Motown Museum unveils new renderings as expansion work heads into homestretch

Construction work has begun on the most striking feature of the Motown Museum’s $55 million expansion.

New renderings released Wednesday reveal an updated design for the 40,000-square-foot building that will rise behind Hitsville, U.S.A., housing new exhibit space and a theater.

It’s the third and final phase of the museum’s expansion project, which was announced in 2016. At an event last month featuring dignitaries and Motown stars, the museum unveiled its first two stages of expansion work: a granite plaza out front and a complex dubbed Hitsville Next, situated in three houses along West Grand Boulevard.

The new designs feature some key changes from previous renderings , including concepts that were submitted to the Detroit Historic District Commission in 2017.

Early renderings had shown an exterior made up multicolored fins, evoking the look of vertically stacked record albums. The color palette was based on an analysis of hit LP covers from Motown’s Detroit era.

That has given way to a series of gleaming, gold-colored ridges.

“As we’ve immersed ourselves in the history of Motown, the design evolved to tell an even more compelling story that the expanded museum will share with the world,” architect Zena Howard said in a statement. “The gold exterior of the expansion is a celebration of the many Motown accomplishments. It provides an elegant backdrop to Hitsville, U.S.A., complementing a story of Motown’s humble beginnings and its world shaping impact. This design is a way of telling the Motown story through architecture.”

Howard, principal and Global Cultural and Civic Practice chair with the North Carolina firm Perkins & Will, has led expansion design.

The building also now features a glass atrium on the West Grand Boulevard side and a large window on the Ferry Park Avenue end, above the entrance to the planned Ford Motor Company Theater.

Smokey Robinson, alumni ambassador for the Motown Museum’s expansion, told the Free Press last month that work is targeted for completion in 2024.

Robinson was part of a festive event in August marking the new Rocket Plaza and Hitsville Next, headquarters for the museum’s youth and educational programming.

The expansion project has also included restoration work on the Hitsville house, home to Motown’s famed Studio A.

Fundraising for the $55 million campaign stands at $43 million, following a $5 million gift last month from Dan Gilbert’s Rocket Companies and Gilbert Family Foundation.

“After a successful event to welcome guests back to the museum and celebrate the completion of phases one and two of our expansion, we are thrilled to share the new renderings for our third and final expansion phase,” said Robin Terry, Motown Museum chairwoman and CEO, in a statement. “This new space will create jobs in our local community and drive additional tourism to Detroit and the State of Michigan as Motown fans from around the globe can interact with the Motown story through one-of-a-kind interactive experiences. The expansion will allow us to share the often untold stories of those who helped build the Motown legacy and create memorable opportunities for fans to interact with their favorite artists in new ways.”

