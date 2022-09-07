ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Key News Network

2 Arrested in Covina Felony Traffic Stop

Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: Two people were arrested after a felony traffic stop in the city of Covina on Thursday night. A sheriff’s deputy from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Diamond Bar Station got behind an SUV that was reported stolen getting onto the northbound 57 Freeway from Temple Avenue.
COVINA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Public's Help Sought Regarding Three Patients at LAC+USC Medical Center

Authorities at LAC+USC Medical Center Thursday sought the public's help to identify two patients and to identify the family of a third. An unidentified man was brought to the medical facility by ambulance on Saturday from the 400 block of South Wall Street in downtown Los Angeles, according to the hospital. He is in his 50s, 6 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 260 pounds, is bald and has blue/gray eyes. He has tattoos with the letters “WS,” the number 23 and a cross.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Help needed to identify man in fatal assault for a cell phone at Compton's Blue Line station

Investigators asked for the public's help Friday to identify the suspect who fatally assaulted a man at a Blue Line station in Compton.Oscar Ayala, 27, was assaulted at the station, 275 Willowbrook Avenue, and died from his injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Authorities say both Ayala and the suspect were passengers on the southbound Blue Line train. The two men did not appear to know each other prior to the train ride, but appeared to chat as they walked toward the station exit.Just beyond the turnstile, Los Angeles County Lt. Hugo Reynaga said the suspect punched Ayala...
foxla.com

Officials seeking help identifying woman brought to LA hospital

LOS ANGELES - Do you recognize this woman?. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Services is asking for your help identifying this patient who has been hospitalized since Sept. 4. Officials said the woman is around 30-years-old, 5'9" tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with an average build and...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
glendaleca.gov

Glendale Police Department, California

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on September 2, 2022, a Glendale PD patrol officer was near the intersection of Brand Blvd. and Colorado St. when they noticed a male place an open bottle of liquor on the ground. The officer contacted the male, identified as 37-year-old Elvis Kazaryan (transient), regarding the violation and informed him that it is illegal to have an open container out in public. During the contact, the officer located a methamphetamine pipe, 16 individually wrapped balloons of heroin, and a credit card belonging to another individual. Utilizing departmental resources, the officer learned that Kazaryan had a felony warrant out for his arrest. Kazaryan was subsequently arrested and booked for possessing narcotics for sale, possessing unlawful paraphernalia, identity theft, and his outstanding warrant.
GLENDALE, CA
KTLA

Police find 7,000+ fentanyl pills, $1,000 cash during traffic stop in San Bernardino

A man with more than 7,000 fentanyl pills and about $1,000 in cash was arrested during a traffic stop in San Bernardino, police tweeted Thursday. Narcotics officers recently identified the suspect as being involved in “transporting large quantities of fentanyl into San Bernardino,” SBPD said. Officers initiated a traffic stop and searched the suspect’s vehicle. […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
mynewsla.com

Pursuit Involving Sheriff’s Department Prompts Closure of 91 Freeway Lanes

A pursuit involving the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Thursday prompted closure of two eastbound lanes of the Artesia (91) Freeway and an off-ramp in Bellflower. The Lakewood Boulevard off-ramp and freeway lanes 5 and 6 were closed about 9:40 a.m., and the closures were continuing early Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
BELLFLOWER, CA
L.A. Weekly

Child Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Accident on Rosita Street [Santa Ana, CA]

7-Year-Old Boy Pronounced Dead after Pedestrian Crash on 7th Street. The incident occurred around 8:50 p.m., just north of 7th Street. Per reports, the driver of a passing vehicle struck the child at the intersection. Responding officers located the child in the roadway with serious injuries. Eventually, paramedics transported the...
SANTA ANA, CA
knock-la.com

LAPD Officers Admit Man Is Unarmed, Shoot Him

Newly released video shows that Los Angeles Police Department officers shot Jermaine Petit three times after telling each other that he did not have a gun. Petit, a 41-year-old veteran of the United States Air Force, has been described as struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and substance use. Although Petit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police investigating double stabbing in Long Beach

Officers are investigating after two men were stabbed Saturday, the Long Beach Police Department said. It happened around 1:50 a.m. in the 1700 block of Broadway in Long Beach. Officers initially responded to a call regarding an assault. Upon arrival, police said they discovered two adult victims suffering from stab wounds to the upper body. The victims were transported to a local hospital where they remain in stable condition. Police said the suspect in the stabbing is a male but he is currently on the loose. The motive for the stabbing is still under investigation. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 
CBS News

Deputies respond to stabbing death in Compton

Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide said they were responding to the stabbing death of a man Friday. It happened around 8:25 a.m. in the 13200 block of Penrose Avenue in Compton. It is unclear what led up to the stabbing. The victim, whose name and identity have...
COMPTON, CA

