Bair Mail: On Dee Alford at nickel, Marcus Mariota's chance to re-establish himself, center battle comes to a conclusion

Read full article on original website
Related
The ‘Patrick Mahomes Plan’ that helped Bills topple Matthew Stafford, Rams
The Buffalo Bills toppled Matthew Stafford and the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the season opener by a score of 31-10 on Thursday night. The Rams offense couldn’t get much of anything going for most of the night, as they were thoroughly flummoxed by the Bills defense.
Justin Herbert gets brutally honest on Chargers’ rematch with Raiders after heartbreaking loss last year
The Los Angeles Chargers were painfully close to the playoffs last season. Justin Herbert and company lost the final game of the regular season to the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime, costing them a postseason berth. The Chargers could have simply tied the game and also made the playoffs but...
Bills Sign Star TE Dawson Knox to Extension; How Much is New Contract Worth?
Josh Allen is keeping one of his top weapons in the building through the 2026 season.
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota Brings 'Winning Attitude' to Atlanta, But Can He Win?
Can the Falcons go back to their winning ways this season?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AthlonSports.com
Mike Tirico Has Blunt Comment On Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford
The Los Angeles Rams' 2022 season opener isn't off to the best start this Thursday night. The 2022 Super Bowl champs didn't score a single point in the first quarter, and Matthew Stafford may be to blame. Early in the second quarter, the veteran quarterback threw an ugly pick to...
ESPN
Titans want strong start against Giants, new coach Daboll
NEW YORK GIANTS (4-13) at TENNESSEE TITANS (12-6) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, Fox. OPENING LINE: Titans by 5 1/2, according to . AGAINST THE SPREAD: Giants 9-7; Tennessee 7-9. LAST MEETING: Titans 17-0 on Dec. 16, 2018, at East Rutherford, New Jersey. GIANTS OFFENSE: OVERALL (31), RUSH (24), PASS (31),...
Russell Wilson returns to Seattle as Broncos face Seahawks
SEATTLE (AP) — DENVER (7-10) at SEATTLE (7-10) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, ESPN OPENING LINE: Broncos by 6.5, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Broncos 8-9; Seahawks 9-8.
Dawson Knox Signs Four-Year Extension With Bills
The deal reportedly makes him one of the highest-paid tight ends in the NFL.
RELATED PEOPLE
Georgia vs. Samford odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions
Both these teams are Bulldogs, but that's about where the similarity ends as College Football Playoff national champion Georgia welcomes Samford in its Week 2 home opener. Georgia is coming off a massacre of former No. 11 (and now unranked) Oregon and now embarks on the rest of its non-conference ...
Comments / 0