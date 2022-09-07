Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Apple introduces eSIM support with its iPhone 14 lineup
What a surprise! With the iPhone 14, Apple has found a way to remove yet another mandatory item that usually comes in the box. This year’s victim is the SIM card tray ejector. But no, Apple has not done this because of “environmental concerns”. Its absence is very much...
Huge Android 13 update released today – full list of phones that can download it
ANDROID 13 has officially gone live and the newly-released software emphasizes customization and interoperability with other gadgets. Google's annual update to the Android interface smooths out personalization tools and pops out of the phone with improved multitasking across devices. Android 13 is accessible to users with select Google Pixel phones...
CNET
Psst, Not Every iPhone Will Work With iOS 16. How to Find Out if Yours Will
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. When Apple launches the iPhone 14 on Wednesday at its "Far Out" event (CNET's live blog of the iPhone 14 reveal is already rolling), the new phone will undoubtedly come with Apple's fresh iOS 16 software upgrade already installed. Following Apple's yearly cycle, iOS 16 for compatible iPhones will also shortly roll out.
CNET
iOS 16 Launches Soon: Is Your iPhone Compatible With Apple's New OS?
Business Insider
How to transfer all of your apps onto a new iPhone using iCloud or the App Store
You can transfer all your apps to a new iPhone from an iCloud backup during initial setup. Before transferring the apps using iCloud, make sure you've made an iCloud backup of your old phone. You can also use the App Store to choose which apps you'd like to download on...
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
Apple Introduces iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus
CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- Apple® today introduced iPhone® 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, featuring two sizes — 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches — in a sophisticated design with impressive camera upgrades and groundbreaking new safety capabilities. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus take stunning photos and video with a powerful camera system featuring new Main and front TrueDepth® cameras, the Ultra Wide camera for unique perspectives, and Photonic Engine — an enhanced image pipeline. Both models include the A15 Bionic chip with a 5-core GPU, which offers incredible performance and efficiency for demanding workloads, and is designed with privacy...
laptopmag.com
Apple Event highlights new iOS 16 features — how they make iPhone 14 better
The Apple event today shed some light on the new features coming to iOS 16 that will add some spice and somethin' nice to the iPhone 14 line that was announced this Wednesday. The most striking iOS 16 perk announced at the Apple event is "Dynamic Island," a perk reserved for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Even if you have no intentions of getting the iPhone 14, there are still some exciting iOS 16 features coming to iPhone that you can look forward to.
9to5Mac
Verizon offers new ‘One Unlimited’ plan for iPhone, including all Apple One services
Verizon today announced the One Unlimited for iPhone plan. This offers Verizon customers cell coverage for their iPhone combined with Apple One: iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade. Verizon will be the only carrier offering this Apple One plan in the United States. Internationally, EE is the sole...
inputmag.com
How to lock individual Apple Notes using your iPhone's passcode
If you’re an iPhone user, your Notes app is likely filled with stuff (like your amateur poetry and passwords) that you don’t want other people to read. Apple knows that too, which is why iOS lets you lock any note behind a passcode, password, Face ID, or Touch ID.
Apple VR's no-show gave the Oculus Quest Pro a lease on life
The Quest Pro has a chance to succeed as a premium VR device, but the inevitable Apple Reality Pro headset will make its path to success much harder.
ZDNet
Matter has arrived: How a Google Nest Hub just controlled an Apple HomeKit smart plug
At IFA 2022, Eve hosted a demo of one of their HomeKit-enabled smart plugs using Matter to successfully communicate with a Google Nest Hub. This is a big step forward in the smart home world because this is the first time a Google Hub has ever been able to connect natively with an Eve (HomeKit) smart plug.
Phone Arena
Take a good look at the new iPhone 14 Pro Face ID cutout: Apple will make you stare at it for years!
Yes, we’re here to talk about the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max and their newly-revealed, extravagant Face ID-enabled notch replacement! But before we do so, let me take you on a quick stroll down memory lane. If you’re not 9 years old, you can skip this part of the story, as you’ve probably encountered an iPhone with a home button before.
Tim Cook says Apple doesn't get many requests to fix green bubble messages to Android users
Apple CEO Tim Cook said at a conference Wednesday that users are not asking Apple to 'put a lot of energy' into fixing green Android messages.
TVGuide.com
Top Streaming Deals This Week — Save on Showtime, Google Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku, Apple iPad, & More
Here are the best deep discounts on home entertainment gear and streaming services. We hope you had a good extended Labor Day weekend. And we're just as excited to find the best deals for you. We gathered together the best deals on streaming devices, soundbars, and more. In fact, we...
Android Central
Google Fi expands its global 5G coverage for select Android phones
Google is expanding its 5G coverage at an international level. Pixels and Galaxy S22 phones are able to take advantage of 5G speeds while traveling to the 39 supported countries. Other Android users can still enjoy full-speed 4G access in over 200 countries on Google Fi. Google has announced several...
Apple kills SIM card with eSIM-only iPhone 14 in the US
During its “Far Out” event, Apple announced its killing the SIM tray for eSIM-only iPhone 14 models. It’s been rumored for a while that Apple would eventually do that, and now this becomes a reality – at least in the United States. During the keynote, Apple...
The Verge
YouTube TV now has surround sound on Apple TV and Fire TV
After releasing YouTube TV surround sound capability for Google’s TV devices and Roku in June, Google is finally adding the feature for its cord-cutter audiences using Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV platforms. The company had promised to release the enhanced audio stream capability for those platforms eventually, saying it was “still working internally and with partners.”
inputmag.com
iOS 16 is officially releasing on September 12
Apple unveiled the latest iteration of its operating system, iOS 16, back at the beginning of the summer during the company’s worldwide developers conference (WWDC) in June. Now, we officially have a release date: September 12. As outlined around the time of WWDC, some of the biggest changes coming...
iOS 16 will tell you if your AirPods are fake
Apple’s AirPods are some of the best wireless headphones on the market, but they are also prohibitively expensive for some consumers. Those consumers might be tempted to turn to third-party retailers for a discount. AirPods are on sale all the time, but depending on where you shop, there’s a chance that you could end up with counterfeit AirPods. Thankfully, with the release of iOS 16, your iPhone will now tell you if your AirPods are fake.
