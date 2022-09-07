The Butler Collection Has Something for Every Ford Enthusiast

Looking For A Winter Project? Mecum Dallas has them at No Reserve…

Rhett Butler of Texas is quite the car collector and Ford enthusiast. Butler has amassed a collection of over 200 classic and vintage Ford models, with some even dating back as far as the 1920s. This collection will be a key draw and featured spotlight at the upcoming Dallas Mecum auction, set to take place next week in Texas. This collection has a Ford for any enthusiast, and will help you elevate your collection.

Butler spent over 20 years building his collection, which has somewhere around two dozen 1933 and 1934 Ford three-window coupe models. Each of these vehicles is estimated to be worth between $40K and $80K by Mecum.

Making his fortune raising cattle in Paraguay, Butler also has other interesting and rare cars like a 1939 Lincoln Zephyr, which is one of only 620 convertible body styles made that year. A 1932 Ford Hi-Boy Roadster is another rare one in the Butler Collection. A 1934 three-window Ford was one of Butler’s personal favorites, as well as a custom 1932 Ford Roadster.

Unfortunately, after a long life of collecting cars, Butler passed away in March 2021. His full collection is heading to Mecum. Along with the Butler Collection, the Mecum Dallas auction will host more than 1500 cars crossing the auction block a the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center from September 7-10. Those following this year’s auction results fully expect the Dallas auction to surpass last years record year at Dallas.