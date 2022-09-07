One more day of absurd heat before some relief

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday Utah, we are halfway to the weekend! We’re coming off another day where we shattered more records, including the 105° in Salt Lake City. That was good for the highest ever September temperature record, a record we’ve already bested 3 times before this month. Today will bring similar heat, but there is reason to be optimistic by the end of the workweek.

As for today, the high-pressure heat dome remains, meaning highs will be in record territory for most with highs ranging about 10-20 degrees above average.

Heat-related advisories and warnings that were posted last week continue through this evening at 8 p.m. The heat advisories are in effect for most of the state along and west of I-15. Along the Wasatch Front highs will climb as high as 105°.

In Southern Utah, lower Washington County and at Lake Powell/Glen Canyon the excessive heat warning remains in effect with highs potentially climbing to or just above 110°. Within the heat advisories and warnings, heat-related illnesses are a serious risk so take necessary precautions to beat the heat like staying hydrated, taking breaks, finding shade, wearing lightweight clothing, looking before you lock your car and checking up on others.

For most of the state, skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. In the southern half of the state and in NE Nevada isolated showers and storms can’t be ruled out with wet weather generally favoring the higher terrain.

In northern Utah, we could also see more smoke moving in from fires in nearby states which will contribute to the not-so-great air quality we currently have. In Salt Lake, Davis, and Tooele Counties air quality is projected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

By Thursday changes will be on the way to help ease some of the high heat. A trough of low pressure coming in from the Pacific Northwest will help begin to ease the temperature down from Thursday into Friday. We’ll likely remain above average, but instead of 10-20 degrees above average, it will be more so 5-10 degrees above average.

There won’t be too much moisture for this trough to work with so wet weather potential is expected to remain fairly with except for higher elevations. One thing to note though with this trough coming in will be increasing winds and with how dry it has been recently; the fire risk will likely increase.

A little bit further down the road, we could be in store for more changes as the setup favors monsoon/tropical moisture to start moving into the southwestern United States by the end of the weekend into early next week. Right now, it looks like we’ll see a better chance for showers and thunderstorms from Sunday into early next week with daytime highs likely easing down closer to averages. Stay tuned!

The takeaway? One more REALLY hot day before changes move in to end the workweek.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!

