ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIZ

Wanted Suspect in Custody

A subject wanted by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office is now in custody. Sheriff William Barker said around 12:40pm Crooksville Police Chief Bryan Alexander was provided information regarding the whereabouts of Michael F. Clark of Crooksville. Chief Alexander located Clark in a white SUV which fled. His vehicle was...
CROOKSVILLE, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Knox County Sheriff’s Report – Sep 05, 2022

(Information courtesy of The Knox County Sheriff’s Office) Deputies were dispatched to Apple Valley on a juvenile throwing things around the house and acting out. A complainant stated her daughter had Autism and needed to be evaluated. Deputies arrived and had the daughter transported to Knox Community Hospital for evaluation. Nothing further at this time.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Fatal Crash Reported in Northern Tuscarawas County

Nick McWilliams reporting – The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a one-vehicle fatal accident Thursday. The incident occurred on State Route 800 in Sandy Township just after 4 p.m. According to the New Philadelphia Post of OSP, it was determined that 68-year-old Rhonda Horner of Waynesburg was traveling southbound...
WHIZ

Two Indicted in Perry Co. Investigation

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office announced the indictments of two people who were part of an investigation conducted by the Special Investigations Unit. 18-year-old Lily Iser of Junction City faces charges of breaking and entering, theft, attempted burglary and burglary. 58-year-old James Kohler of Lancaster was charged with breaking...
PERRY COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, OH
City
Wooster, OH
City
Highland Heights, OH
City
Gann, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Danville, OH
City
Mansfield, OH
WTAP

Woman arrested for leading deputies on chase

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sherrif’s Office says a woman was arrested Wednesday after leading deputies on a chase. Her name is Skye Grissinger and she is from Florida. The sheriff’s office sent WTAP a press release that a deputy tried to pull her over in a black Jeep for speeding on Interstate 77. The sheriff says she made a U-turn and started going the other way.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Woman killed in Fairfield County crash

WALNUT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A 63-year-old woman died on Wednesday after a crash on State Route 204 in Fairfield County. Marilyn Klose, 63, was driving north on Lake Road when she failed to yield to John Reedy, 61, at a stop sign on State Route 204, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Klose’s […]
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

1 dead in single vehicle crash on State Route 13

A 44-year-old Crestline man died in a single-vehicle accident on Tuesday night on State Route 13 near milepost 16 in Morris Township, Knox County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHSP) reported that Timothy D. Moyer was operating a 2009 Honda Civic northbound on State Route 13 at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 when he drove off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bridge Of Dreams#Bike Path#Fire Call#Police#Fire Department#Osp
WHIZ

Two-vehicle fatal crash in Fairfield County

Walnut Township – The Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash . It happened Wednesday, September 7, at approximately 12:22 PM on State Route 204 at the intersection of Lake Road in Walnut Township, Fairfield County. Authorities said 61-year-old John D. Reedy...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Marion Troopers investigating a fatal crash

MARION—Troopers from the Marion Post are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on September 6, 2022, at approximately 4:59 AM on Marion Williamsport Road in Marion County. The crash involved a 2003 GMC Envoy driven by Anthony B. Clark, 39, of Marion, and a pedestrian, identified as Trudy A....
MARION, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Patrol Reports Four Fatal Crashes During Labor Day Holiday Weekend

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting four fatal traffic crashes which claimed four lives over the Labor Day holiday weekend according to provisional data. The data collected points to the 2022 Labor Day holiday weekend as being the safest since 2010. Troopers arrested 405 drivers for...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
themountvernongrapevine.com

PUCO Schedules Public Hearing on Proposed Columbia Gas of Ohio Rate Increase

COLUMBUS, OHIO (Sept. 9, 2022) – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) has scheduled a public hearing to provide customers the chance to express their views on the applications of Columbia Gas of Ohio to increase their rates, charges and approval for an alternative rate plan. The local public hearing is scheduled as follows:
COLUMBUS, OH
Farm and Dairy

Hearing set for solar facility in Morrow Co.

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board will hold a local public hearing regarding Blossom Solar, LLC’s proposal to construct a 144-megawatt solar-powered electric generation facility in Washington Township in Morrow County. The hearing is scheduled for Nov. 15, 6 p.m., at Washington Township Trustee Hall, 3612 Township Road 49, Iberia, Ohio.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

IDHS Declares Jefferson, Ohio, Switzerland Counties as Disaster Zones

(Vevay, Ind.) - Local disasters have been declared in Ohio, Jefferson, and Switzerland counties due to recent flooding. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security is visiting southeastern Indiana this week to provide Governor Holcomb an update on the level of damage. The IDHS’s Emergency Management and Preparedness Division supports first...
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
wwnytv.com

Several students bitten by bats inside resident halls of Ohio college

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – Nearly a dozen students at the College of Wooster in Ohio have come into contact with bats inside the resident halls since the start of the semester, according to school officials. Some students have been bitten by the bats, WOIO reports. “I guess I...
WOOSTER, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy