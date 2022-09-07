ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

10 Animal Rebellion protesters arrested after dousing British Parliament gates with paint

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Police in London arrested nearly a dozen animal-rights protesters on Wednesday when they doused the gates of British Parliament with white paint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K9qSY_0hlMVNQz00
Animal Rebellion Twitter

Authorities said that 10 demonstrators were arrested for the stunt , which happened out front of the Palace of Westminster.

The group to which the protesters belong, Animal Rebellion, said the white paint represented milk and was intended to draw attention to the "destruction and cruelty" of the dairy industry.

The group also blocked a road outside Parliament Square.

Animal Rebellion also said the protest called on new British Prime Minister Liz Truss to ban meat consumption.

Truss succeeded Boris Johnson as prime minister on Tuesday and she already faces multiple crises, ranging from the war in Ukraine to rising energy prices to shortages of healthcare workers.

Two Animal Rebellion protesters glued themselves to each other and another was hauled away after sitting in the middle of the road in Parliament Square.

"Animal Rebellion is calling on the government and [Truss] to support farming and fishing communities to move away from animal farming and fishing as part of an urgent transition to a plant-based food system and then re-wild the freed-up land as a result," Animal Rebellion said in a tweet Wednesday.

The road has been blocked just in front of Big Ben. The landmark also just got a new coat of white paint to represent the destruction and cruelty of the dairy industry. This follows 4 days of disruptive action as part of the Plant-Based Future campaign. pic.twitter.com/cXRmHe7b96 — Animal Rebellion (@RebelsAnimal) September 7, 2022

"The road has been blocked just in front of Big Ben. The landmark also just got a new coat of white paint to represent the destruction and cruelty of the dairy industry. This follows four days of disruptive action as part of the plant-based future campaign."

British livestock veterinarian Alice Brough supports Animal Rebellion and has questioned Truss' appointment of Ranil Jayawardena as environment secretary.

"[Their] attitude of prioritizing free trade, no matter the cost, has shown shocking neglect for British farmers," Brough said according to The Telegraph .

"And therefore the rest of us struggling with the cost-of-living crisis."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

