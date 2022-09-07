Read full article on original website
suncoastnews.com
Man in custody after victim beat up at Subway store
SPRING HILL — A 26-year-old man is in custody after an alleged fight at a Subway left Snother man badly injured, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. Rohan Blackwood, 26, was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center and charged with aggravated battery causing...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after breaking into local home, claims people with knives were chasing him
A 59-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he admitted to breaking a window to gain entry into a local residence on Thursday evening. Shortly before 9:10 p.m., Marion County Sheriff’s Office units responded to a residence in the 6100 block of SW 134th Street in reference to a trespassing incident. Prior to arrival at the home, MCSO dispatch advised that the victim had seen the shirtless black male suspect on a doorbell camera, and the suspect had attempted to enter the victim’s home through the front door.
Hernando County student lied about substitute touching girls, deputies say
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said it has issued a citation against a student for making a false report against a substitute teacher.
WESH
Sheriff: Ocala man arrested after toddler dies from severed spine
OCALA, Fla. — Warning: This article contains disturbing information that may be upsetting. An Ocala man has been arrested in the death of a toddler that was reportedly in his care. Travis Ray Thompson, 25, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse. According to the Marion County...
Ocala man, 25, accused of killing toddler
ORLANDO, Fla. — A 25-year-old man was arrested Thursday in the killing of a toddler, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. Travis Ray Thompson was arrested on charges of first-degree murder while engaged in aggravated child abuse. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators said that...
Bicycle Traffic Stops Results In Two Arrests For Guns And Drugs In Brooksville
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – Detectives in Hernando County have arrested two men, one of which is a four-time convicted felon, after a traffic stop of a bicycle. According to investigators, on Wednesday, at approximately 10:40 a.m., deputies saw a man riding a bicycle down the
Attempted Suicide Closed Memorial Causeway In Clearwater Overnight
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Both directions of Memorial Causeway were shut down just after 9 pm on Thursday because of an armed suicidal person near the main bridge, according to police. Crisis negotiators, members of the Clearwater Police Department’s mental health unit, and other officers
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman gives police false name during drug bust
A 40-year-old Leesburg woman with multiple prior drug arrests is back in the Lake County Jail after being caught with methamphetamine and cocaine – plus giving police a phony name – during a traffic stop in front of the Jungle Hut in Tavares. Amanda L. Linamen, of 50...
Former Largo police officer dies in motorcycle crash in Wyoming
A former Largo police officer died in a motorcycle crash, the Largo Police Department said.
Pinellas County couple arrested for allegedly exposing 2 children to fentanyl
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said two people were arrested for allegedly exposing two children to fentanyl in June.
WCJB
Stolen boat recovered in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of a boat worth about $92,000. Deputies say it was hauled away from the owner’s property on southwest 66th street. They later found the boat but it was stripped of two 150 horsepower motors and some...
Three Tampa Teens Arrested In Burglary Spree
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department has arrested three teenage suspects linked to burglaries in Tampa and Temple Terrace. Shortly after 11 PM on September 6, 2022, an auto burglary was reported at 8424 Mission Court. After canvassing the area, officers located two burglarized
Citrus County Chronicle
Floral City man arrested for robbing store he frequents as customer
A Floral City man was taken into custody for allegedly robbing a small grocery store he shops at in his hometown. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 71-year-old Arling Glen Mullen Tuesday night, Sept. 6, on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault with a weapon, and petit theft.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County grand jury upgrades charges for Ocala woman accused of murder
An Ocala woman accused of fatally shooting her ex-husband at his Pine Ridge home in Beverly Hills will face more serious charges than what she was arrested for. A Citrus County grand jury returned an indictment Friday, Sept. 9, formally charging 22-year-old Jacqueline Johnson-Cabrera with first-degree murder involving a discharged firearm that caused Cory Schweitzer’s death, and armed burglary with a discharged firearm.
Tampa woman killed by pickup truck while walking in middle of Nebraska Avenue
A Tampa woman died after being struck by a pickup truck while walking down Nebraska Ave. on Thursday.
FDLE discusses results of fraudulent testing scam investigation at Pasco high school
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is expected to hold a press conference Friday to announce the results of a year-long investigation into a "fraudulent testing scam" involving Pasco County teachers.
Citrus County Chronicle
School bus driver under investigation for assaulting kindergarten student
Officials from the Citrus County School District (CCSD), Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), and the Department of Children and Families (DCF) are currently investigating an incident between a bus driver and student which occurred the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 31, on the bus. According to the child’s mother, Elizabeth...
Men lead deputies on high speed chase in rental car, break into St. Pete home to hide: PCSO
Two men were arrested after allegedly leading Pinellas County deputies on a high-speed chase through St. Petersburg early Wednesday morning.
Driver found dead after crashing into house in Hernando County
A driver was found dead after crashing their car into a home in North Weeki Wachee on Wednesday.
'It was something from a movie': Neighbor details car crashing into Spring Hill home
SPRING HILL, Fla. — A driver died Wednesday morning after crashing his car into a house, which caused the vehicle to catch on fire, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 57-year-old man from Port Richey was speeding west on Fulton Avenue just before noon when he somehow lost control of the car while turning, the agency's crash report reads.
