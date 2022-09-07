John Scott Warren, 50, of Festus died Sept. 3, 2022, at his home. Mr. Warren was an Eagle Scout and a 1990 Chillicothe High School graduate. While attending the University of Missouri in Columbia, he was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho and earned a degree in political science. He worked for the Missouri State Highway Patrol for more than 25 years beginning in 1996 and earning the rank of master sergeant in 2020. He worked in Jefferson County for the majority of his years with the highway patrol. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church Festus-Crystal City where he was a deacon, Sunday school teacher and youth leader. He will be remembered for his kindness, great sense of humor, integrity and service to others. Born Aug. 5, 1972, in Enid, Okla., he was the son of Janet Sue (Cox) and Larry Warren of Chillicothe.

