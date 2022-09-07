Read full article on original website
Danville/Brinkhaven Police Report – Sep 06, 2022
Danville/Brinkhaven Police Report – Sep 06, 2022. (Information courtesy of The Danville Police Department) Civil involving trespassing – in the 21000 block of Wooster Rd. Civil involving blocked alley – in the 21000 block of Wooster Rd. August 23. Theft – in the 2800 block of Dogwood...
PUCO Schedules Public Hearing on Proposed Columbia Gas of Ohio Rate Increase
COLUMBUS, OHIO (Sept. 9, 2022) – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) has scheduled a public hearing to provide customers the chance to express their views on the applications of Columbia Gas of Ohio to increase their rates, charges and approval for an alternative rate plan. The local public hearing is scheduled as follows:
Governor DeWine Orders Flags Lowered on Patriot Day in Honor of 9/11 Victims
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—In honor of those killed in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, Governor DeWine has ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the state on Patriot Day. The order will be in effect from sunrise to...
Governor DeWine Announces Top “AAA” Credit Rating for Ohio
Fitch Rating Highest Investment Grade Summit Reached in More Than Four Decades. (COLUMBUS, Ohio)— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Office of Budget and Management (OBM) Director Kimberly Murnieks announced today that Fitch Ratings upgraded Ohio’s long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to “AAA” from “AA+” reflecting a material strengthening of the state’s financial resilience and budget management, particularly over the past two biennia.
Division of Wildlife Public Rules Hearing Notice
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife will conduct a public administrative hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. at the Wildlife District One office, 1500 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215. This hearing follows the regularly scheduled Ohio Wildlife Council meeting scheduled...
Girl Scouts Love Ohio State Parks
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is inviting Girl Scouts and their families to enjoy a weekend of wilderness fun during the fourth annual Girl Scouts Love State Parks weekend. Events with the Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) will be held at Ohio State Parks and across the country on Sept. 10 and 11.
AG Files Contempt to Prevent Wrongly Stored Food Waste From Polluting Water in Morrow County
(MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio) – September 6, 2022 – Attorney General Dave Yost today filed for a contempt motion against Renergy Inc. and others for illegally accepting and storing excessive amounts of food waste and other organic waste at its Morrow County treatment facility in violation of a preliminary injunction the company agreed to in June.
Governor DeWine Supports Local Drug Task Forces with Nearly $2.3 Million in RecoveryOhio Funding
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that more than two dozen local drug task forces in Ohio are receiving state support for their work to disrupt the drug trade and promote substance use awareness, prevention, and recovery. Nearly $2.3 million in grants from Governor DeWine’s RecoveryOhio Law Enforcement...
Ohio EPA’s 2023 Drinking Water Assistance Fund Program Management Plan Announced
Ohio EPA has finalized the 2023 Drinking Water Assistance Fund (DWAF) program management plan. The plan includes more than $1.5 billion in funding requests for a record number of infrastructure projects around the state. The Drinking Water Assistance Fund provides financial and technical assistance for a variety of projects that...
Is Your Insurance Keeping Pace with Increased Housing-Related Costs?
COLUMBUS – Ohio Department of Insurance director Judith L. French is urging Ohioans to review their homeowners insurance coverage amounts and features. With most home valuations having increased and building materials and labor costs high, homeowners could be underinsured leaving them responsible to pay potentially significant repair and rebuild expenses out of pocket.
Sweeter Soil with Substantial Savings
Free lime sludge available from the City of Mount Vernon. MOUNT VERNON, September 9, 2022 – The City of Mount Vernon is offering thousands of tons of lime to the farming community for soil application free of charge. Under the Ohio EPA’s “Beneficial Use” Permit, the lime has been found to be extremely useful for crop production.
