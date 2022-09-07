Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Napier Asking Gators to ‘Operate in Truth’ to Stay Grounded After Utah Win
The national perception of the Florida Gators' 2022 season and first campaign under head coach Billy Napier has changed drastically over the last four days. The Preseason All-SEC polling gave Florida a murky projection for Napier's first season in charge, with 181 voters reaching a consensus opinion that the Gators would finish fourth in the SEC East this year.
Comments / 0