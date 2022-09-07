ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

TechCrunch

T-Mobile phones will connect to Starlink for free starting next year

SpaceX’s Elon Musk and T-Mobile’s Mike Sievert announced the “technology alliance” at the space company’s Starbase in Texas. “It’s a lot like putting a cellular tower in the sky, just a lot harder,” said Sievert. “Your phone doesn’t really know it’s connecting for space. It’ll think it’s connected to a cell tower, because that phone is using industry standard technology communication protocols and it has the spectrum already built in, as the vast majority of phones in circulation today do.”
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

T-Mobile says subscribers will be able to connect to Starlink's second-gen satellites for coverage

T-Mobile and SpaceX have announced a new technology alliance they're calling "Coverage and Above and Beyond" that aims to end mobile deadzones. In an event at SpaceX's Starbase facility, the companies have revealed that they're working on integrating a slice of T-Mobile's mid-band 5G spectrum into the second-gen Starlink satellites launching next year. It's like putting a cellular tower in the sky, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said during the event. He also said that they're envisioning a future wherein if you have a clear view of the sky, you are connected on your mobile phone — even if it's the middle of the ocean. No more getting worried that you won't be able to get in touch with first responders or friends and family while driving or hiking in places where there's typically no coverage.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

T-Mobile giving away 3 months of unlimited data in iPhone 14 switcher campaign

T-Mobile is ramping up its efforts to attract switchers ahead of a busy fall season with the iPhone 14 launch. The company is launching a new Network Pass feature to give users a 3-month free trial of the T-Mobile network with unlimited data. There are also new features for the T-Mobile app that let you switch without visiting a T-Mobile store.
CELL PHONES
The Associated Press

AT&T and Verizon Ban 92% of Seniors From Wireless Discounts

GLENDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Seniors live in places other than Florida — shocking! — but for some reason, AT&T and Verizon (AKA The Carriers) only offer discounts to seniors of the Sunshine State. This will not stand. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) unleashes wireless discounts for ALL seniors as its next Carrier Callout. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005790/en/ AT&T and Verizon Ban 92% of Seniors From Wireless Discounts (Photo: Business Wire)
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

T-Mobile Has Another Big Perk For Its Customers

The streaming wars have hit a fever pitch lately. With the exception of Sony (SNEJF) , now every media company and film studio has their own signature streaming service, from Comcast’s (CCZ) Peacock to Paramount Global's Paramount+ (PARA) to the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) HBO Max.
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Netflix bans crypto commercials on ad-based streaming service: Report

Streaming giant Netflix has reportedly banned cryptocurrency-related commercials on its ad-supported subscription tier, which is scheduled to launch in November months ahead of schedule. Citing local sources, The Sydney Morning Herald reported Monday that Netflix has decided to reject all advertising campaigns related to politics, gambling and cryptocurrency on its...
TV & VIDEOS
Apple Insider

iPhone 12 and up might get satellite communication in 2023

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — SpaceX and T-Mobile are partnering on a long-term plan to bring satellite internet to cellphones, providing very limited connectivity to even the most remote US locations.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Apple iPhone 14: How to Pre-Order and Get the Best Deal

If you're looking to buy one of Apple's latest smartphones, here's how to get the best price from AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. The iPhones are here! The iPhones are here! Those exclamation points might be a bit too much since the yearly arrival of Apple’s crop is no longer met with around-the-block lines. But if you want the digital equivalent of that, you can pre-order the lineup.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

How Apple's iPhone 14 emergency satellite service works for users

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has introduced Emergency SOS via Satellite foriPhone 14, and it's an impressive mix of both technology and new infrastructure, presented as simply as possible.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Comcast to Roll Out New Multi-Gig Speeds Across All US Markets

Comcast announced Thursday that it's ramping up the internet speeds of its Xfinity cable broadband offerings, aiming to reach 34 cities in 2022 and impact over 50 million homes and businesses by the end of 2025. These performance boosts will be handled over existing cable connections, and will usher in the company's transition to DOCSIS 4.0 and 10G, which will occur throughout 2023.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Week

Why Texas is shipping migrants to New York, Chicago, and D.C.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) isn't too thrilled by undocumented migrants coming to his state from South and Central America. So he's shipping them out of state on buses to New York, Chicago, and Washington D.C. — all "sanctuary cities" run by Democratic mayors. Abbott's attitude: If those cities...
TEXAS STATE
Tampa Bay Times

The future is electric, and it’s time for some American moxie | Column

A recent column by Henry Olsen, a conservative columnist for the Washington Post, makes me wonder if conservatives sometimes show a big and tough exterior, but when it comes to inner resilience in the face of change, not so much. According to Olsen, California’s mandate banning the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035 is likely to be a failure. He calls it a classic exercise in hubris.
CALIFORNIA STATE
investing.com

Starlink had talks with Apple over satellite messaging feature - Musk

(Reuters) -Elon Musk said on Thursday SpaceX had promising talks with Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL ) about using Starlink's satellite services for the iPhone 14's emergency messaging feature, a day after the tech giant picked Globalstar for the task. Globalstar would build the satellites needed for the new feature that...
TECHNOLOGY
nextbigfuture.com

SpaceX Starlink Talking to Apple for IPhone Satellite Texting

Apple’s SOS feature would work better wiyh SpaceX’s Starlink satellites. Just last month, SpaceX and T-Mobile announced a plan called Coverage Above & Beyond that would provide text coverage to users in dead zones. Coverage Above & Beyond will take a slice of T-Mobile’s mid-band PCS Spectrum and...
INDUSTRY

