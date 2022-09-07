ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Lainey Wilson leads CMA Awards nominations in her 1st year

By KRISTIN M. HALL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HUwdz_0hlMScN900

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Louisiana-native Lainey Wilson is having a breakout year as she tops the Country Music Association Awards nominations in her first year as a nominee, earning nods in six categories including album of the year, female vocalist of the year and song of the year.

Wilson is only the fourth artist in the history of the CMAs to earn six nominations in her first year, following Glen Campbell, Brad Paisley and Kacey Musgraves. She's also up for new artist of the year, music video and musical event.

“This is my first time being cordially invited to the CMA Awards and what a wonderful invitation it is,” Wilson said in a statement. “It has been such a challenging but beautiful journey up until this point and to see the country music community and the incredible fans be so receptive to me and my music is such a blessing. I’m so grateful for this moment.”

Other leading nominees include Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton and writer-producer Shane McAnally, who all have nominations in five categories. The CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, will air on Wednesday, Nov. 9 on ABC.

“There is a whole lot of love, respect and admiration between the artists in these categories. We do a good job of challenging one another and raising the bar, all while cheering each other on. We all work hard and do our best to perform our asses off. Thank you for recognizing our work, for listening and for loving country music,” McBryde said in a statement.

Wilson's 2021 album "Sayin' What I'm Thinkin'" last year earned her critical accolades, spurred on by the success of her country radio No. 1 hit "Things a Man Oughta Know." Her next album, "Bell Bottom Country," is due out in October.

Reigning CMA entertainer of the year Luke Combs is back in the top category, alongside Miranda Lambert, Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen. This is Wallen's first nomination in the category.

"Music has been the driving force of my life since I started chasing this dream as a 17 year old, and what I’ve learned since then is that people make the music mean what it it does. None of this matters without the songwriters who pour their hearts out alongside me, the co-producers who help give life to our words, and — most importantly — the fans who find themselves in those words,” Lambert said in a statement.

McBryde and Pearce share four nominations for their hit duet “Never Wanted To Be That Girl," which they co-wrote with McAnally. McBryde and Pearce also are in the running for female vocalist of the year, alongside Lambert, Underwood and Wilson.

Stapleton is nominated for single and song of the year for "You Should Probably Leave," which he also co-produced with Dave Cobb. He's also nominated alongside Taylor Swift, for joining in her music video for "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)." Actor Blake Lively earned a nomination for directing the music video.

Lambert has extended her historic run as the most nominated female artist in CMA history, with now 61 nominations. She's only behind George Strait and Alan Jackson for most nominations. She earned her 16th straight nomination for female vocalist, also a record. She's also nominated for album of the year for “Palomino,” which she co-produced.

Alongside Lambert and Wilson in the album of the year category are Combs for his record “Growin' Up,” Maren Morris for “Humble Quest” and Old Dominion for “Time, Tequila & Therapy.” Eric Church joins Combs, Stapleton, Wallen and Cody Johnson in the male vocalist of the year category.

__

Online: https://cmaawards.com

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Taste of Country

Luke Combs Gets Honest About ‘Crippling’ Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Luke Combs previewed his return to his roots and opened up about "crippling" OCD during a new interview with Apple Music Country's Kelleigh Bannen. The singer's anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder never got between him and the stage, and he indicates he has it under control more than he ever did before. The key for him, he says, was becoming a family man and spending time at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
The Boot

Remembering Holly Dunn: A Look Back at Her 10 Best Country Songs

Born Aug. 22, 1957, country artist Holly Dunn started her journey into the country music landscape at an early age. The Texas native headed to Nashville after graduating college, in search of her own career in the industry. After finding work as a songwriter and demo singer, she snagged her own solo record deal in 1985.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Dave Cobb
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Glen Campbell
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Shane Mcanally
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Brad Paisley
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Maren Morris
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of Luke Bryan’s Summer Hit “Waves”

Songs of Summer Barbecues, Sponsored by Jack Daniel’s. American Songwriter has partnered up with Jack Daniel’s across Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama to identify some favorite Songs of Summer Barbecues. During the series, American Songwriter will be taking a deeper dive into songs that have become as essential to barbecues as grills, good food, and friends. If you’re 21 and older, be sure to make Jack Daniel’s part of your next summer barbecue, and please remember to always drink responsibly!
GEORGIA STATE
Taste of Country

Wynonna Judd Reveals Complete Lineup of Guests for Judds’ Final Tour

Fans of the Judds now know who will be filling in for the late Naomi Judd during the duo's Final Tour this fall. Five country women were previously announced as special guests on the Final Tour, which begins on Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A sixth artist has been added, and each woman has been attached to certain shows. A full list is available below. Martina McBride is set to open all 11 shows.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cma Awards#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Music Video#Abc
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind the Song “Kerosene” by Miranda Lambert

Songs of Summer Barbecues, Sponsored by Jack Daniel’s. American Songwriter has partnered up with Jack Daniel’s across Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama to identify some favorite Songs of Summer Barbecues. During the series, American Songwriter will be taking a deeper dive into songs that have become as essential to barbecues as grills, good food, and friends. If you’re 21 and older, be sure to make Jack Daniel’s part of your next summer barbecue, and please remember to always drink responsibly!
ALABAMA STATE
thesource.com

John Legend Releases New Double Album ‘LEGEND’

LEGEND, John Legend’s eagerly awaited eighth studio album, has been released via Republic Records. The dynamic double album, which was executive produced by Legend and well-known producer-writer Ryan Tedder (Beyoncé, Adele, etc.), is drenched in an unabashed atmosphere of sexuality and joy, inspired by the complete vulnerability of suffering, praise, and healing.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CMT

The Highwomen Celebrate The 3 Year Anniversary Of Debut Record And Women In Country Music

It's been officially three years since The Highwomen joined forces and released their groundbreaking self-titled debut record. The female quartette comprised of Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Amanda Shires, and Natalie Hemby took to social media Tuesday (Sept. 6) to celebrate the milestone. The hitmakers also used their powerful platform to push for inclusivity and to advocate for women in country music.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Dolly Parton to Release Greatest Hits Anthology ‘Diamonds & Rhinestones’

RCA, Dolly Records, and Legacy Recordings have announced they will release Dolly Parton – Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection on Friday, November 18. The career-spanning album will feature 23 essential recordings and new liner notes penned by Robert K. Oermann, who collaborated with Parton on her 2020 autobiography, Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics.
MUSIC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
184K+
Followers
126K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy