Veterans to be honored at motorcycle ride and car show tomorrow
DAYTON — Two events are taking place this weekend to honor veterans and raise funds for the Dayton National Cemetery, according to a news release. The seventh annual motorcycle ride will take place starting at the Xenia Harley Davidson tomorrow morning at the 1200 block of Cincinnati Avenue. Registration...
Sidney Daily News
Macy joins EverHeart Hospice
GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice has welcomed Mandy Macy to their care team as a hospice aide. Macy attended Miami Valley Career Technology Center to earn her credential as a State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA). She has 11 years of experience as an STNA and loves her career. Macy explained...
Sidney Daily News
Pre Patriot Day
Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger, left, talks with Jackson Hagood, 8, of Sidney, during a first responders recognition day at Christian Academy Schools on Thursday, Sept. 9. Jackson is the son of Beth and JP Hagood.
Sidney Daily News
Lunch with first responders
Sidney Police Capt. Jerry Tangeman, left, talks with Ben Miller, 8, of Sidney, while eating lunch at Christian Academy Schools on Friday, Sept. 9. The Sidney firefighters, Shelby County Sheriff’s Officers and Sidney police were invited to eat with students to show the school’s appreciation for first responders. Christian Academy Schools held the appreciation day as closely as possible to Patriot Day, which is on Sunday, Sept. 11. Ben is the son of Karen and Mark Miller.
WLWT 5
Ohio cave the longest haunt in the world, with terrors and 30,000 live bats
An Ohio cave holds the world record for the longest walk-through horror house, delivering true nightmares below ground. The Lewisburg Haunted Cave has been named one of the best haunted attractions in the nation, housing ghouls and terrors as well as 30,000 live bats. Located about 30 miles west of...
Sidney Daily News
Dayton CBC celebrates Blood Collectors Week
DAYTON — Community Blood Center honors its dedicated team of phlebotomists, account representatives and all support staff during Sept. 4-10 Blood Collectors Week for the lifesaving work they do each day as the essential connection between blood donors and the patients who count on blood for a multitude of medical conditions.
Sidney Daily News
Vera Events
Vera Events Owner Emily Neu, left, and her daughter, Allison Detty, both of Sidney, stand in front of Vera Events. Vera Events is a new venue space available to rent in downtown Sidney. Vera’s can hold 100-175 people. It’s the perfect place for bridal showers, birthday parties, banquets, corporate training events, small weddings or large family gatherings. Vera’s is the only local place that offers boho picnic packages for a unique outdoor experience. In addition to picnics and the downtown rental space, Vera Event Rentals, LLC offers dcor, linens and other items for rent. Visit www.veraeventrentals.com or call 937-419-0406 for more information.
dayton247now.com
Detective Ritchie Davidson is a Hometown Hero
(WKEF) - The Dayton Police have taken the time to recognize a long serving detective on the force. Adam Aaro shares why he is today's Hometown Hero.
Sidney Daily News
Shelby County blood drives planned
SIDNEY — Several blood drives will be held in Shelby County this month. Support September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and enter “The Game” drawing for Ohio State vs. Michigan tickets by donating at Sidney or Russia’s community blood drives on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Sidney’s community blood...
Sidney Daily News
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
Officer Seara Burton’s K-9 visits her in hospice
K-9 Brev has visited the Richmond hospice facility where Officer Burton is staying on multiple occasions, according to a Sept. 9 Facebook post by the Richmond Police Department.
dayton.com
3 haunted attractions opening this weekend in Dayton area
Spooky season is kicking off this weekend in the Dayton area with three haunted attractions guaranteed to give guests bone-chilling fun. Dayton Scream Park in Dayton and The Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park in Middletown open Friday, Sept. 9. Hell’s Dungeon in Dayton opens Saturday, Sept. 10. Dayton...
dayton.com
Balloon festival to brighten skies above Urbana
The blue skies of September will be even more colorful when Grimes Field Municipal Airport in Urbana marks the return of Balloon Fest - A Hot Air Affair this weekend. The fourth-annual balloon launch begins at Historic Grimes Field Airport at 5 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Twelve balloon owners have been invited to participate, said Grimes Airport Manager Elton Cultice, who also notes that for the first time, tethered balloon rides will be available at the festival.
Sidney Daily News
A Special Wish finally granted in Sidney
SIDNEY — On Thursday afternoon A Special Wish Foundation of Southwest Ohio granted Alex, 9, of Sidney his very own treehouse. Alex was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia when he was 3 years old, finished his treatment in December 2020 and is in remission. Alex qualified for a wish from A Special Wish Foundation of Southwest Ohio in the spring of 2021.
daytonlocal.com
Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 9-11, 2022
Here are 7 festivals, 3 shows, and a bunch of Fall activities and events you should check out in Dayton this weekend September 9-11, 2022. Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 9-11, 2022. 7 Festivals. It's time for Gyros & Baklavas! Dayton Greek Festival is back this...
Sidney Daily News
Hansi meets the public
Jude Delk, of Sidney, gets a look at a Budweiser Clydesdale horse named Hansi held by handler, Tori Yates, of St. Genevieve, Mo. People could pet the giant 9-year-old horse and take pictures. The Clydesdale was in the area for the 150th anniversary of Pioneer Days in Kalida. Jude is the son of Dan Delk and Christina Jackson.
Sidney Daily News
Registration open for STEAM on the Quad
LIMA — STEAM on the Quad returns to The Ohio State University at Lima for its sixth year of family fun and learning at a new time, 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. STEAM on the Quad is a free, family-friendly event for kids in grades K-8 to improve their knowledge and interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Humanities and Math through hands-on activity. A variety of activities will be hosted by the 4-H programs of Putnam, Hardin, Allen, Hancock, Lucas, Auglaize and Logan counties; the Ohio State Lima departments of education, biology, earth sciences and English; and a variety of student clubs, community businesses and organizations.
Sidney Daily News
Grant open to nonprofits supporting loneliness
DAYTON — The Dayton All the Lonely Grant Committee is accepting applications from Miami Valley nonprofit organizations offering programs aimed at overcoming loneliness and isolation that connect individuals through technology or in-person events. The grant was established after multiple Miami Valley community organizations, including presenting sponsor United Church Homes...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— Probate Judge Staley today reappointed J.A. Eshman, of Loramie township, for a second term as a school examiner. Mr. Eshman is a bright young teacher and has made a good member of the board of examiners. 100 Years. Sept. 8, 1922. “Delma H,” owned by...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of August 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Alec M. Steinke, 28, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine. Darla K. Albers, 61, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
