than 7,000 fentanyl pills and about $1,000 in cash was arrested during a traffic stop in San Bernardino, police tweeted Thursday. Narcotics officers recently identified the suspect as being involved in “transporting large quantities of fentanyl into San Bernardino,” SBPD said. Officers initiated a traffic stop and searched the suspect’s vehicle. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Family asks for help in identifying suspect in stabbing death of father, 27, at Blue Line station
Detectives released images of the suspect responsible for the death of a man after an attack at a Metro Blue Line train station.
mynewsla.com
Pursuit Involving Sheriff’s Department Prompts Closure of 91 Freeway Lanes
A pursuit involving the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Thursday prompted closure of two eastbound lanes of the Artesia (91) Freeway and an off-ramp in Bellflower. The Lakewood Boulevard off-ramp and freeway lanes 5 and 6 were closed about 9:40 a.m., and the closures were continuing early Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
L.A. Weekly
Child Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Accident on Rosita Street [Santa Ana, CA]
7-Year-Old Boy Pronounced Dead after Pedestrian Crash on 7th Street. The incident occurred around 8:50 p.m., just north of 7th Street. Per reports, the driver of a passing vehicle struck the child at the intersection. Responding officers located the child in the roadway with serious injuries. Eventually, paramedics transported the...
Families of South LA pursuit crash victims announce wrongful death lawsuit against LAPD
The families of two innocent victims who were killed in a pursuit crash want the Los Angeles Police Department to be held accountable, and say they would still be alive if police hadn't initiated the chase.
knock-la.com
LAPD Officers Admit Man Is Unarmed, Shoot Him
Newly released video shows that Los Angeles Police Department officers shot Jermaine Petit three times after telling each other that he did not have a gun. Petit, a 41-year-old veteran of the United States Air Force, has been described as struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and substance use. Although Petit...
Police investigating double stabbing in Long Beach
Officers are investigating after two men were stabbed Saturday, the Long Beach Police Department said. It happened around 1:50 a.m. in the 1700 block of Broadway in Long Beach. Officers initially responded to a call regarding an assault. Upon arrival, police said they discovered two adult victims suffering from stab wounds to the upper body. The victims were transported to a local hospital where they remain in stable condition. Police said the suspect in the stabbing is a male but he is currently on the loose. The motive for the stabbing is still under investigation. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
Firefighters Battle Attic Flames in West Covina Home
West Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: The West Covina Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 1000 block of Highlight Drive and East Hillside Drive in the city of West Covina around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6. Once firefighters arrived on scene, they located a two-story house with...
CBS News
Deputies respond to stabbing death in Compton
Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide said they were responding to the stabbing death of a man Friday. It happened around 8:25 a.m. in the 13200 block of Penrose Avenue in Compton. It is unclear what led up to the stabbing. The victim, whose name and identity have...
Comments / 0