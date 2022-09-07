(Centerville, IA) — The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office says a 58-year-old driver was involved in two crashes Thursday afternoon just four minutes apart. A 9-1-1 caller reported a hit-and-run crash at about 3:00 p-m, then dispatchers quickly got a second call about a rollover crash not far away. Driver Robert Logston of Cincinnati had to be airlifted to a Des Moines hospital where he was listed in critical condition. Investigators determined Logston had been the driver who left the scene of the first crash just minutes before the rollover crash. No charges have been filed.

APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO