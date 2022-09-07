Read full article on original website
Councilmember Hampton Wants Former Mayor’s Portrait Removed From City Hall
A City Councilmember told Pasadena Now on Wednesday that a former mayor’s portrait should be removed from City Hall for his role in a plan to stop African Americans from obtaining property. Former Mayor A.I. Stewart and Herbert Hahn, a partner in the prestigious law firm Hahn and Hahn...
Two Candidates Turn in Required Papers for District 3 Seat Consideration
Two candidates have turned in the required paperwork for the vacant District 3 seat and one of them has qualified. Pastor Lucious Smith has turned in the required paperwork, paid the fees and qualified to appear before the City Council to make his case to become the next City Councilmember to represent District 3.
Results From 2022 Los Angeles County Homeless Count Set for Release
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority is scheduled to release the results of its 2022 Greater Los Angeles Point-in-Time Homeless Count Thursday. Pasadena’s homeless count was released earlier, in May. The County’s count, which took place from Feb. 22-24, is an annual, mandated means for LAHSA to obtain an...
Community Outreach, Impact Pasadena and Altadena “A Day of Acts of Kindness…”
This Saturday, September 10th, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., community churches and several organizations are coming together to offer expressions of love, care, kindness, and compassion. These expressions will be presented through distributions of food boxes and groceries, bottled water stations, toiletries, clothing, coffee stations, fresh produce boxes, health screenings, coffee stations, mental health support, physical activities, grilled hot dogs, and hamburgers, art and painting activities for children, Voter Registration, and several staff from the Pasadena Health Department.
Flags at Pasadena City Hall Fly at Half Staff in Honor of Queen Elizabeth
In honor of Queen Elizabeth, flags at City Hall will fly at half staff according to a tweet on the City’s website. “In memory of #QueenElizabeth II, flags at City Hall will continue to fly at half-staff through sunset on the day of interment,” the tweet said. Queen...
New York Chicken and Gyro: Opening Doors and Giving Back
Lines began forming early Friday morning outside the newest location of New York Chicken and Gyro, where three Queens, New York brothers—Moe, Sam, Hafiz and their father Habib Mehirdel—opened their third location, on East Green Street in Pasadena. It didn’t hurt that the restaurant was celebrating its opening by offering free lunches to the first 100 customers in line.
Two-Time Former City Manager Cynthia Kurtz Looks at ‘Pasadena Then and Now’
Cynthia Kurtz, former Pasadena City Manager turned former City Manager yet again, returned to familiar territory Wednesday to have lunch with more than fifty friends at the weekly meeting of the Pasadena Rotary Club. A longtime Pasadena resident, Kurtz was city manager for Pasadena from 1998 to 2008. In fact,...
EF Academy Opens 16-Acre Campus, Brings Unique Global Mission & Vision to Pasadena
After nearly five years of development and construction, EF Education First (EF), the world’s largest international education organization, is cutting the ribbon on EF International Academy in Pasadena. This unique private school will bring together more than 1,000 students from 75+ countries alongside hundreds of local high school students, creating a diverse global community with an academically rigorous high school degree program.
We Get Letters | Special Education and PUSD: Correcting Some Misinformation
I must write to correct some misinformation in the recent Op/Ed by School Board Candidate Pat Amsbry, which appeared in. Mr. Amsbry, writing about an experience of 20 years ago, stated: “We researched all of the PUSD schools and made three attempts to lottery into a PUSD school for our son who was in first grade at the time and who needed an individual education plan (IEP). We were rejected all three times. Private school was the only option to accommodate our son’s special needs.” He declares “The PUSD option failed us.” The implication here is that one must “win a lottery” to become a PUSD student.
National Non-Bank SBA Lender Opens Office in Pasadena to Better Serve Small Business Community
VelocitySBA, a non-bank lender licensed directly by the U.S. Small Business Administration to originate, fund and approve SBA loans to small businesses, has opened a new hub office in Pasadena. When asked about what types of businesses could immediately benefit from the SBA loan programs offered by VelocitySBA in Pasadena,...
Ramona Convent Red Cross Club Blood Drive is on Tuesday, September 13
Ramona Convent Red Cross Club is hosting a community-wide Blood Drive on Tuesday, September 13th, from 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. in the Gym. Did you know that a single donation can help save up to 3 lives? Every 2 seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. Contact Ms....
The Hauntington Breakfast is on Saturday, October 22
All Huntington Middle School (HMS) students and families are cordially invited to the Hauntington Breakfast on Saturday, October 22, 2022 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m!. The Disney Villains are coming! This fun filled morning will include a yummy pancake breakfast, exciting rides, attractions, and performances for all of our HMS students and families to enjoy. Proceeds from this PTA fundraiser directly benefit the children of Huntington Middle School.
We Get Letters: Who Would Have Thought “Red Lines” Could Do So Much Damage?
I’ve lived in Pasadena for many years and have often wondered why disparity in some Pasadena residential neighborhoods never seems to change. Today, I am shining the light on the injustice called “redlining” not to bring a cloud to our great City but to expose it’s much more sinister “ripple effect.” History confirms that the deliberate and racist actions of the Pasadena Improvement Association, key Pasadena civic leaders and homeowners had and is still having a ripple effect on Pasadena residents, especially people of color.
In Pasadena, A Royalist Mourns the Passing of Queen Elizabeth
Early Thursday morning as news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II reached around the world, Edmund Fry, longtime owner with his wife Mary of Rose Tree Cottage in Pasadena, began to notice delivery truck drivers and motorists passing his shop were honking and waving in support as they drove by.
Poly’s Fourth-Grade Strings Back in Full Swing
Poly’s fourth-grade Strings program had a very special first this year before school even officially began. In the week preceding the opening of Lower School, our newest students participated in the first-ever “Strings Boot Camp.” These students started from the basics in their experience. They learned how to handle their new violins, how to care for them, the parts of the instrument and bow, and they learned how to play their new violins!
Dish Wireless Telecommunications Facility Atop South Los Robles Avenue Building Gets Thumbs Up
City Hearing Officer Paul Novak approved a Minor Conditional Use Permit to allow the installation of a new Dish Wireless telecommunications facility on the roof of an existing 10-story office building at 150 South Los Robles Avenue. The project consists of the installation of six new wireless panel antennas and...
Popular Tequila Tasting Event Returns to El Portal Restaurant
Let the better times pour! A sorely missed and popular event has returned to Pasadena’s El Portal restaurant. The restaurant’s now 22nd annual “Tequila Tasting” — which took a three-year siesta during the pandemic — sprang to life again on Thursday as more than a hundred thronged El Portal’s patio to sample tequila blends crafted by more than 30 makers, distributors and producers of the cactus-based beverage.
Amazon Fresh to Open in Pasadena Next Week
Amazon will open a new market in Pasadena on Sept. 15. The market will be located at 3425 E Colorado Blvd. Amazon Fresh markets feature cashier-less grocery shopping where customers’ selections are tracked as they place items into their shopping carts. When they’ve finished shopping, the customers simply leave the store. Their credit cards are charged for their purchases and they receive the charge information via e-mail a short time later.
True Story Resounds in ‘Silent Sky’
This fall season, Sierra Madre Playhouse (SMP) presents its production of Lauren Gunderson’s “Silent Sky,” live on stage this fall, opened Friday, Sept. 9. “Silent Sky” is the true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, directed by Barbara Schofield. After being postponed in 2020, SMP is...
