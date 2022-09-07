Read full article on original website
KGUN 9
A chance of thunderstorms continues through the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Plenty of tropical moisture will provide plenty of chances of thunderstorms through the weekend and into the beginning of next week. The most active days will likely be Sunday and Monday as the remnants of what was once Hurricane Kay move across southern Arizona. A...
KGUN 9
Kay brings showers and storms to southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds, rain, and thunderstorms will increase today and tonight. The most active area will be from around Nogales and Tucson moving westward. This will continue today into Saturday, then lingering remnants through early next week. A few of these showers and thunderstorms will be capable...
KGUN 9
Hurricane Kay draws near with showers soon to follow
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hurricane Kay continues to move closer to Arizona and moisture is increasing along with temperatures that are decreasing. Showers and thunderstorms will be common across southern Arizona as we finish the week and head into the weekend. The heaviest of the rain will remain west...
KGUN 9
Clouds increase, temperatures decrease as Hurricane Kay moves closer
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds are increasing as Hurricane Kay draws closer to southern Arizona. High temperatures will cool back into the lower 90s to finish the week and head into the weekend. Along with cooler temperatures, we'll see a chance of rain. Most rain will fall well west...
kjzz.org
Portions of I-10 closing through Sunday morning
The westbound I-10 will be closed between the U.S. 60 and State Route 143 for improvement work from 7 p.m. Friday night until 7 a.m. Sunday morning. The eastbound I-10 toward Tucson also will be narrowed to three lanes between Elliot and Warner roads until 4 a.m. Monday morning for pavement work.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Mysterious object spotted flying low over several states
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – An unusual object flew over Tucson Wednesday morning, leaving many people questioning what they saw. According to KOLD, the first object was seen around 5:20 a.m. As seen in the University of Arizona Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences webcam, it appears to be flying to...
New Arizona Stadium amenities ahead of Saturday's home opener
“Nothing better than opening weekend of college football in Tucson, Arizona," said Athletic Director Dave Heeke.
Stone-Prince intersection closed Thursday due to motorcycle wreck
The Stone Avenue and Prince Road intersection was closed due to a Thursday morning wreck involving a motorcycle.
TEP customers near I-10 and South Alvernon Way have power restored
About 5,643 TEP customers are left without power. The power outage is between Ajo south to Aerospace Parkway, Campbell east to Craycroft. Stay with KGUN9 for further updates.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Catalina Highway reopens following three-vehicle crash
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Catalina Highway Friday morning, Sept. 9. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened at North Harrison Road, south of East Prince Road. No additional information was immediately available. Copyright 2022 KOLD News...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing Pima County woman
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety on Friday, Sept. 9, canceled a Silver Alert for a missing vulnerable adult. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Nancy Prentice, 70, was found safe. She had been reported missing Thursday, Sept. 8. Copyright 2022 KOLD News...
KOLD-TV
New Oro Valley business working to bring relief to community through stretching
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a long day at the office, getting exercise and taking time to move your body can be a bit of a stretch for some. Now weary workers looking to recover have a place to go for relief and increased mobility. Stretch Zone...
Sonoran Restaurant Week begins Friday, Sept. 9
Tucson is welcoming back Sonoran Restaurant Week starting Friday, Sept. 9 and running through Sunday, Sept. 18.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Oracle, Arizona – August 2022 – Moorish Oasis in the Arizona Desert
In the early part of the 20th century many wealthy people from ‘back east’ made their way to Arizona to live in the dry desert for their health. A man from Chicago named Neil Kannally was one of those people, who came west to recover from TB. Kannally...
After several animal attacks in Tucson, local animal experts give safety tips
Local animal experts and hikers give advice on how to stay safe from wildlife in your backyard and on the trails.
Phoenix New Times
These New Arizona Restaurants Were Named Some of The Best in America
Food magazine Bon Appétit published its annual list of the 50 Best New Restaurants of 2022 and two Arizona spots made the cut. For the list, the magazine's writers and contributors traveled around the country gathering research on regional dishes, new chefs, and restaurants opened over the past year by some of the nation's most creative culinary minds.
KOLD-TV
Motorcyclist fighting for life following crash at Stone, Prince in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist is fighting for their life following a crash at the intersection of North Stone Avenue and West Prince Road in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 8. The Tucson Police Department said the motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and the other driver involved remained on...
southernarizonaguide.com
History Museums in Tucson & Southern Arizona
Following is a list of some of the History Museums to be found in Tucson and Southern Arizona. These are just some of the worthwhile museums in the area. Some of them are our favorites, but you decide. There are plenty more. We have written stories & reviews about many of them.
22nd and Kolb Salad and Go to offer free salads Sept. 10
Fans of the Arizona-based chain Salad and Go have the opportunity to pick up a free meal on Saturday, Sept. 10.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how many Californians have moved to Arizona
Roughly 64,000 Californians have moved to Arizona annually during 2016-2020. Net migration has long been a key source of Arizona’s population growth, usually contributing much more than natural increase (births minus deaths). As the baby boom generation ages, it will put downward pressure on natural increase and thus make net migration increasingly important.
