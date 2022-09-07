ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

16 Secrets Successful People Don’t Tell You

By Laura Gesualdi-Gilmore
FinanceBuzz
FinanceBuzz
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bhpI8_0hlMUxja00

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies.

Whether it’s a CEO, top athlete, or award-winning musician, we often don’t think of the struggle each one faced on their road to success. While there are some occasional overnight wonders, success is most often the result of a lot of blood, sweat, and tears.

Here are 16 secrets that helped successful people stop living paycheck to paycheck and make it big.

It takes unwavering discipline

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XUukp_0hlMUxja00

Discipline can refer to several different things in this case, including dedication to work, study, or self-improvement. But one thing successful people typically have in common is a dedication to their end goal.

We all deal with distractions in our day-to-day lives, but successful people have a clear set of priorities and know how and when to put up barriers to block out something that may get in the way of their goals.

You have to sacrifice other priorities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38MH6d_0hlMUxja00

Another thing successful people may not share is what they had to sacrifice to devote enough time to their goals — like time with friends, relaxing evenings, or other enjoyable or worthy activities.

Part of putting up barriers to achieve a goal unfortunately often involves putting some things you may enjoy very much on the back burner.

Accept loss and failure

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07be3R_0hlMUxja00

You’ve heard the stories before — great athletes like Michael Jordan discussing all the shots he didn’t make or writers like J.K. Rowling discussing how many times her Harry Potter series was rejected before it finally got published.

The important takeaway from stories like these is that these people and other successes like them not only accepted they were going to fail but took that failure in stride and persevered.

Risk-taking is mandatory

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IArv8_0hlMUxja00

Successful people aren’t afraid to take risks. In fact, you have to take certain risks in order to be successful. No one is going to invest in your business or publish your manuscript if you’re too afraid to pitch it.

Expect rejection

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B7qxw_0hlMUxja00

Getting rejected when you’re working on something you’re truly passionate about can be devastating. Plenty of people feel like (and do) give up once they’ve experienced enough rejection.

But successful people have been rejected, too — likely many times. It’s important to be comfortable enough with yourself and your ideas to move on.

Self-belief is crucial

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bWDJ1_0hlMUxja00

Just like everyone else, successful people question their abilities and go through periods of self-doubt as well. The difference is that successful people don’t let these negative thoughts take over, and continue pursuing their goals.

The key is continuing to believe in yourself and your abilities despite any setbacks.

It takes thick skin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r7vj1_0hlMUxja00

In addition to having the self-esteem to pursue one’s goals, successful people are able to take setbacks and criticism in stride. They have a certain faith in what they have set out to do and they stay true to that faith, and their ambitions, despite what others may think or say to them.

Successful people don’t abandon their ideas or values after one bad meeting or review.

Think outside the box

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nPENU_0hlMUxja00

Successful people often get to where they are because they’ve taken a new approach to something. This often involves a certain degree of thinking outside of the box.

Co-founder and mastermind behind Apple’s success, Steve Jobs encouraged aspiring entrepreneurs to let curiosity lead them — a simple philosophy that supports creativity and innovation.

Know your strengths and weaknesses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EbL18_0hlMUxja00

Self-awareness is another key to success. After all, no matter how successful someone seems, no one is good at everything.

Those who prosper in business and other endeavors know this, play up their strengths, and often find support (or hire people) to help them out with their weaknesses.

Daily routines are important

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PlkTC_0hlMUxja00

This doesn’t mean you have to wake up at 5 a.m. every day, only eat raw food, or make any other outlandish lifestyle adjustments you may have seen tech CEOs discuss in various interviews. It just means that you make the most of your time.

If you’re trying to start a new business, this may mean devoting a few hours every evening to working on your business plan or waking up one hour earlier to research the best ways to pitch to investors.

The ability to focus is key

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jGm2A_0hlMUxja00

Successful people are often masters of staying focused on their main goal, which means they have the ability to tune out other, less pressing matters.

Rather than getting caught up stressing about how many emails they have to send out or a past mistake, these people know how to turn off distractions and tune into working toward that goal.

Goals should be clear

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m75QS_0hlMUxja00

In order to stay focused on a goal, what you want to achieve should also be clear. Experts recommend avoiding vague goals — like owning a lucrative business — and focusing on more specific goals, like owning an award-winning restaurant.

When goals are clear, it’s easier to plan what steps you’ll need to take to work toward those goals.

You need to control your calendar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lNSHU_0hlMUxja00

Another piece of wisdom Steve Jobs shared during a 2005 graduation speech at Stanford was how important it is to be smart with your time. Successful people need to be in control of their calendars and feel comfortable turning down plans when they need to be focusing on work.

Jobs also stressed the importance of giving your all every day, and realizing how little things like embarrassment and fear of failure will matter in the long run.

Self-development is part of the plan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32KGK5_0hlMUxja00

No matter what field you hope to succeed in, you will need to be constantly developing your skills. Being stagnant often gets in the way of success.

This may include regularly reading and keeping up with news about your chosen business, listening to podcasts that can help you achieve your goals, and taking care of yourself so you’re in the best shape to work hard.

Stress must be managed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YgrDo_0hlMUxja00

When you’re working toward an ambitious goal, things will naturally go wrong every now and then. Successful people know how to manage stress so that no matter what pops up, they handle it and don’t lose sight of the goals they’re working toward.

Learn to challenge yourself

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aY2sV_0hlMUxja00

Successful people often find ways to embrace challenges. They may be just as scared as anybody else to take a chance, but they do so anyway, knowing the risk is necessary if they want to achieve their goals.

When working toward your goals, a major milestone is learning how to leave your comfort zone and rise to new challenges.

Bottom line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uafOc_0hlMUxja00

Behind almost every successful endeavor is a story of struggle, discipline, and someone’s fearlessness in the face of rejection — even when they were looking for ways to pay the rent.

Even Walt Disney, perhaps one of the most famous names in the world, was once fired from a local newspaper because his editor felt he lacked “imagination.”

But like so many successes before and after his time, he chose to exercise a bit of blind faith in his abilities. The result? In 2021 alone, The Walt Disney Company made about $67 billion.

Comments / 0

Related
FinanceBuzz

10 Bad Behaviors You Should Stop Doing at Work

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. We...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
FinanceBuzz

12 Great Jobs for Retirees That Pay More Than Minimum Wage

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. For...
EDUCATION
FinanceBuzz

The Biggest Job Secrets Bosses Won’t Tell You About Your Performance

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. When...
JOBS
psychologytoday.com

The Secret Body Language of Touch

Touch is a complex body language channel that conveys many subtle messages to others. A classification of different types of touches includes using them to convey feelings, to control others, and to accomplish tasks. Touch can increase compliance and even increase a waiter's tip. Nonverbal communication is the means by...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Jobs
Person
Walt Disney
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Dating a Narcissist Teaches Difficult Life Lessons

The hardest events in our life can make us the strongest if we choose to learn from them. When I was younger I entered into a relationship that completely changed my life. While dating a narcissist I endured abuse, invalidation, gaslighting, projecting, blaming, and shaming. I left that relationship a shell of my former self. I was completely broken and lost.
FinanceBuzz

8 Alarming Signs You’re a Bad Boss

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Being...
ECONOMY
FinanceBuzz

12 Popular Companies Laying Off Hundreds or Thousands of People

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. While...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation
psychologytoday.com

Understanding the Rules of Talk

There are 4 main conversational "maxims" that guide us in conversation. These "maxims" are unspoken rules that help us recognize what's appropriate to say. Apparent "breaking" of these rules helps us make inferences about what people mean. Ever wonder how it is that we all seem to know how to...
SOCIETY
FinanceBuzz

12 Worst Travel Mistakes You Can Make in the Caribbean

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. If...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
FinanceBuzz

11 Clever Habits Of Millionaires That You Can Start Doing Right Away

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Ever...
ECONOMY
FinanceBuzz

19 Grocery Store Items to Avoid at All Costs

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Depending...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CNN

What managers should know about 'quiet quitting'

The now viral phrase “quiet quitting” is annoyingly imprecise and misleading. Some say it means doing the bare minimum at work or just not going above and beyond. Others say it’s about setting healthy boundaries or not mindlessly buying into ‘hustle culture.’ And then there are those who say it’s about taking back control of your time and standing up to employers expecting you to do more without paying you more.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
FinanceBuzz

7 Things You Shouldn’t Blame Millennials for Not Buying

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. The...
ECONOMY
FinanceBuzz

10 Money Lessons from Warren Buffett You Can’t Afford to Ignore

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Berkshire...
MARKETS
FinanceBuzz

15 Dollar Store Items That are Good Buys for Small Families

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Dollar...
RELATIONSHIPS
FinanceBuzz

10 Important Questions to Ask Yourself Before Quitting Your Job

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. As...
JOBS
FinanceBuzz

10 Simple Steps To Take if You Want To Become a Millionaire

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. There...
PERSONAL FINANCE
FinanceBuzz

FinanceBuzz

412
Followers
1K+
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

FinanceBuzz is a personal finance brand on a mission to democratize financial independence. We believe that nobody should feel limited in their lifestyle or happiness because of the burden or absence of money.

 https://financebuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy