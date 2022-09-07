Read full article on original website
Samsung updates hundreds of millions of aging phones
What just happened? Anyone still using Samsung Galaxy phones between roughly 2014 and 2018 — of which there could be half a billion — should check for firmware updates. The updates Samsung is pushing are minor but unusual because the affected models are far older than the oldest phones that typically receive security patches.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic receive numerous changes and improvements with One UI Watch 4.5 update
Samsung has finally brought One UI Watch 4.5 out of beta for the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic. Introduced alongside the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro, Samsung actually revealed what One UI Watch 4.5 features would make it to the Galaxy Watch4 series in July. Additionally, the company released Galaxy Watch5 series watch faces for the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic, which arrived a little over two weeks ago.
ETOnline.com
Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra Is Up to $800 Off, Plus More Labor Day Samsung Smartphone Deals
The end-of-summer savings are in full force at Samsung's Labor Day Sale where there are massive deals on all Galaxy S22 phones as well as the new Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Labor Day is just days away and the smartphone savings are here with the tech giant offering instant Samsung credit and bundles to also save on tablets, headphones, and smartwatches. Don't miss out on the Labor Day 2022 discounts being offered on Samsung's high-performance phone options.
CNET
Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: How Will the 2022 iPhone Stack up on Price, Design and Features?
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple will likely reveal all the details of its new iPhone 14 product line at the company's "Far Out" event this week, and signs point to a Sept. 16 release date for iPhone 14. In the absence of official news, however, industry rumors about iPhone 14 have provided insight into the design, features and price for the imminent new iPhone from Apple and how it might compare with its current flagship model, iPhone 13.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Samsung’s One UI 4.1.1 update for Galaxy S22 series is live
Samsung has been on a roll recently with software updates. In August, the Korean giant launched the Android 13-based One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22 series and eventually expanded it to include the Galaxy S21 lineup as well. Then, it announced some camera enhancements for the Galaxy S22 series as a part of the second August update. Now, the company is rolling out the One UI 4.1.1 firmware for the Galaxy S22 lineup in the US with some more features and changes.
Phone Arena
Here are a bunch of newly leaked Google Pixel Fold, Pixel Ultra, and Pixel Tablet details
With the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch not only officially confirmed for a full and detailed October 6 announcement but also officially (and repeatedly) showcased in all their glory, many reliable tipsters and publications specialized in covering Google stuff seem to be slowly shifting their focus towards unearthing the search giant's more distant secrets.
CNET
iPhone 14 Plus: Apple Reveals a First Look
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Plus as the newest member of the iPhone 14 family. The announcement came Wednesday during the Cupertino company's annual September event when it typically launches new models of the iPhone and Apple Watch. The iPhone 14 Plus fills the spot in Apple's phone lineup previously held by the iPhone 13 Mini. The iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899 (£949, AU$1,579)
Phone Arena
Analyst predicts March 2023 for a possible release of Google's first foldable phone
Samsung's foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, is still hot in people's minds and we hear about yet another exciting foldable to join the innovative phone market. This time, we are talking about Google's first foldable phone (which currently doesn't have a name, but we may refer to it as the '
Google Pixel 7 colors and chipset confirmed hours ahead of the iPhone 14 launch
It’s probably no accident that Google is sharing details of the Pixel 7 line on the day of the iPhone 14 launch. After all, if any company can steal some of Apple’s thunder, it’s Google – or Samsung, but we’re not expecting anything else big from the Galaxy Fold maker this year.
Where are all the dual-screen phones like the Surface Duo?
Dual screen phones aren't exactly new, but now might be the time for them to shine. Especially since foldables aren't getting much cheaper.
TechRadar
Apple iPhone 14 series price in the UAE, availability and pre-orders
While the rumour mills might have shown a lot of what was to be expected at today's Apple event, surprises were abound none the less. As far as smartphones were concerned, Apple today announced the iPhone 14, a larger iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. While...
The Verge
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus are $100 off at Best Buy today
Just like with Thanksgiving, sometimes the leftovers are the best part. Sifting through some of the remaining deals from the Labor Day weekend, we’ve found some excellent discounts on Samsung’s S8 lineup of tablets. Both the standard Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus, for instance, are discounted by $100 at Best Buy, bringing the prices of the 128GB configurations down to $599.99 and $799.99, respectively.
Samsung One UI 4.1.1 coming to older devices
The Samsung One UI 4.1.1 was released with the Galaxy Z Fold4, Z Flip4, and the Galaxy Watch5 Series and now the software is coming to older devices. Samsung has revealed that it will start to roll out the Samsung One UI 4.1.1 to other devices from today, this will include the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3, it will also be released for more devices in the future.
Apple iPhone 14: Here’s how and when you can pre-order the new smartphone in the UK
It’s smartphone season, and Apple has just unveiled the new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 plus, iPhone 14 pro and iPhone 14 pro max to its lineup at the company’s Far Out Apple event. While the handsets will officially launch on 16 September, for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 pro and iPhone 14 pro max, and the 7 October for the iPhone 14 plus, pre-orders will open on 9 September for all four iPhones. And this year, Apple is making it easier than ever to prepare for the iPhone pre-ordering process.The tech giant has essentially launched a pre-pre-order system. Using...
Phone Arena
Vivo's new foldable appears on the Google Play Supported Devices List
Last month, Samsung announced its latest generation of foldable phones, the Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4. They come with the latest and greatest chipset from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which gives them some serious firepower. However, Samsung's latest foldables might soon face some heavy competition. It...
TechRadar
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 12
Apple has announced the iPhone 14, and we can almost guarantee that it’ll be the most popular smartphone of the next 12 months. But how does it compare to the iPhone 12? That might sound like an odd comparison to make, but with Apple keeping the older phone around for another year, it could be just the cost-effective alternative that this cash-strapped world needs.
Apple Insider
Apple's late 2022 iPhone lineup ranges from $429 to $1,599
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro have taken over Apple's flagship slots, with the rest of the lineup climbing a price ladder from budget to premium. Apple still sells brand new models of its older, and cheaper, products. Also, anyone still nostalgic for the 5.4-inch iPhone mini can still get one at a new low price.
iPhone 14 and 14 Plus smartphones get official
The new Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus smartphones are now official, we have been hearing rumors about the handsets for some time, and the specifications are pretty much the same as the rumors. The iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch display and the iPhone 14 Plus features a...
PC Magazine
Qualcomm Introduces Snapdragon 6 and 4 Gen 1 Mobile Platforms
Qualcomm today introduced its latest entries in the Snapdragon 6 and Snapdragon 4 series of mobile system-on-a-chip (SoC). They are called Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1, respectively, and both new SoCs hold the promise of more performance and features for entry-level and midrange devices. We also won't be kept waiting too long to see them used in devices.
Where Will Nvidia Be in 5 Years?
The future looks promising for this beaten-down chipmaker.
