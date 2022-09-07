ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Phone Arena

Apple introduces eSIM support with its iPhone 14 lineup

What a surprise! With the iPhone 14, Apple has found a way to remove yet another mandatory item that usually comes in the box. This year’s victim is the SIM card tray ejector. But no, Apple has not done this because of “environmental concerns”. Its absence is very much...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Psst, Not Every iPhone Will Work With iOS 16. How to Find Out if Yours Will

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. When Apple launches the iPhone 14 on Wednesday at its "Far Out" event (CNET's live blog of the iPhone 14 reveal is already rolling), the new phone will undoubtedly come with Apple's fresh iOS 16 software upgrade already installed. Following Apple's yearly cycle, iOS 16 for compatible iPhones will also shortly roll out.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iOS 16 Launches Soon: Is Your iPhone Compatible With Apple's New OS?

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple has officially launched the iPhone 14 today at its "Far Out" event -- and here's everything the tech giant announced at its annual fall media wingding. The new phone will undoubtedly come with Apple's fresh iOS 16 software upgrade already installed. Following Apple's yearly cycle, iOS 16 for compatible iPhones will be released on Sept. 12.
CELL PHONES
The Associated Press

Apple Introduces iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- Apple® today introduced iPhone® 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, featuring two sizes — 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches — in a sophisticated design with impressive camera upgrades and groundbreaking new safety capabilities. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus take stunning photos and video with a powerful camera system featuring new Main and front TrueDepth® cameras, the Ultra Wide camera for unique perspectives, and Photonic Engine — an enhanced image pipeline. Both models include the A15 Bionic chip with a 5-core GPU, which offers incredible performance and efficiency for demanding workloads, and is designed with privacy...
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Apple Event highlights new iOS 16 features — how they make iPhone 14 better

The Apple event today shed some light on the new features coming to iOS 16 that will add some spice and somethin' nice to the iPhone 14 line that was announced this Wednesday. The most striking iOS 16 perk announced at the Apple event is "Dynamic Island," a perk reserved for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Even if you have no intentions of getting the iPhone 14, there are still some exciting iOS 16 features coming to iPhone that you can look forward to.
CELL PHONES
inputmag.com

How to lock individual Apple Notes using your iPhone's passcode

If you’re an iPhone user, your Notes app is likely filled with stuff (like your amateur poetry and passwords) that you don’t want other people to read. Apple knows that too, which is why iOS lets you lock any note behind a passcode, password, Face ID, or Touch ID.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Take a good look at the new iPhone 14 Pro Face ID cutout: Apple will make you stare at it for years!

Yes, we’re here to talk about the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max and their newly-revealed, extravagant Face ID-enabled notch replacement! But before we do so, let me take you on a quick stroll down memory lane. If you’re not 9 years old, you can skip this part of the story, as you’ve probably encountered an iPhone with a home button before.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Google Fi expands its global 5G coverage for select Android phones

Google is expanding its 5G coverage at an international level. Pixels and Galaxy S22 phones are able to take advantage of 5G speeds while traveling to the 39 supported countries. Other Android users can still enjoy full-speed 4G access in over 200 countries on Google Fi. Google has announced several...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

YouTube TV now has surround sound on Apple TV and Fire TV

After releasing YouTube TV surround sound capability for Google’s TV devices and Roku in June, Google is finally adding the feature for its cord-cutter audiences using Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV platforms. The company had promised to release the enhanced audio stream capability for those platforms eventually, saying it was “still working internally and with partners.”
TV & VIDEOS
inputmag.com

iOS 16 is officially releasing on September 12

Apple unveiled the latest iteration of its operating system, iOS 16, back at the beginning of the summer during the company’s worldwide developers conference (WWDC) in June. Now, we officially have a release date: September 12. As outlined around the time of WWDC, some of the biggest changes coming...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

iOS 16 will tell you if your AirPods are fake

Apple’s AirPods are some of the best wireless headphones on the market, but they are also prohibitively expensive for some consumers. Those consumers might be tempted to turn to third-party retailers for a discount. AirPods are on sale all the time, but depending on where you shop, there’s a chance that you could end up with counterfeit AirPods. Thankfully, with the release of iOS 16, your iPhone will now tell you if your AirPods are fake.
ELECTRONICS

