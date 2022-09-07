ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

How accurate are Lee Corso's College Gameday picks when it comes to Texas and Alabama?

By Nate Chute, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gwEFP_0hlMV16G00

College Gameday is coming to Austin as Texas prepares to face future SEC opponent Alabama. The ESPN college football preview show will broadcast between 8 and 11 a.m. Saturday before kickoff at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium.

The show has been around since 1987, with Lee Corso playing a role on the program ever since then. A former college quarterback and coach, Corso is best known for his predictions he makes by putting on the head of winning team's mascot.

The accuracy of Corso's predictions have been tracked by Cole Reagan on his website, gamedaycole.com. When it comes his overall game prediction average, he has an accuracy rate 66.4%, according to Reagan's analysis.

More than a game:Flo Rida to play free Longhorn City Limits concert post-game

Corso has made a headgear pick between Texas and Alabama just once. During the 2010 BCS National Championship, he said the Longhorns would emerge victorious, but Alabama claimed victory, 37-21. Here's how accurate he's been with his picks for both teams in the past:

Corso is more accurate with picking Texas football wins than losses

Corso has made headgear selections in 17 games played by Texas, making the accurate choice nine times, or in 52.9% of cases.

Of those 17 games, he picked the Longhorns to win 12 times, or 70.5% of the time. Corso was accurate in seven of those games, or 58.3% of the time. Corso has predicted Longhorn losses five times, and been right just twice, or 40% of the time.

But he's been right about picking a Texas loss more recently than a win. The last time Corso picked a Texas loss was in 2019 when LSU did go onto win the game. The last time he was right about a Texas win was in 2009 when he took the team over Oklahoma in the Red River rivalry game.

Corso picks Alabama football to win much more than to lose

Corso has made headgear picks in Alabama games far more frequently, choosing between the elephant head or their opponent 49 times. He's been accurate 31 times, or in 63.2% of cases.

Of those games, he picked the Crimson Tide to win 35 times, or 71.4% the time. Corso was accurate 25 times, a measure of accuracy that also sits at 71.4%. Corso has predicted a loss by Alabama just 14 times, or 28.6% of the time. He's been accurate six times, or 42.9% of the time.

Corso's last two picks about the outcome of an Alabama game were accurate, choosing Georgia to take the national championship this past season and for the Crimson Tide to win the 2021 SEC championship against the Bulldogs a month earlier.

Texas vs. Alabama game history dates back over 100 years

Prior to the 2010 National Championship, the Longhorns and Crimson Tide hadn't played each other since 1982.

The two universities have played each other in two Cotton Bowls, an Orange Bowl, and a Sugar Bowl dating back to 1948. Those bowl games were all won by the Longhorns, but the 1960 Bluebonnet Bowl ended in the only tie recorded between both teams.

The Longhorns are 7-1-1 historically against Alabama, recording their first ever win against the team on the road in 1902 by a score of 10-0.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Burnt Orange Nation

WATCH: Hype video for Texas vs. No. 1 Alabama

The Texas Longhorns. The No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. College GameDay. Big Noon Saturday. The Today Show. One hundred thousand fans at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The stage is set for Saturday’s game. The only thing left is to hear a message from Matthew McConaughey, the Texas Minister of...
AUSTIN, TX
Golf Digest

The Matthew McConaughey-narrated hype video for Texas-Alabama will be the Longhorns’ only W of the weekend

On Saturday, Texas and Alabama are set to pre-heat their SEC rivalry as the Crimson Tide head to Austin for a showdown with the Longhorns. With the Big Noon Kickoff crew in town and temperatures expected to rise into the triple-digits, it’s poised to be a hot one, literally and figuratively. But don’t take our word for it. Just ask Matthew “Alright, Alright, Alright” McConaughey, who narrated the first great CFB hype video of 2022 on Friday …
TUSCALOOSA, AL
News Radio 710 KEEL

Texas Disses Alabama Just Like They Did to LSU

The University of Texas did this to LSU a few years ago and now Alabama is getting the same treatment. But Alabama is handling the disrespect a little differently. Back in 2019, when the Tigers traveled to Austin to play the Longhorns, all of the visiting tickets were in the upper deck sections. This even included seating for the Golden Band from Tigerland. Nosebleed seats for the visiting band.
AUSTIN, TX
Yardbarker

Texas alum Matthew McConaughey wants Longhorns to ‘bring the heat’ to Alabama

The biggest supporter of Texas football is now in the Alabama-Texas conversation. Matthew McConaughey is a native Texan and alum of the University of Texas. As an Academy Award-winning actor, he relishes the opportunity to be on the sideline for the Longhorns. He was at the 2006 Rose Bowl for the BCS National Championship Game between Texas and the University of Southern California. McConaughey was also present at the 2010 BCS National Championship matchup at the Rose Bowl between the Longhorns and Alabama.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Alabama Football
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
State
Oklahoma State
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Georgia State
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
fox7austin.com

Texas Longhorns-Alabama football ticket prices skyrocket

AUSTIN, Texas - About 20,000 Alabama fans are expected to come to Austin this weekend as the Crimson Tide prepares to take on the Texas Longhorns. But, it's not just Alabama fans, it seems like everyone is coming out for the big game. There is even going to be a Flo Rida concert after.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Texas Weatherman Video

A Texas weatherman trolled Longhorns fans with a brutal satirical forecast ahead of this weekend's matchup against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. "BREAKING: I know it's early, but I'm expecting a flash flood warning to go into effect at 11 AM on Saturday in Austin. A mix of longhorn sweat and tears will lead to rapidly rising water levels in DKR. Please plan accordingly! Turn Around, Don't Play Bama," Avery Tomasco of CBS Austin wrote on Twitter.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Corso
Person
Flo Rida
FanSided

Texas football in contact with new outside receiver target Trealyn Porchia

Wide receiver recruiting has come back to the forefront for Texas football on the trail in the midst of the 2022 season. New wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brennan Marion is putting in a lot of work on the recruiting trail right now, trying to put together the right combination of talent and personnel in the 2023 and 2024 classes.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Gameday#Espn College Football#American Football#Sec#Espn#Longhorns
easttexasradio.com

Alabama Band Not Coming To Texas Game Saturday

The Longhorns might have even more of a home-field advantage when they host No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. There will be a noticeable absence of Alabama’s “Million Dollar Band.” The Crimson Tide’s unhappy with the band’s seating arrangements -in the nosebleeds at Darrell K. Royal, and the band won’t make the trip. Neither school has confirmed the move. But it adds some drama to Saturday’s big game in Austin.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Burnt Orange Nation

Steve Sarkisian says the training wheels are off for Texas QB Quinn Ewers

AUSTIN, Texas — Following a solid debut against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks with some notable highs and some notable lows, Texas Longhorns redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers is already receiving the full trust of head coach Steve Sarkisian, who named Ewers the starter less than three weeks ago. “You can’t...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Mix 97.9 FM

Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?

Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
AUSTIN, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
627K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy