Ohio University announces presidential search committee

The Ohio University Board of Trustees has announced the Search Committee for OU’s 23rd president.

The search committee will be chaired by Board of Trustees Chair Peggy Viehweger and will include representatives from across the University community.

The additional members of the search committee include:

Joseph Becherer – Ohio University Alumni Representative, Vice Chair, Ohio University Alumni Association Board of Directors

Jenn Bennett – Chair, Ohio University Administrative Senate, Executive Director of Wellbeing

Kübra Civan – President, Ohio University Graduate Student Senate

Cary Cooper – Past Chair, Ohio University Board of Trustees

Todd Eisworth – Vice Chair, Faculty Senate, Associate Professor, Math, College of Arts and Sciences

Ana Rosado Feger – Associate Professor of Management, Chair of the Management Department, College of Business

Clay Lewis – University Life Commissioner, Ohio University Student Senate

Hannah Nissen – Dean of Campus and Community Relations, Ohio University Zanesville Campus

Steve Patterson – Mayor, City of Athens

Damon Scott – Ohio University Alumni Representative, Vice President of the National Board for the Ohio University Ebony Bobcat Network

Donal Skinner – Dean, Honors Tutorial College

Matthew Shaftel – Dean, College of Fine Arts

Dayna Shoulders – President, Ohio University Student Senate

Diane Smullen – Vice Chair, Ohio University Board of Trustees

Perry Sook – Chair, Ohio University Foundation Board of Trustees

Amrit Thapa – Vice President, Ohio University Graduate Student Senate

The Search Committee will review candidates and recommend finalists to the Board of Trustees, which is ultimately charged with selecting the university president.

The new president’s term is expected to begin following President Hugh Sherman’s two-year term, which is set to conclude on June 30, 2023.

Opportunities for community involvement, feedback

The entire University community is encouraged to participate in the search for OU’s next president through surveys, World Café Conversations, meetings with student, faculty, administrative and alumni organizations, and virtual conversations with University partners and community leaders.

Surveys will be distributed to faculty, staff, students and alumni in early September, and World Café Conversations open to all Ohio University faculty and staff will be held Sept. 29 on the Athens campus.

Updates on the stakeholder engagement process, including key meeting dates, as well as additional information on the search for the university’s 23rd president can be found on the Presidential Search web.

Sherman was appointed to a two-year term by the Ohio University Board of Trustees in June of 2021. Sherman, who previously served as dean of OU’s College of Business, outlined a two-year agenda with five clear priorities designed to bolster institutional strengths and address current challenges so that the incoming president might embrace future opportunities.