I must write to correct some misinformation in the recent Op/Ed by School Board Candidate Pat Amsbry, which appeared in. Mr. Amsbry, writing about an experience of 20 years ago, stated: “We researched all of the PUSD schools and made three attempts to lottery into a PUSD school for our son who was in first grade at the time and who needed an individual education plan (IEP). We were rejected all three times. Private school was the only option to accommodate our son’s special needs.” He declares “The PUSD option failed us.” The implication here is that one must “win a lottery” to become a PUSD student.

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO