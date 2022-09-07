Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Newark campus professor rehired after resignation amid mental health crisisThe LanternNewark, OH
Football: Baling hay and being a captain: Stover ‘handles business’ on family farm and football fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mansfield Ohio May Be The Next Pizza Capital in the CountryTravel MavenMansfield, OH
WHIZ
Wanted Suspect in Custody
A subject wanted by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office is now in custody. Sheriff William Barker said around 12:40pm Crooksville Police Chief Bryan Alexander was provided information regarding the whereabouts of Michael F. Clark of Crooksville. Chief Alexander located Clark in a white SUV which fled. His vehicle was...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Knox County Sheriff’s Report – Sep 05, 2022
(Information courtesy of The Knox County Sheriff’s Office) Deputies were dispatched to Apple Valley on a juvenile throwing things around the house and acting out. A complainant stated her daughter had Autism and needed to be evaluated. Deputies arrived and had the daughter transported to Knox Community Hospital for evaluation. Nothing further at this time.
wtuz.com
Fatal Crash Reported in Northern Tuscarawas County
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a one-vehicle fatal accident Thursday. The incident occurred on State Route 800 in Sandy Township just after 4 p.m. According to the New Philadelphia Post of OSP, it was determined that 68-year-old Rhonda Horner of Waynesburg was traveling southbound...
WHIZ
Two Indicted in Perry Co. Investigation
The Perry County Sheriff’s Office announced the indictments of two people who were part of an investigation conducted by the Special Investigations Unit. 18-year-old Lily Iser of Junction City faces charges of breaking and entering, theft, attempted burglary and burglary. 58-year-old James Kohler of Lancaster was charged with breaking...
WTAP
Woman arrested for leading deputies on chase
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sherrif’s Office says a woman was arrested Wednesday after leading deputies on a chase. Her name is Skye Grissinger and she is from Florida. The sheriff’s office sent WTAP a press release that a deputy tried to pull her over in a black Jeep for speeding on Interstate 77. The sheriff says she made a U-turn and started going the other way.
OSHP: Man hit, killed while standing outside of truck on I-71 in Madison County
OHIO, USA — A 43-year-old man from Marion was killed after being struck by a semi-truck while he was standing on the side of Interstate 71 in Madison County on Friday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a man driving the semi was traveling southbound on I-71, but drove off the right side of the road around 9:10 a.m.
Woman killed in Fairfield County crash
WALNUT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A 63-year-old woman died on Wednesday after a crash on State Route 204 in Fairfield County. Marilyn Klose, 63, was driving north on Lake Road when she failed to yield to John Reedy, 61, at a stop sign on State Route 204, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Klose’s […]
Mount Vernon News
1 dead in single vehicle crash on State Route 13
A 44-year-old Crestline man died in a single-vehicle accident on Tuesday night on State Route 13 near milepost 16 in Morris Township, Knox County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHSP) reported that Timothy D. Moyer was operating a 2009 Honda Civic northbound on State Route 13 at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 when he drove off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole.
Hit-and-run in Belmont County turns into chase and discovery of a missing Ohio girl
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A missing girl from Toledo, Ohio was found in the strangest of ways in St. Clairsville. Police say she most likely never would have been found and freed from a pedophile if it was not for a car accident. Rebekah Mitchell’s car was struck on Newell Ave in St. Clairsville […]
WHIZ
Two-vehicle fatal crash in Fairfield County
Walnut Township – The Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash . It happened Wednesday, September 7, at approximately 12:22 PM on State Route 204 at the intersection of Lake Road in Walnut Township, Fairfield County. Authorities said 61-year-old John D. Reedy...
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion Troopers investigating a fatal crash
MARION—Troopers from the Marion Post are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on September 6, 2022, at approximately 4:59 AM on Marion Williamsport Road in Marion County. The crash involved a 2003 GMC Envoy driven by Anthony B. Clark, 39, of Marion, and a pedestrian, identified as Trudy A....
themountvernongrapevine.com
Patrol Reports Four Fatal Crashes During Labor Day Holiday Weekend
COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting four fatal traffic crashes which claimed four lives over the Labor Day holiday weekend according to provisional data. The data collected points to the 2022 Labor Day holiday weekend as being the safest since 2010. Troopers arrested 405 drivers for...
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Man Assaulted Cashier After Stealing Cigarettes from Gas Station
Fairfield – Fairfield sheriff is asking for ID on a man who attacked after stealing cigarettes. Accoridng to the Fairfield Sheriff’s department on September 3, 2022, the subject in the photos below entered the Friendship Kitchen in the city of Canal Winchester and stole two cartons of cigarettes from the counter.
themountvernongrapevine.com
PUCO Schedules Public Hearing on Proposed Columbia Gas of Ohio Rate Increase
COLUMBUS, OHIO (Sept. 9, 2022) – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) has scheduled a public hearing to provide customers the chance to express their views on the applications of Columbia Gas of Ohio to increase their rates, charges and approval for an alternative rate plan. The local public hearing is scheduled as follows:
Farm and Dairy
Hearing set for solar facility in Morrow Co.
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board will hold a local public hearing regarding Blossom Solar, LLC’s proposal to construct a 144-megawatt solar-powered electric generation facility in Washington Township in Morrow County. The hearing is scheduled for Nov. 15, 6 p.m., at Washington Township Trustee Hall, 3612 Township Road 49, Iberia, Ohio.
Four cases of potential voter fraud identified in Ohio
Four people are under investigation for potential voter fraud, accused of voting in Ohio and casting an additional ballot in a different state.
crawfordcountynow.com
This week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Marcus Porter—35 years old, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Porter is wanted for probation violation on child endangering. He has ties to the Mansfield, Dayton, and Columbus areas.
eaglecountryonline.com
IDHS Declares Jefferson, Ohio, Switzerland Counties as Disaster Zones
(Vevay, Ind.) - Local disasters have been declared in Ohio, Jefferson, and Switzerland counties due to recent flooding. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security is visiting southeastern Indiana this week to provide Governor Holcomb an update on the level of damage. The IDHS’s Emergency Management and Preparedness Division supports first...
wwnytv.com
Several students bitten by bats inside resident halls of Ohio college
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – Nearly a dozen students at the College of Wooster in Ohio have come into contact with bats inside the resident halls since the start of the semester, according to school officials. Some students have been bitten by the bats, WOIO reports. “I guess I...
richlandsource.com
Section of Ohio 61 to close Sept. 12 for railroad crossing repairs
COLUMBUS -- State Route 61, between Vernon West Road and Hummell Road in Richland County, will close Monday, Sept. 12 for railroad crossing repairs, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The detour route for northbound motorists will be SR 61 to U.S. 30, west on U.S. 30 to SR...
