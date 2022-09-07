ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, MO

myleaderpaper.com

Festus announces lineup for Sundays at Sunset concerts

This year’s Sundays at Sunset concert series in Festus will feature three bands new to the event, as well as an old favorite. The free concerts series is scheduled to that start Sunday, Sept. 11, and be held every Sunday after that through Oct. 2, Festus officials announced. The...
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL OUTLOOK: Blue Jays bulldozed way to third in state

One match into the new season and the Jefferson girls volleyball team already has reached a new milestone. Almost 10 months after the Blue Jays finished third at the Class 2 state championships in Cape Girardeau – their first-ever trip to the final four – head coach Tara Fish won her 100th match since taking over five years ago, with Jefferson beating Seckman 25-10, 25-16, 25-11 on Aug. 30.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

That 80’s Band will close Twin City Days

(Festus, Crystal City) If you don’t get enough enjoyable live music at the Cobblestone Celebration Friday night, there’s the Concert in the Park Saturday night to conclude Twin City Days. It will take place on the stage at Crites Memorial Park in Festus. Twin City Days Co-Chair Kirk Mooney says That 80s Band will be a great way to finish the 2022 festival.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
advantagenews.com

Marquette cancels Friday football game against Columbia

Citing low numbers on the team’s roster, Alton Marquette Catholic High School has canceled Friday night’s football game against Columbia. The team was down to 17 players from the original 25 due to injuries following last week’s game against Salem, so the decision to pull the plug on this week’s game was made today.
COLUMBIA, IL
myleaderpaper.com

ICYMI: Jefferson College PACE series offers more than 30 events

The Jefferson College 2022-2023 Performing Arts and Cultural series will include 34 events, offering a variety of musical performances, art displays and academic discussions. All events are open to the public. Season passes, which are good for all PACE series events, cost $25 each, although the cost is $15 for...
HILLSBORO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

ICYMI: German Cultural Society Oktoberfest set for Donau Park

German music, dancing and refreshments will be in abundance at the upcoming Oktoberfest to be held in Jefferson County. The German Cultural Society of St. Louis event will be held from 7-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Donau Park, 5020 W. Four Ridge Road, in House Springs.
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Calendar of events Sept. 8-15

Twin City Days, three-day festival Thursday-Saturday at various sites in Crystal City and Festus. Thursday highlights: Twin City Days Breakfast, 8 a.m.; Seniors in the Park, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., both at Larry G. Crites Memorial Park, Festus. Sponsor: Twin City Area Chamber of Commerce. For a complete list of activities, go to twincitychamber.com.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
West Newsmagazine

Famous fried chicken dinner returns to in-person dining in Wildwood

Bethel United Methodist Church, “the little white church in Wildwood,” is once again hosting its famous chicken dinner in person on Saturday, Sept. 10. The church has held the dinner every year since 1924, though it did have to pause the event for two years during the pandemic.
WILDWOOD, MO
Boone Country Connection

Car Shows, Swap Meets and Cruises Around the Area

September and October Car Shows, Swap Meets and Cruises in the general area. If you would like to add a show to this list please email the information to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Midwest Drag Racing Monthly Cruise-In at...
WENTZVILLE, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Vintage Market Days is a Unique Shopping Experience in St. Louis

If you are a fan of vintage upscale jewelry, clothes, antiques, and so much more then you can't miss the Vintage Market Days of St. Louis happening this month!. Vintage Market Days of St. Louis is set to kick off once again on September 16th and stay open through the 18th, and it is all happening on both floors of the St. Charles Convention Center at 1 Convention Center Plz St. Charles, MO 63303. So what exactly can you expect from the Vintage Market Days of St. Louis? Well, on their website they say...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
West Newsmagazine

You're invited to celebrate Wildwood from morning 'til night

People who live in Wildwood celebrate its beauty and sense of community every day but on Saturday, Sept. 24, all of West County is invited to the party. Celebrate Wildwood, the city’s annual fall festival, is 12 hours of non-stop fun. Beginning with a parade at 10 a.m. and culminating with fireworks that start at 9:15 p.m., the celebration offers something for everyone.
WILDWOOD, MO
townandtourist.com

15 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants In St. Louis, MO (Seafood, Soul Food, & More)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Are you looking for a good place to eat in St. Louis, MO? This city is home to several black-owned restaurants where you can find delicious food and friendly hospitality. If you want to support a local business, you might be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants in St. Louis are.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

John Scott Warren, 50, Festus

John Scott Warren, 50, of Festus died Sept. 3, 2022, at his home. Mr. Warren was an Eagle Scout and a 1990 Chillicothe High School graduate. While attending the University of Missouri in Columbia, he was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho and earned a degree in political science. He worked for the Missouri State Highway Patrol for more than 25 years beginning in 1996 and earning the rank of master sergeant in 2020. He worked in Jefferson County for the majority of his years with the highway patrol. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church Festus-Crystal City where he was a deacon, Sunday school teacher and youth leader. He will be remembered for his kindness, great sense of humor, integrity and service to others. Born Aug. 5, 1972, in Enid, Okla., he was the son of Janet Sue (Cox) and Larry Warren of Chillicothe.
FESTUS, MO

