pullmanradio.com
47 Year Old Kooskia Man Pleads Guilty To Leading Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputy On High Speed Car Chase
A Kooskia man has pleaded guilty to leading a Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputy on a dangerous high speed car chase. 47 year old David Frost pleaded guilty on Friday to felony eluding in Whitman County Superior Court. Frost was sentenced to two months in jail. He will serve that sentence while he is in jail in Oregon on a different criminal case. Frost pleaded guilty in the case over zoon from the Wasco County Jail in The Dalles.
pullmanradio.com
44 Year Old Spokane Man Arrested In Colfax For Allegedly Possessing Stolen Car
A 44 year old Spokane man was arrested in Colfax early Thursday morning for allegedly possessing a stolen vehicle. A Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a driver shortly after midnight for an equipment violation. The driver Adam Phipps was wanted on a felony arrest warrant out of Spokane County for assault. Deputies say Phipps was hauling car that turned out to be stolen out of Spokane from last year. He was taken into custody on the warrant and possession of stolen property.
koze.com
University of Idaho student arrested for making bomb threat
Moscow Police arrested a University of Idaho student Wednesday evening for allegedly making a bomb threat on social media. The Lewiston Tribune reports 18-year-old Will Schimmelman was booked into the Latah County Jail for false reporting of an explosive in a public place, which is a felony. The FBI notified...
koze.com
Emergency responders to conduct annual 9/11 procession Sunday
First responders from the LC Valley and surrounding area will gather at 5:30 p.m. Sunday for a procession of emergency vehicles in commemoration of the September 11th, 2001, terrorist attacks. The annual procession will start at the Asotin Fire Department then wind through Clarkston and the Lewiston Orchards before concluding...
pullmanradio.com
Moscow PD in search of dog owner
The Moscow PD is trying to find the owner of this pup, that was injured on Sunday near D Street and Mountain View. The pup did not have a collar and was not chipped so officers and code enforcement haven’t been able to identify who its owner is. If...
koze.com
Lewiston man dies in Salmon River kayaking accident
A Lewiston man drowned in the Salmon River following a kayaking accident Saturday. According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, 68-year-old Kenneth Ledgerwood had been kayaking on the Salmon River near Twin Bridges when he was reported missing at about 6 p.m. Saturday. He had been seen earlier in the day wearing a black and gray lifejacket, and his kayak was found upside down, but Ledgerwood was not located.
eastidahonews.com
3 young men in northern Idaho taken to hospital after crashing into tree
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. On Sept. 3 at approximately 3 a.m., the Idaho State Police and Idaho County Sheriff’s Office investigated a single vehicle injury crash on Beaver Slide Rd in Kamiah. A 19-year-old male of Kamiah was driving a brown 1998 Toyota...
pullmanradio.com
Volunteers Extinguish Hay Truck And Field Fire Near Moscow Thursday
Moscow Volunteer Firefighters extinguished a truck and field fire just East of town on Thursday afternoon. City and rural volunteer fire department crews were called to a truck fire off Mountain View Road near Darby Road around noon. When volunteers arrived, the truck hauling hay was completely on fire and the flames had spread to a stubble field burning about 5 acres. The fire was heading toward nearby homes. Volunteers were able to protect the homes and quickly extinguish the flames. Crews spent the afternoon putting out the haybales that were on fire. No one was hurt. Idaho Department of Lands and the Latah County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist. The fire was in the Moscow Rural Fire District.
KHQ Right Now
Lewiston man drowns in Salmon River
GRANGEVILLE, Idaho. - A Lewiston man has drowned in the Salmon River, according to a Facebook post by the Idaho County Sheriff's Office (ICSO). ICSO received a call about a missing kayaker, 68-year-old Kenneth Ledgerwood, at 6 p.m. on Sept. 3 At 6:20 p.m., ICSO received a call that a body matching Ledgerwood's description was discovered by the Campbell boat ramp.
koze.com
Spickelmire appointed to fill vacant Lewiston City Council seat
Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson has appointed John Spicklemire to fill a vacant city council seat. During a special work session yesterday (Mon), Johnson motioned to approve Spickelmire and councilors were unanimous in their vote. Spickelmire, who was born and raised in Grangeville, is a retired manager from the Federal Aviation...
Lewiston City Council Hears Update on Potential Homeless Shelter Sites
LEWISTON - In August the City of Lewiston sent out 1,115 letters to property owners in zones where a homeless shelter could be potentially located. During the September 6th City Council Special Work Session, Community Development Director Laura Von Tersch gave an update on the letter campaign. Out of the...
Woman Arrested Near Cottonwood After Allegedly Stealing Vehicle in Grangeville
GRANGEVILLE - Grangeville City Police took a report of a stolen vehicle around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, at about 10:19 p.m., while on routine patrol, a deputy spotted the vehicle on Highway 95 near Cottonwood headed north. The deputy stopped the vehicle. 26-year-old...
pullmanradio.com
Prospect Fire In North Latah County Grows To 250 Acres
The Prospect Fire in North Latah County grew by 50 acres on Monday. The fire continues to burn out of control near Prospect and Meadow Creeks about 8 miles North of Harvard just South of the county line. The blaze is burning slash on private timberland. Planes dropped water and retardant on the flames Monday keeping the fire from reaching U.S. Forest Service ground on the Northern edge. Dozer operators have completed a heavy equipment line along the fire’s Western flank. Firefighters tracked down and extinguished spot fires on Monday that were sparked by embers blown by gusty winds. The blaze is burning down the Prospect Creek Drainage toward the burn scar of the 2019 Prospect Fire.
koze.com
Lewiston Roundup continues with Tough Enough To Wear Pink Night
The 88th Lewiston Roundup continues tonight (Fri) at the Idaho Central Credit Union Outdoor Arena at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds with it’s annual Tough Enought To Wear Pink Night. The Roundup Parade along Lewiston’s Main Street is tomorrow (Sat) morning beginning at 9:59, and tomorrow (Sat) night is Patriots’...
koze.com
Red flag warning issued for Palouse, Hells Canyon areas
A red flag warning went into effect at 11 a.m. today and will extended until 8 o’clock tonight for the Palouse, Hells Canyon and Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest areas. The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity have resulted in critical fire weather conditions across north central Idaho. Winds are forecast to be out of the west/southwest at 15 to 25 mph with possible gusts up to 35 mph. The relative humidity is expected to be below 20%, which can be a critical threshold for increased fire behavior and growth.
Multiple Fire Agencies Respond to 300 Acre Wildland Fire in Hells Canyon Near Pittsburg Landing
WHITE BIRD - According to the U.S. Forest Service, multiple fire agencies have responded to a wildland fire located in Hells Canyon, just downstream from Pittsburg Landing on the Snake River. As of Sunday morning, the Jones Creek Fire was estimated to be 300 acres in size and growing. According...
koze.com
Annual Battle of the Bridges tonight as Clarkston hosts Lewiston
The 132nd Battle of the Bridges high school football game between Lewiston and Clarkston is tonight (Fri) at Clarkston’s Adams Field. The Bengals are 1-and-1 after drubbing Boise’s Capital High last week 52-21. The Bantams opened their season at home last week with a blowout 47-0 shutout of...
KLEWTV
Updates for wildfires burning near Elk City, Grangeville, and Dixie
From the U.S. Forest Service on Monday, September 5, 2022:. The Star Fire is located five miles West of Elk City, ID. The fire size is 1/4 acre. The fire remains in containment status. The Snoose Creek Fire is located 18 miles Southeast of Grangeville, ID. The fire size is...
