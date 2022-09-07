ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

JCPS father arrested following outburst on school bus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested on several charges after a video showed the man, who claims to be a parent, on a Jefferson County Public School bus threatening the students. The incident happened Aug. 26 in the afternoon while children were on the way home from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

4 students aboard JCPS bus involved in crash with commercial vehicle on I-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools bus has been involved in a crash on Interstate 65 just south of downtown Louisville. MetroSafe says the crash was reported at 7:13 a.m. at mile marker 134, which is at the St. Catherine St. overpass. WAVE News video shows the...
WHAS11

Body found in Ohio River, police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department’s (LMPD) Homicide Unit is conducting a death investigation regarding a body retrieved from the Ohio River on the evening of Sept. 8. Police said someone called MetroSafe shortly before 10:00 p.m. advising they had seen what looked like a body at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

WLKY.com

wdrb.com

Man shot and killed near Buechel, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead from a shooting near Buechel on Friday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. According to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis, police responded to the report of a shooting around 6 p.m. in the 4300 block of Newport Road, near Bardstown Road. Once...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky student uses sweatshirt to save gunshot victim

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/CNN NEWSOURCE)– A Kentucky high school student used her sweatshirt as a tourniquet to save a gunshot victim on the way home from school. It would have been so easy to stay in the car and just keep going — a lot of people would have done that.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

‘She could’ve died’: 32 bullets hit disabled mother’s Louisville home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is concerned for her mother’s safety after two shootings in the Chickasaw neighborhood left her home riddled with bullets. Chaunda Lee says the shootings happened back-to-back in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, leaving a total of 32 bullet holes throughout her mother Mattie’s home. The retired 68-year-old had only been living in the house for less than two months.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Well known 'house on the hill' in Fairdale catches fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some called it "the house on the hill." Others called it "the ol' Coots house," after the longtime owners. Known by many Fairdale residents, the home in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road caught fire Wednesday night and was badly damaged. The family living there...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Watching Out For You: Councilman warns of Sheriff scam

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Earlier this week we warned you about a scam the Better Business Bureau became aware of. It involves people pretending to be law enforcement, who have an effective way to get money out of victims. A Metro Councilman who saw our story, let us know his...
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Sellersburg Woman Killed in Early Morning Crash on I-65

Scott County, Ind. - September 7, 2022: A 41-year-old woman from Sellersburg, Indiana, was killed when the car she was driving overturned after colliding with the rear of a northbound semi-truck in northern Scott County. Around 1:15 Wednesday morning, the Scott County Sheriff's Department requested assistance with a two-vehicle crash...
SELLERSBURG, IN
WLKY.com

Masking will be optional at JCPS next week as COVID-19 level falls out of red

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. — After seven weeks of mandatory masking at Jefferson County Public Schools, masks will be optional next week. COVID-19 levels in Jefferson County have dropped into yellow, which is a medium risk level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This means that JCPS will not require anyone inside a building or bus to wear a mask for the week.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

wvih.com

