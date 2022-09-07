Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted ExpeditionsLouisville, KY
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Wave 3
JCPS father arrested following outburst on school bus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested on several charges after a video showed the man, who claims to be a parent, on a Jefferson County Public School bus threatening the students. The incident happened Aug. 26 in the afternoon while children were on the way home from...
Wave 3
4 students aboard JCPS bus involved in crash with commercial vehicle on I-65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools bus has been involved in a crash on Interstate 65 just south of downtown Louisville. MetroSafe says the crash was reported at 7:13 a.m. at mile marker 134, which is at the St. Catherine St. overpass. WAVE News video shows the...
Body found in Ohio River, police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department’s (LMPD) Homicide Unit is conducting a death investigation regarding a body retrieved from the Ohio River on the evening of Sept. 8. Police said someone called MetroSafe shortly before 10:00 p.m. advising they had seen what looked like a body at...
Wave 3
Driver involved in crash that killed 17-year-old in Taylor Berry neighborhood dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said the driver involved in a crash that killed a 17-year-old girl in the Taylor Berry neighborhood has died. The crash happened Aug. 17 just before 1:30 a.m. on Central Avenue at 7th Street Road. Police said the car with the victims was...
WLKY.com
Man arrested after video shows him threatening children on JCPS bus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville father is in jail, accused of going onto a Jefferson County Public Schools elementary school bus last month and threatening students. Police say a video circulating on social media shows Delvontae King threatening a girl, and then the entire bus, as the driver tries to usher him out.
WLKY.com
Body pulled from Ohio River near McAlpine Locks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A death investigation is underway after a body was pulled from the Ohio River. Louisville Metro police said they got a call around 10 p.m. Thursday saying someone saw what looked like a body near the McAlpine Locks in Louisville. Police said a river patrol unit...
WLKY.com
Driver dies weeks after Central Avenue crash that also killed passenger
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After spending the last several weeks in the hospital, the driver involved in the fatal Central Avenue crash has died. Watch our coverage of the crash in the player above. Louisville Metro Police Department said that they were notified on Friday that the driver died on...
wdrb.com
Man shot and killed near Buechel, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead from a shooting near Buechel on Friday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. According to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis, police responded to the report of a shooting around 6 p.m. in the 4300 block of Newport Road, near Bardstown Road. Once...
WTVQ
Kentucky student uses sweatshirt to save gunshot victim
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/CNN NEWSOURCE)– A Kentucky high school student used her sweatshirt as a tourniquet to save a gunshot victim on the way home from school. It would have been so easy to stay in the car and just keep going — a lot of people would have done that.
Wave 3
Louisville woman charged after allegedly hitting Nelson County deputy with car
Nelson County, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman was arrested in Nelson County for apparently hitting a deputy with a car. Nelson County deputies were dispatched to Lebanon Junction Road in Boston for an accident where no one was hurt Wednesday night around 11 p.m. When deputies got there, they...
WLKY.com
Wilkerson Elementary, new $17 million JCPS school, finally ready for students
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools' newest school is set to open its doors on Monday. Wilkerson Elementary, located in Southwest Jefferson County, is the first new school in the area in nearly 25 years. Monday marks the first day of school for the Wildcats in their new...
WLKY.com
‘She could’ve died’: 32 bullets hit disabled mother’s Louisville home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is concerned for her mother’s safety after two shootings in the Chickasaw neighborhood left her home riddled with bullets. Chaunda Lee says the shootings happened back-to-back in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, leaving a total of 32 bullet holes throughout her mother Mattie’s home. The retired 68-year-old had only been living in the house for less than two months.
WLKY.com
Louisville 16-year-old praised for applying life-saving techniques from school to save shooting victim
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Central High School student is being praised for applying life-saving techniques she learned in the classroom to help save a mans life. Nylaia Carter is a 16-year-old pre-med student at Central High School. She learned 'Stop The Bleed' techniques in her emergency procedures course last...
WLKY.com
Well known 'house on the hill' in Fairdale catches fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some called it "the house on the hill." Others called it "the ol' Coots house," after the longtime owners. Known by many Fairdale residents, the home in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road caught fire Wednesday night and was badly damaged. The family living there...
Wave 3
Watching Out For You: Councilman warns of Sheriff scam
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Earlier this week we warned you about a scam the Better Business Bureau became aware of. It involves people pretending to be law enforcement, who have an effective way to get money out of victims. A Metro Councilman who saw our story, let us know his...
953wiki.com
Sellersburg Woman Killed in Early Morning Crash on I-65
Scott County, Ind. - September 7, 2022: A 41-year-old woman from Sellersburg, Indiana, was killed when the car she was driving overturned after colliding with the rear of a northbound semi-truck in northern Scott County. Around 1:15 Wednesday morning, the Scott County Sheriff's Department requested assistance with a two-vehicle crash...
WLKY.com
Masking will be optional at JCPS next week as COVID-19 level falls out of red
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. — After seven weeks of mandatory masking at Jefferson County Public Schools, masks will be optional next week. COVID-19 levels in Jefferson County have dropped into yellow, which is a medium risk level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This means that JCPS will not require anyone inside a building or bus to wear a mask for the week.
Wave 3
Body found during Hike, Bike and Paddle
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A kayaker participating in the city’s Hike, Bike and Paddle event Monday, found a body in the Ohio River. LMPD confirmed this happened Monday in the morning during the event. They said the victim appears to be a middle aged male. They added they do...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies 29-year-old Louisville man fatally shot in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the name of a Louisville man who was shot and killed in the city's Russell neighborhood on Monday morning. According to the coroner's office, 29-year-old Deyonte Foster was killed. Louisville Metro Police said he was found shot in an...
wvih.com
Body Found In Ohio River During Event
A kayaker participating in Louisville’s Hike, Bike and Paddle event Monday, found a body in the Ohio River. Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed this happened Monday morning during the event. They said the victim appears to be a middle aged male. They added they do not know the circumstances...
