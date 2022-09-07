ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Ohio University announces presidential search committee

The Athens NEWS
The Athens NEWS
 2 days ago

The Ohio University Board of Trustees has announced the Search Committee for OU’s 23rd president.

The search committee will be chaired by Board of Trustees Chair Peggy Viehweger and will include representatives from across the University community.

The additional members of the search committee include:

Joseph Becherer – Ohio University Alumni Representative, Vice Chair, Ohio University Alumni Association Board of Directors

Jenn Bennett – Chair, Ohio University Administrative Senate, Executive Director of Wellbeing

Kübra Civan – President, Ohio University Graduate Student Senate

Cary Cooper – Past Chair, Ohio University Board of Trustees

Todd Eisworth – Vice Chair, Faculty Senate, Associate Professor, Math, College of Arts and Sciences

Ana Rosado Feger – Associate Professor of Management, Chair of the Management Department, College of Business

Clay Lewis – University Life Commissioner, Ohio University Student Senate

Hannah Nissen – Dean of Campus and Community Relations, Ohio University Zanesville Campus

Steve Patterson – Mayor, City of Athens

Damon Scott – Ohio University Alumni Representative, Vice President of the National Board for the Ohio University Ebony Bobcat Network

Donal Skinner – Dean, Honors Tutorial College

Matthew Shaftel – Dean, College of Fine Arts

Dayna Shoulders – President, Ohio University Student Senate

Diane Smullen – Vice Chair, Ohio University Board of Trustees

Perry Sook – Chair, Ohio University Foundation Board of Trustees

Amrit Thapa – Vice President, Ohio University Graduate Student Senate

The Search Committee will review candidates and recommend finalists to the Board of Trustees, which is ultimately charged with selecting the university president.

The new president’s term is expected to begin following President Hugh Sherman’s two-year term, which is set to conclude on June 30, 2023.

Opportunities for community involvement, feedback

The entire University community is encouraged to participate in the search for OU’s next president through surveys, World Café Conversations, meetings with student, faculty, administrative and alumni organizations, and virtual conversations with University partners and community leaders.

Surveys will be distributed to faculty, staff, students and alumni in early September, and World Café Conversations open to all Ohio University faculty and staff will be held Sept. 29 on the Athens campus.

Updates on the stakeholder engagement process, including key meeting dates, as well as additional information on the search for the university’s 23rd president can be found on the Presidential Search web.

Sherman was appointed to a two-year term by the Ohio University Board of Trustees in June of 2021. Sherman, who previously served as dean of OU’s College of Business, outlined a two-year agenda with five clear priorities designed to bolster institutional strengths and address current challenges so that the incoming president might embrace future opportunities.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thepostathens.com

OU’s on-campus residents exceed capacity by 129 students

Ohio University received more than 100 student housing contracts over capacity for the 2022-23 academic year, altering future housing plans at OU. The university’s housing programmatic capacity for 2022 is 7,230 beds, but 7,359 students had housing contracts going into the Fall Semester. To extend its capacity, OU offered residential students housing at River Park Apartments.
ATHENS, OH
The Athens NEWS

OU and Cleveland State University partner to deliver new public manager program

CLEVELAND – Ohio University’s (OU) George V. Voinovich Academy for Excellence in Public Service and Cleveland State University’s (CSU) Center for Public and Nonprofit Management have signed a partnership agreement to better deliver the Ohio Certified Public Manager® (OCPM) Program to public sector leaders statewide. The Ohio Certified Public Manager® Program is a comprehensive and nationally certified development program for state and local public service leaders. To receive this credential, participants must enroll in and successfully complete CSU’s Public Management Academy and Leadership Academy. Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Athens NEWS

Edwards lists accomplishments, Conrath points out stark differences between the two

Labor Day traditionally is the unofficial start of the campaign season and two local residents who may end up in a fight for the Ohio State House’s 94th District seat have wasted no time in pointing out their stark differences. Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) is up for re-election in November for the seat that Athens lawyer and businesswoman Tanya Conrath hopes to take. Edwards ran unopposed in the August Republican...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Local
Ohio Government
Athens, OH
Government
Athens, OH
Education
City
Athens, OH
City
Zanesville, OH
WHIZ

Longtime Coach Passes Away

A 1953 graduate of Caldwell High School, a graduate of Ohio University and a long time coach at Muskingum University has passed away. Albert Ray Christopher of Zanesville passed away Saturday at Genesis Hospital. Christopher started his coaching career at Wyoming High School in Ohio where he was assistant football...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Local High School Rankings

AND THEN JOHN GLENN COMING IN AT 21ST.. AT THE BOTTOM OF THE POLL IS BUCKEYE TRAIL AND CROOKSVILLE WHO ARE BOTH TIED FOR 22ND.. AND A LITTLE FURTHER AT 16 WAS MILLER..
ZANESVILLE, OH
The Athens NEWS

The Voinovich School partners with PORTSfuture Program to engage young learners in STEM-based experiences

Storm water displays can create residential storm water pollution scenarios by activating rain simulations and showing the results of mitigation and non-mitigation pollution prevention strategies. When young learners see this in person, they can begin to understand how simple at-home mitigation techniques such as using rain barrels, washing cars on pavement rather than grass, and cleaning up yard waste can help reduce residential storm water pollution. That’s just one way...
ATHENS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cary Cooper
Person
Damon Scott
lootpress.com

Putnam County Police Chief announces retirement

WINFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Chief Hayzlett of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department has expressed his intention to retire at the end of the month according to a Wednesday announcement from Sheriff Robert Eggleton. “It was with much respect and sadness that I accepted the notice of retirement of...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Farm and Dairy

EHD-positive deer have been found in 13 Ohio counties

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of epizootic hemorrhagic disease in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting deer, and the...
OHIO STATE
The Athens NEWS

Gas prices in Ohio on rise

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have risen 6.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.61/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are 13.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 58.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 2.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.02 per gallon. ...
OHIO STATE
WTAP

Woman arrested for leading deputies on chase

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sherrif’s Office says a woman was arrested Wednesday after leading deputies on a chase. Her name is Skye Grissinger and she is from Florida. The sheriff’s office sent WTAP a press release that a deputy tried to pull her over in a black Jeep for speeding on Interstate 77. The sheriff says she made a U-turn and started going the other way.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University President#Board Of Trustees Chair#Faculty Senate#Associate Professor#The Management Department#University Life#Ohio University Student#The National Board#College Of Fine Arts
WTAP

Boats are lining up in preparation for the 46th annual Sternwheel Festival.

Boats are coming in and lining up in preparation for this weekends sternwheel festival. Marietta’s 46th annual sternwheeler festival begins with opening ceremonies Friday night at 6:00P.M. Jennifer Thomas, the Director General of Sternwheel Festival, said they’re expecting around 30 sternwheerlers this year… which is typical for the festival....
MARIETTA, OH
WSAZ

Community members raising money for business after fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- After a fire left a well known local business destroyed, community members are stepping up to help those affected. Early on the morning of August 1, a fire broke out at R&R Tent Rentals near South Webster. The business would provide tents for events all over...
HUNTINGTON, WV
The Athens NEWS

Red Cross plans September donation incentives

Heading into fall, an official from the area chapters of the American Red Cross hopes to build upon a successful latter part of summer in regards to blood donations in the Athens area. “August has been going well. Most of the blood drives have met their goal, with a couple of outliers, but that is to be expected,” said Jordan Staley, account manager for the Athens and Morgan county chapters of the American Red Cross. It is trailing off as we head toward the month...
ATHENS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
The Athens NEWS

Conrath is formidable opponent to Edwards

To the editor: I just attended the second Board of Election meeting in my lifetime. The reason being Tanya Conrath, Democrat, petitioned the Board to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Rhyan Goodman who ran unopposed in the August 2 primary. Without her certification, Jay Edwards will run unopposed in the November 8 election, denying thousands of voters In the 94th District (Athens, Meigs, Morgan and part of...
ATHENS, OH
The Athens NEWS

The Athens NEWS

Athens, OH
254
Followers
194
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

The Athens NEWS is a weekly newspaper serving Athens and Athens County, Ohio. Established in 1977, The Athens NEWS is owned by APG Media of Ohio.

 https://www.athensnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy