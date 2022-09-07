Photocatalyst-based ViraMap platform maps SARS-CoV-2 spike protein interactions on the cell surface

Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Key protein relevant for viral infection and hereditary disease discovered
The starting point of the research was the search for host factors, that are necessary for RNA viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 to replicate. For this purpose, genome-wide CRISPR/Cas knock-out screens in human cell cultures were used to investigate which cells survive after infection with certain viruses. "In other words, in...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Find That the Loss of a “Youth” Protein Could Drive Aging
Mice without a protective protein in their eyes have symptoms resembling age-related macular degeneration. According to a recent National Eye Institute (NEI) study in mice, loss of the protein pigment epithelium-derived factor (PEDF), which protects retinal support cells, may promote age-related changes in the retina. Age-related retinal diseases, such as...
Phys.org
Researchers report on live intracellular imaging with new, conditionally active immunofluorescence probe
Recent advances in imaging technology have made it possible to visualize intracellular dynamics, which offers a better understanding of several key biological principles for accelerating therapeutic development. Fluorescent labeling is one such technique that is used to identify intracellular proteins, their dynamics, and dysfunction. Both internal as well as external probes with fluorescent dyes are used for this purpose, although external probes can better visualize intracellular proteins as compared to the internal probes. However, their application is limited by non-specific binding to intracellular components, resulting in a low target specific signaling and higher background noise.
Nature.com
Human lung-resident mucosal-associated invariant T cells are abundant, express antimicrobial proteins, and are cytokine responsive
Mucosal-associated Invariant T (MAIT) cells are an innate-like T cell subset that recognize a broad array of microbial pathogens, including respiratory pathogens. Here we investigate the transcriptional profile of MAIT cells localized to the human lung, and postulate that MAIT cells may play a role in maintaining homeostasis at this mucosal barrier. Using the MR1/5-OP-RU tetramer, we identified MAIT cells and non-MAIT CD8+ T cells in lung tissue not suitable for transplant from human donors. We used RNA-sequencing of MAIT cells compared to non-MAIT CD8+ T cells to define the transcriptome of MAIT cells in the human lung. We show that, as a population, lung MAIT cells are polycytotoxic, secrete the directly antimicrobial molecule IL-26, express genes associated with persistence, and selectively express cytokine and chemokine- related molecules distinct from other lung-resident CD8+ T cells, such as interferon-Î³- and IL-12- receptors. These data highlight MAIT cells' predisposition to rapid pro-inflammatory cytokine responsiveness and antimicrobial mechanisms in human lung tissue, concordant with findings of blood-derived counterparts, and support a function for MAIT cells as early sensors in the defense of respiratory barrier function.
Nature.com
The effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on metabolic profile of patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: a randomized controlled trial
The present study is the first effort to evaluate the effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on the serum level of liver enzymes, homocysteine, grade of hepatic steatosis, and metabolic profiles in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Forty patients with NAFLD were enrolled in a double-blind placebo-controlled trial to receive either one oral tablet of vitamin B12 (1000Â Âµg cyanocobalamin) or a placebo per day for 12Â weeks. We investigated serum levels of homocysteine, aminotransferases, fasting blood glucose (FBG), lipids, malondialdehyde (MDA), and homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR). The grade of liver steatosis and fibrosis was measured by real-time 2-dimensional shear wave elastography. Vitamin B12 supplementation significantly decreased serum levels of homocysteine compared to placebo (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰2.1 vs."‰âˆ’"‰0.003Â Âµmol/l; P"‰="‰0.038). Although serum alanine transaminase (ALT) in the vitamin B12 group decreased significantly, this change did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰7.0 vs. 0.0Â IU/l; P"‰>"‰0.05). Despite the significant within-group decrease in FBG, MDA, and liver steatosis in the vitamin B12 group, between-group comparisons did not reveal any significant difference. Vitamin B12 supplementation might decrease serum levels of homocysteine in patients with NAFLD. The fasting blood glucose and serum levels of MDA were significantly improved in the trial group who received vitamin B12. However, these changes did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group. In this respect, further studies with larger sample sizes, different doses, and types of vitamin B12 will reveal additional evidence.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover How Cells Repair Longevity-Promoting “Recycling System”
For the first time, researchers describe a pathway by which cells repair damaged lysosomes, structures that contribute to longevity by recycling cellular trash. The discovery is an important step toward understanding and treating age-related diseases driven by leaky lysosomes. The study, by scientists from the University of Pittsburgh, will be published today (September 7, 2022) in the journal Nature.
technologynetworks.com
Study Reveals Starring Role for Shape-Shifting Mitochondria in Stem Cell Function
Mitochondria are remarkable shape-shifting organelles that have long been understood as the powerhouses inside our cells. But relatively little is known about how the constant fission and fusion of these tiny energy generators impacts stem cell function and tissue regeneration. Now, compelling new research from Dr. Mireille Khacho’s lab at...
MedicalXpress
Cellular 'waste product' rejuvenates cancer-fighting immune cells
A new study by UT Southwestern's Simmons Cancer Center scientists suggests that lactate, a metabolic byproduct produced by cells during strenuous exercise, can rejuvenate immune cells that fight cancer. The finding, published in Nature Communications, could eventually be used to develop new strategies to augment the anti-tumor effect of cancer immunotherapies, the study authors said.
Nature.com
Enteric glial cells favor accumulation of anti-inflammatory macrophages during the resolution of muscularis inflammation
Monocyte-derived macrophages (MÏ†s) are crucial regulators during muscularis inflammation. However, it is unclear which micro-environmental factors are responsible for monocyte recruitment and anti-inflammatory MÏ† differentiation in this paradigm. Here, we investigate MÏ† heterogeneity at different stages of muscularis inflammation and determine how environmental cues can attract and activate tissue-protective MÏ†s. Results showed that muscularis inflammation induced marked alterations in mononuclear phagocyte populations associated with a rapid infiltration of Ly6c+ monocytes that locally acquired unique transcriptional states. Trajectory inference analysis revealed two main pro-resolving MÏ† subpopulations during the resolution of muscularis inflammation, i.e. Cd206+ MhcIIhi and Timp2+ MhcIIlo MÏ†s. Interestingly, we found that damage to the micro-environment upon muscularis inflammation resulted in EGC activation, which in turn stimulated monocyte infiltration and theÂ consequent differentiation in anti-inflammatory CD206+ MÏ†s via CCL2 and CSF1, respectively. In addition, CSF1-CSF1R signaling was shown to be essential for the differentiation of monocytes into CD206+ MÏ†s and EGC proliferation during muscularis inflammation. Our study provides a comprehensive insight into pro-resolving MÏ† differentiation and their regulators during muscularis inflammation. We deepened our understanding in the interaction between EGCs and MÏ†s, thereby highlighting pro-resolving MÏ† differentiation as a potential novel therapeutic strategy for the treatment of intestinal inflammation.
Nature.com
Intensification of resveratrol cytotoxicity, pro-apoptosis, oxidant potentials in human colorectal carcinoma HCT-116 cells using zein nanoparticles
Resveratrol (RSV), a non-flavonoid stilbene polyphenol, possesses anti-carcinogenic activities against all the major stages of cancer. Zein nanoparticles (ZN NPs) have been utilized successfully in delivery of variant therapeuticals by virtue of their histocompatible nature. The goal of this work was to comparatively explore the antiproliferative, pro-apoptotic and oxidative stress potentials of RSV-ZN NPs versus RSV against human colorectal carcinoma HCT-116 cells. ZN-RSV NPs were developed and assayed for particle size analysis and RSV diffusion. The selected formula obtained 137.6"‰Â±"‰8.3Â nm as mean particle size, 29.4"‰Â±"‰1.8Â mV zeta potential, 92.3"‰Â±"‰3.6% encapsulation efficiency. IC50 of the selected formula was significantly lower against HCT-116 cells versus Caco-2 cells. Also, significantly enhanced cellular uptake was generated from RSV-ZN NPs versus free RSV. Enhanced apoptosis was concluded due to increased percentage cells in G2-M and pre-G1 phases. The pro-apoptotic potential was explained by caspase-3 and cleaved caspase-3 increased mRNA expression in addition to NF-ÎºB and miRNA125b decreased expression. Biochemically, ZN-RSV NPs induced oxidative stress as demonstrated by enhanced reactive oxygen species (ROS) generation and endothelial nitric oxide synthase (eNOS) isoenzyme increased levels. Conclusively, ZN-RSV NPs obtained cell cycle inhibition supported with augmented cytotoxicity, uptake and oxidative stress markers levels in HCT-116 tumor cells in comparison with free RSV. These results indicated intensified chemopreventive profile of RSV due to effective delivery utilizing ZN nano-dispersion against colorectal carcinoma HCT-116 cells.
cancerhealth.com
Mapping The Human Brain One Cell at a Time
The outermost layer of the human brain, known as the cerebral cortex, is responsible for our highest mental capacities—language, memory, emotion, decision-making, and much more. It contains an immense diversity of cells, between 14 and 16 billion neurons, organized in patterns complex enough to elude the farthest reaches of neuroscience.
MedicalXpress
New technology to visualize axonal fiber bundles on the retina for early diagnosis of optic neuropathies
A research team led by the Department of Ophthalmology, School of Clinical Medicine, LKS Faculty of Medicine of The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed), with collaborators from the Faculty of Medicine of The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CU Medicine) and local and international partners, have developed a new technology ROTA (Retinal nerve fiber layer Optical Texture Analysis) to unveil the optical texture and trajectories of the axonal fiber bundles on the retina. ROTA outperforms the current clinical standards, attaining 15.0% to 28.4% higher in sensitivity in detecting early optic nerve damage in glaucoma—the leading cause of irreversible blindness. The research has been published in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
Nature.com
Inhibition of the Niemann-Pick C1 protein is a conserved feature of multiple strains of pathogenic mycobacteria
Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb) survives and replicates within host macrophages (MÎ¦) and subverts multiple antimicrobial defense mechanisms. Previously, we reported that lipids shed by pathogenic mycobacteria inhibit NPC1, the lysosomal membrane protein deficient in the lysosomal storage disorder Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC). Inhibition of NPC1 leads to a drop in lysosomal calcium levels, blocking phagosome-lysosome fusion leading to mycobacterial survival. We speculated that the production of specific cell wall lipid(s) that inhibit NPC1 could have been a critical step in the evolution of pathogenicity. We therefore investigated whether lipid extracts from clinical Mtb strains from multiple Mtb lineages, Mtb complex (MTBC) members and non-tubercular mycobacteria (NTM) inhibit the NPC pathway. We report that inhibition of the NPC pathway was present in all clinical isolates from Mtb lineages 1, 2, 3 and 4, Mycobacterium bovis and the NTM, Mycobacterium abscessus and Mycobacterium avium. However, lipid extract from Mycobacterium canettii, which is considered to resemble the common ancestor of the MTBC did not inhibit the NPC1 pathway. We conclude that the evolution of NPC1 inhibitory mycobacterial cell wall lipids evolved early and post divergence from Mycobacterium canettii-related mycobacteria and that this activity contributes significantly to the promotion of disease.
Nature.com
TOB1 attenuates IRF3-directed antiviral responses by recruiting HDAC8 to specifically suppress IFN-Î² expression
Interferon regulatory factor 3 (IRF3) is a key transcription factor required for the secretion of type I interferons (IFN-Î±/Î²) and initiation of antiviral immune response. However, the negative feedback regulator of IRF3-directed antiviral response remains unknown. In this study, we demonstrated that viral infection induced the interaction of the transducer of ERBB2.1 (TOB1) with IRF3, which bound to the promoter region of Ifnb1 in macrophages. TOB1 inhibited Ifnb1 transcription by disrupting IRF3 binding and recruiting histone deacetylase 8 (HDAC8) to the Ifnb1 promoter region. Consequently, TOB1 attenuated IRF3-directed IFN-Î² expression in virus-infected macrophages. Tob1 deficiency enhanced antiviral response and suppressed viral replication in vivo. Thus, we identified TOB1 as a feedback inhibitor of host antiviral innate immune response and revealed a mechanism underlying viral immune escape.
targetedonc.com
FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to AMB-05X for Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumor
AMB-05X has been granted fast track designation for the treatment of patients with tenosynovial giant cell tumor of the knee by the FDA. The FDA has granted fast track designation to AMB-05X for the treatment of patients with tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT) of the knee, according to AmMax Bio.1.
Nature.com
SARS-CoV-2 vaccination induces mucosal antibody responses in previously infected individuals
Immune responses at the respiratory mucosal interface are critical to prevent respiratory infections but it is unclear to what extent antigen specific mucosal secretory IgA (SIgA) antibodies are induced by mRNA vaccination in humans. Here we analyze paired serum and saliva samples from patients with and without prior coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) at multiple time points pre and post severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) mRNA vaccination. Our results suggest mucosal SIgA responses induced by mRNA vaccination are impacted by pre-existing immunity. Indeed, vaccination induced a minimal mucosal SIgA response in individuals without pre-exposure to SARS-CoV-2 while SIgA induction after vaccination was more efficient in patients with a history of COVID-19.
Nature.com
Structural basis for recognition of N-formyl peptides as pathogen-associated molecular patterns
The formyl peptide receptor 1 (FPR1) is primarily responsible for detection of short peptides bearing N-formylated methionine (fMet) that are characteristic of protein synthesis in bacteria and mitochondria. As a result, FPR1 is critical to phagocyte migration and activation in bacterial infection, tissue injury and inflammation. How FPR1 distinguishes between formyl peptides and non-formyl peptides remains elusive. Here we report cryo-EM structures of human FPR1-Gi protein complex bound to S. aureus-derived peptide fMet-Ile-Phe-Leu (fMIFL) and E. coli-derived peptide fMet-Leu-Phe (fMLF). Both structures of FPR1 adopt an active conformation and exhibit a binding pocket containing the R2015.38XXXR2055.42 (RGIIR) motif for formyl group interaction and receptor activation. This motif works together with D1063.33 for hydrogen bond formation with the N-formyl group and with fMet, a model supported by MD simulation and functional assays of mutant receptors with key residues for recognition substituted by alanine. The cryo-EM model of agonist-bound FPR1 provides a structural basis for recognition of bacteria-derived chemotactic peptides with potential applications in developing FPR1-targeting agents.
Nature.com
In vivo restoration of dystrophin expression in mdx mice using intra-muscular and intra-arterial injections of hydrogel microsphere carriers of exon skipping antisense oligonucleotides
Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a genetic disease caused by a mutation in the X-linked Dytrophin gene preventing the expression of the functional protein. Exon skipping therapy using antisense oligonucleotides (AONs) is a promising therapeutic strategy for DMD. While benefits of AON therapy have been demonstrated, some challenges remain before this strategy can be applied more comprehensively to DMD patients. These include instability of AONs due to low nuclease resistance and poor tissue uptake. Delivery systems have been examined to improve the availability and stability of oligonucleotide drugs, including polymeric carriers. Previously, we showed the potential of a hydrogel-based polymeric carrier in the form of injectable PEG-fibrinogen (PF) microspheres for delivery of chemically modified 2"²-O-methyl phosphorothioate (2OMePs) AONs. The PF microspheres proved to be cytocompatible and provided sustained release of the AONs for several weeks, causing increased cellular uptake in mdx dystrophic mouse cells. Here, we further investigated this delivery strategy by examining in vivo efficacy of this approach. The 2OMePS/PEI polyplexes loaded in PF microspheres were delivered by intramuscular (IM) or intra-femoral (IF) injections. We examined the carrier biodegradation profiles, AON uptake efficiency, dystrophin restoration, and muscle histopathology. Both administration routes enhanced dystrophin restoration and improved the histopathology of the mdx mice muscles. The IF administration of the microspheres improved the efficacy of the 2OMePS AONs over the IM administration. This was demonstrated by a higher exon skipping percentage and a smaller percentage of centered nucleus fibers (CNF) found in H&E-stained muscles. The restoration of dystrophin expression found for both IM and IF treatments revealed a reduced dystrophic phenotype of the treated muscles. The study concludes that injectable PF microspheres can be used as a carrier system to improve the overall therapeutic outcomes of exon skipping-based therapy for treating DMD.
technologynetworks.com
Inhibiting Key Enzyme Selectively Kills Melanoma Cells, Study Shows
Researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys, led by Ze’ev Ronai, Ph.D., have shown for the first time that inhibiting a key metabolic enzyme selectively kills melanoma cells and stops tumor growth. Published in Nature Cell Biology, these findings could lead to a new class of drugs to selectively treat melanoma, the most severe form of skin cancer.
Cancer breakthrough is a ‘wake-up’ call on danger of air pollution
Scientists have uncovered how air pollution causes lung cancer in groundbreaking research that promises to rewrite our understanding of the disease. The findings outline how fine particulates contained in car fumes “awaken” dormant mutations in lung cells and tip them into a cancerous state. The work helps explain why so many non-smokers develop lung cancer and is a “wake-up call” about the damaging impact of pollution on human health.
