Baltimore County, MD

Cyclists race through Baltimore County in inaugural Maryland Cycling Classic

By By Ben Terzi
The Avenue News
The Avenue News
 2 days ago
Last Thursday, the Maryland Cycling Classic kicked off a multitude of family fun events that concluded the headlining race of international cycling teams.

A collection of 16 teams of world class cyclists race the 120-mile course through Baltimore County before finishing along Pratt St. in downtown Baltimore. However, the Maryland Cycling Classic offered more activities for children and their families to participate in before the big race.

