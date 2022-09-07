Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
The Best Small Town in Ohio For A Weekend GetawayTravel Maven
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the MidwestTravel MavenLebanon, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce back against in-state foes, beat Dayton 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Underground Railroad Museum and Tours in Springboro, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Springboro, OH
Related
dayton247now.com
Brief warm up and storm chances this weekend
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- Highs pressure will keep things quiet for the end of the work week, but rain returns by the weekend with our next weather maker. Cooler temps are expected this morning with lows sitting in the mid 50s. We anticipate seeing sunshine to start off the day before we warm into the lower 80s this afternoon. Cloud cover increases overnight before we see rain arrive this weekend.
dayton247now.com
"Beer! A Celebration of Dayton Brewing" is returning to Yellow Cab Tavern on Sept. 17
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On September 17 from 5-9 p.m., "Beer! A Celebration of Dayton Brewing" will be held at The Yellow Cab Tavern with 18 local breweries all sampling their trademark or chosen artisan brews. “We’re really excited to be hosting this event that celebrates our amazing local craft...
dayton247now.com
Annual Cone for the Cure campaign kicks off at Graeter's Ice Cream
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Graeter's Ice Cream has once again teamed up with The Cure Starts Now Foundation in hopes of finding a cure for cancer. This year Graeter's will once again offer its seasonal flavor Elena's Blueberry Pie, a special flavor created by a Cincinnati family and Grater's Ice Cream to raise money for The Cure Starts Now.
dayton247now.com
Thursday Night Lights Week 4: Alter vs. Trotwood-Madison
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Watch live as the Alter Knights take on the Trotwood-Madison Rams in Trotwood, Ohio. On our app? Watch here: https://fb.watch/fqbci8v9mi/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton247now.com
Final West Carrollton city wide garage sale scheduled
WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The final West Carrollton city-wide garage sale of the year is scheduled for Saturday, October 1, rain or shine. West Carrollton residents may register their sale online at no cost at www.westcarrollton.org/city-garage-sale or by emailing alaforce@westcarrollton.org. Please provide a name, address and phone number. The...
dayton247now.com
Oregon District hosts "Taste of the Oregon" on September 17
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Saturday, September 17, from 12 to 6 p.m., Taste of the Oregon is back, where you can eat and drink your way through the Oregon District. The Taste of the Oregon includes snack portions from the district's eclectic kitchens, as well as a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) where you can purchase to-go drinks from your favorite drink-serving establishments to enjoy while walking the pedestrian area.
dayton247now.com
SICSA to host Tailgate Party for annual Poop Show
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On September 16, 2022, from 4-7 p.m., the SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center (SICSA) will host their Poop Show Tailgate Party, and all are welcome. This unique occasion is a fundraiser that includes a live streamed show on Facebook and YouTube, as well as a tailgate party at their location in Dayton at 8172 Washington Church Road.
dayton247now.com
Boston Stoker Coffee Company celebrates 49th anniversary on September 13
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 49th anniversary of Boston Stoker Coffee Co. is on on Tuesday, September 13. Fun giveaways, company history, and their largest sale of the year will all take place on this day. Boston Stoker Coffee Co., a family-run business with 49 years of experience, was established...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton247now.com
Kings Island reveals Halloween Haunt 2022
MASON, Ohio (WKEF) - Kings Island has revealed the full line-up for their annual Halloween Haunt. Beginning on Friday, September 23, 2022, Kings Island will transform into a Halloween themed scream-fest. On Fridays, Saturdays and select Sunday nights, the theme park will be fully transformed, featuring six haunted mazes, four...
dayton247now.com
Two separate 3-vehicle crashes on I-75N
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that there are two separate crashes near the 63 mile marker on I-75 N. Both of these crashes involve 3 vehicles each. One of the crashes involves injuries, but the second crash has no injuries reported.
dayton247now.com
City of Trotwood holds 9/11 Tribute
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Trotwood held a 9/11 tribute on Friday, September 9 at their Government Center on 3035 Olive Road. "We gather here today in the City of Trotwood to remember the loss of life and suffering this country endured as a result of the attacks on September 11, 2001. In New York City, the Pentagon, and in Pennsylvania, resulting in the loss of almost 3,000 lives. Many of us know exactly where we were, what we were doing on that day and in that time, and we'll never forget the impact that has had on our country," said Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald.
dayton247now.com
Dayton Fire Department graduated 14 new firefighters on Thursday evening
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On September 8, 2022, the Dayton Fire Department held a formal graduation ceremony for 14 new firefighters. The ceremony took place at the Dayton Masonic Center downtown, at 525 W. Riverview Ave. at 6 p.m. The Fire Recruit Class 2022-A has graduated after completing a rigorous...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dayton247now.com
Rachel & Friends, a local non-profit, is hosting an Open House on Sept. 24
WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Rachel & Friends, a non-profit organization for adults with Developmental Disabilities is hosting an Open House on September 24, 2022 from 1-4 p.m. Rachel & Friends is located at 1625 S. Alex Road in West Carrollton. The non-profit organization works with adults with developmental disabilities,...
dayton247now.com
9/11 memorial ceremonies planned Sunday in Fairborn, Beavercreek
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Fairborn is hosting its 21st annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Sunday at Calamityville. The memorial includes a steel beam artifact from one of the World Trade Center's twin towers. Nearly 3,000 people were killed Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists attacked the buildings in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington and a plane that crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
dayton247now.com
$500,000 grant awarded to demolish two dilapidated buildings in Clark County
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Clark County Land Reutilization Corporation has been awarded a $500,000 grant from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program to demolish two dilapidated buildings in Springfield and Catawba. The funding will be used to demolish and green two locations, an abandoned food processing facility at...
dayton247now.com
Detective Ritchie Davidson is a Hometown Hero
(WKEF) - The Dayton Police have taken the time to recognize a long serving detective on the force. Adam Aaro shares why he is today's Hometown Hero.
dayton247now.com
Local British businesses reactions to Queen Elizabeth ll death and legacy
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- When Queen Elizabeth II became Queen in February 1952, her life was changed forever. Liverpool-born Michael Morgan is the owner of Central Perc European Café in Oakwood. He said the news of the Queen's passing shocked him. “Very sad, I mean it’s something we grew...
dayton247now.com
Darke County Sheriff's Office identifies woman struck by car on SR 49
DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A woman who died on Thursday night while attempting to cross State Route 49 in Darke County, has been identified as 23-year-old Dylayna Swallow of Greenville. Darke County Deputies, New Madison Fire, Arcanum Rescue, Greenville TWP Rescue, and the Darke County Coroners Office were all...
dayton247now.com
Richmond Police Officer shooting suspect released from hospital
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man accused of shooting Richmond Indiana Police Officer Seara Burton has been released from a hospital on Saturday. 47-year-old Phillip Lee is facing an attempted murder charge. Lee was registered in the Montgomery County Jail, according to Miami County Jail records. Burton was shot Aug....
dayton247now.com
Cedarville Professor of International Studies weighs in on passing of Queen Elizabeth II
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Glen Duerr, Professor of International Studies at Cedarville University, weighs in on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. "It really is a massive legacy if you think of 70 years of rule. 15 prime ministers and really never got in numerous scandals from the family and to leave off with her son, grandson, and great grandson ready to go and to lead the country. It really is quite magnficient when you think of a life well lived," said Duerr.
Comments / 0