Income Tax

Kiplinger

Bonus Tax Refunds Will Be Sent Soon – Will You Get a Check from the IRS?

The COVID-19 pandemic really messed up the 2020 and 2021 tax return filing seasons. You couldn't meet with your accountant face-to-face, IRS employees weren't answering the phones, new COVID-relief laws required tax form changes, and other odd twists and turns just made things more confusing and difficult at tax time. To give people a little more time to sort through the chaos, the IRS pushed back the tax return filing deadlines in 2020 and 2021. But that wasn't enough help for everyone. Some people and businesses still filed their tax return late and were hit with an IRS penalty for it. However, the good news is that some of those people and businesses are getting additional tax relief now. The IRS is sending over $1.2 billion in tax refunds to about 1.6 million taxpayers who paid penalties for late tax returns in 2020 and 2021 (in some cases a credit will be issued).
INCOME TAX
US News and World Report

Will You Get a Bonus Tax Refund From the IRS?

When the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020, it upended tax season for filers and tax professionals alike. To offset the often unavoidable errors, delays and missed deadlines many taxpayers have experienced in recent years, the Internal Revenue Service announced last week it would refund more than $1.2 billion in late filing penalties for returns in 2020 and 2021.
INCOME TAX
CBS News

IRS to refund 1.6 million people who missed tax filing deadlines during the pandemic

The Internal Revenue Service is sending refunds to more than a million Americans who filed their taxes late in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Typically, taxpayers who file returns late without an extension can expect to pay penalties of up to 25% of the amount of tax they owe. For 2019 and 2020, however, the agency is suspending penalties for people who filed late. Taxpayers who already paid a fine will automatically receive refunds, the IRS said on Wednesday.
INCOME TAX
Retirement Daily

Required Minimum Distributions & Inherited IRAs

Many unanswered questions remain about post-death required minimum distributions (RMDs), due to the SECURE Act of 2019 eliminating the opportunity for beneficiaries to stretch an IRA payout in a tax-favorable manner. There is currently no clear guidance on how to proceed with RMDs for specific types of inherited IRA beneficiaries. It could take months or even longer for the IRS to release final regulations.
INCOME TAX
CNET

State Tax Rebates 2022: See Which States Are Mailing Payments Next

High inflation and budget surpluses have 18 states doing something unusual this year -- giving money back to their residents, usually in the form of tax rebates or stimulus checks. Colorado started sending up to $1,500 to eligible Coloradans last week. Indiana is next up on the calendar, with payments...
COLORADO STATE
The Week

IRS to explore free electronic tax filing system

The Internal Revenue Service will be taking a step toward making electronic tax filing more straightforward and accessible by studying a free option for taxpayers, reports The Washington Post. The government tax agency will use $15 million from the $80 billion allotted in the Inflation Reduction Act to explore a...
INCOME TAX
bloomberglaw.com

IRS Offers a Narrow Break to US Participants of Foreign Pensions

US tax laws notoriously fail to treat foreign pensions as qualified plans. Instead, the IRS treats these plans as foreign trusts for US tax purposes and requires their US plan participants to meet the related reporting rules. Failure to timely comply with these obligations can result in substantial penalties. For...
INCOME TAX
TaxBuzz

IRS Receives $15 Million to Create Free TurboTax Alternative

In July, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced a five-year plan to improve the overall American taxpayer experience. Credit: Antenna (Getty Images) In an official release, the IRS pledged to "help meet the changing needs of taxpayers and members of the tax community."
Cadrene Heslop

Borrowers Face Taxes On Debt Forgiveness

The Biden Administration plans to fulfill an election promise. It is the write-off of student loan debt for some Americans. This benefit is up to $20,000 for some groups. Meanwhile, other groups got a one-year pause. Many states have plans to tax the debt forgiveness borrowers will receive.
INDIANA STATE

