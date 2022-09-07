Read full article on original website
kttn.com
7-year-old boy injured in crash on Route C in Ray County
The Highway Patrol reports two Holt residents sustained moderate injuries when a car failed to stop for a stop sign and struck an embankment in Ray County on Friday morning, September 9th. Emergency medical services took the driver, 80-year-old Everett Downs, to Liberty Hospital. A private vehicle took the passenger,...
ktvo.com
Police chase starts in Kirksville, ends in Schuyler County with arrest
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. and SCHUYLER COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is under arrest following a police pursuit through two counties on Friday. The Kirksville Police Department said the incident started at 1:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Baltimore Street in Kirksville and then came to an end in Schuyler County at approximately 1:40 p.m.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joe Man Seriously Injured In One Vehicle Crash
A St. Joseph man was left with serious injuries after a one-vehicle accident Wednesday night in Andrew County. The Highway Patrol says 59-year-old St. Joseph resident Stewart W. Corwin was driving a 2006 Mitsubishi northbound on U.S. Route 59 at 9:30 P.M. Wednesday when he attempted to make turn west on to Route DD and traveled off the roadway. The vehicle then struck an embankment before coming to rest on its wheels facing west.
Appanoose County Sheriff: Driver Involved In 2 Crashes 4 Minutes Apart
(Centerville, IA) — The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office says a 58-year-old driver was involved in two crashes Thursday afternoon just four minutes apart. A 9-1-1 caller reported a hit-and-run crash at about 3:00 p-m, then dispatchers quickly got a second call about a rollover crash not far away. Driver Robert Logston of Cincinnati had to be airlifted to a Des Moines hospital where he was listed in critical condition. Investigators determined Logston had been the driver who left the scene of the first crash just minutes before the rollover crash. No charges have been filed.
kttn.com
Excelsior Springs man injured in crash on Business Highway 10
The Highway Patrol reports an Excelsior Springs man sustained moderate injuries when his vehicle struck a tree in Ray County on Wednesday night, September 7th. Emergency medical services took 42-year-old Jason Mick to Liberty Hospital. The vehicle traveled east on Business 10 east of Highway 10 before it ran off...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man
The Highway Patrol arrested a Norborne man in Carroll County on Thursday afternoon, September 8th on multiple allegations. Forty-nine-year-old Stephen Hunter was accused of two counts of possession of a controlled substance—one involving methamphetamine and the other LSD. He was also accused of felony unlawful use of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
northwestmoinfo.com
Brake Failure Leads to Accident Near Graham
GRAHAM, MO – A Bedford driver was injured in an accident in Nodaway County Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 19 year old Hunter Reid was driving westbound on 390th Street, 7 miles southeast of Graham, and the air brakes on the Brigadier truck failed as it approaches the intersection of Galaxy Road and 390th Street. The driver attempted to make a turn on to Galaxy Road, but the truck overturned on its passenger side.
kmaland.com
Bedford man hurt in Nodaway County wreck
(Graham) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County late Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Galaxy Road at 390th Street 7 miles southeast of Graham shortly before 4:30 p.m. Authorities say a 1980 GMC Brigadier driven by 19-year-old Hunter Reid of Bedford was westbound when the vehicle's air brakes failed as it approached a T intersection. The vehicle then overturned onto its passenger side as the driver attempted to make a left turn onto Galaxy Road, and slid to its final rest partially off the roadway facing southeast.
Portion of U.S. Highway 169 closed in Clinton County due to fatal crash
The area of U.S. Highway 169 between F Highway and Z Highway is closed due to a fatal accident, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
northwestmoinfo.com
Faucett Man Arrested on Outstanding Felony Warrant Thursday
(BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO) – A Faucett man was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant Thursday in Buchanan County. Just prior to 9:30 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 48-year-old Jeremy L. Ledford who was wanted on a Buchanan County felony warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man in critical condition following rollover crash
APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines, after police received a call regarding a hit and run accident, near Cincinnati Thursday. According to a press release from the Appanoose County Sherriff’s office, around 3 p.m. Thursday, the Appanoose County Law...
kttn.com
Woman charged with murder in Livingston County waves formal arraignment and pleads “Not Guilty”
A woman waived formal arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty in Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court on September 8th to first-degree murder. The case for 42-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall was continued to October 6th for a plea or trial setting. Hall was arrested in Kansas in...
kttn.com
Unionville woman injured in crash on Highway 5
A Unionville woman sustained moderate injuries due to the pickup truck she drove being struck by another vehicle near Milan Tuesday morning, September 6th. A private vehicle took 72-year-old Corinne Bender to Putnam County Memorial Hospital of Unionville. The driver of the other vehicle was unknown as the driver left the scene of the crash.
kmaland.com
Nodaway County man injured in motorcycle accident
(Conception Junction) -- A northwest Missouri man was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Tuesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 1998 Yamaha Motorcycle driven by 25-year-old Lane Reidlinger of Conception Junction was westbound on Route T near U.S. Highway 136 at the city limits of Conception Junction around 5 a.m. Authorities say the motorcycle then lost control causing Reidlinger to be ejected from the vehicle -- which came to rest in the eastbound lane of Route T.
kchi.com
Mercer Man Arrested In Grundy County
A Mercer man was arrested Wednesday morning by State Troopers in Grundy County. Twenty-seven-year-old Justin T Sharp was arrested at 10:01 am for alleged Driving While suspended or revoked, speeding, and no insurance. He was processed at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center and later released.
ktvo.com
Load of lunchmeat overturns along Highway 63 on-ramp in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A tractor-trailer carrying tons of lunchmeat overturned late Wednesday morning near Highway 63 in Kirksville. Police and emergency crews were called to the southbound on-ramp of Highway 63 on the north side of kirksville at about 11 a.m. for a semi truck overturned on the shoulder.
kttn.com
Minnesota man pleads guilty in Livingston County court to involuntary manslaughter
A Minnesota man pleaded guilty in Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court on September 7th to felony second-degree involuntary manslaughter. Thirty-seven-year-old Isse Mohamed Hassan is scheduled for sentencing on November 3rd. A November 29th jury trial was canceled. A probable cause statement accused Hassan of driving a semi-truck with...
kttn.com
Minnesota man faces two charges in Harrison County after cutting an individual with a folding saw
A Minnesota man has been charged in Harrison County with two felonies after allegedly cutting another man with a foldable hand saw. Twenty-two-year-old Baley James Turner of Crosby, Minnesota was charged with first-degree assault or an attempt involving serious physical injury or a special victim and armed criminal action. A warrant was served on September 7th and Bond was set at $50,000 cash only.
kq2.com
One injured following accident on Highway 36 in Elwood
(ELWOOD, Ks.) One person was taken to the hospital following a traffic on U.S. Highway 36 in Elwood Tuesday afternoon. Kansas State Troopers say a semi truck was slowing down to turn left through the median when a 2005 Altima struck the rear of the trailer. Troopers say the driver...
kttn.com
10 year old girl injured after SUV strikes deer in roadway on Highway 169
A Saint Joseph girl sustained what the Highway Patrol called moderate injuries as the result of a sport utility vehicle hitting a deer and a tree in Gentry County on Tuesday morning, September 6th. A private vehicle took the 10-year-old passenger to Urgent Care Express of Saint Joseph. No injuries...
